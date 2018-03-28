JD Logistics Ripe For IPO As Technology Sales May Double Valuation

JD Logistics deserves $28.13 billion valuation - or 47% of JD.com's current market cap in view of technology sales potential. The unit is ripe for quick IPO in view of favourable regulatory environment.

There are numerous signs of starting big in technology sales. That should amount to at least one third of its total annual revenue in five years, pushing CAGR to 32%.

JD Logistics announced last December first ever profit with 2017 revenue approaching 30 billion yuan. Annual revenue envisaged to reach 100 billion yuan in five years, a CAGR of 27.23%.

JD.com's subsidiary JD Logistics got $2.5 billion from first fundraising, resulting $13.44 billion valuation. Amid signs of explosive technology sales prospect, the valuation should more than double to $28 billion.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has announced the sale of its 18.6% stakes in JD Logistics unit to raise $2.5 billion, valuating the logistics unit at $13.44 billion. By considering its bright prospects of technology sales, JD Logistics's valuation should double to $28.13 billion, or 47% of JD.com's current $59.6 billion market capitulation, making the unit a good candidate for quick IPO in China's stock market.

JD.com announced this first round of fund raising on February 14. After this investment, JD.com retains 81.4% stake of JD Logistics. Hence, the unit was valued at $13.44 billion.

Before telling you how I get this $28.13 billion valuation, let us first analyse the unit's sales performance.

Annual Revenue To Breach 100B Yuan Mark In 5 Years - CAGR 27.23%

JD.com revealed in last December that JD Logistics had attained profitability with annual revenue approaching 30 billion yuan, according to Caixin.com.

The ecommerce giant also predicted the logistics unit's annual revenue to breach the 100 billion yuan mark in five years. That means a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 27%. Despite China's increasingly competitive parcel delivery market, this is a moderate growth rate by Chinese standard.

JD Logistics CEO Wang Zhenhui told reporters on December 11, 2017, on the sideline of a logistics seminar that the unit had already attained profits while its revenue also approached 30 billion yuan so far in 2017.

Wang set a target of non-JD orders amount to half of all delivery orders the unit handles within five years. He also set the unit's annual revenue target at 100 billion yuan by that time.

Here, JD.com indeed revealed three important information about its logistics unit: 1) the unit had reached profitability; 2) its 2017 revenue was estimated at 30 billion yuan; 3) its projected CAGR in the next five years is 27.23%.

Wang did not say when the unit achieved profits. Since JD.com has been investing heavily on logistic technologies for years, its logistics unit is known as the main source of group deficits. As JD.com announced last November that it turned a small profit of $147 million in the third quarter of 2017, we can safely assume that the logistics unit near break-even in that quarter and achieved little profit by mid December.

As Wang stressed the importance of non-JD delivery orders, we can conclude that external orders have contributed greatly for the unit's profitability. Non-JD orders come from two sources: the retailers who sell their products on and off the JD.com platform.

JD.com launched the "JD Logistics" service brand name in November 2016 and started promoting its logistics service to clients outside its platform. Then, in April 2017, a new business group JD Logistics was created, officially starting to serve external clients.

NetEase Joins Tencent-JD.com Camp By Choosing JD Logistics Service

JD Logistics has attracted some big outside customers, most notably the Yanxuan ecommerce platform of online games giant NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). Yanxuan, which literally means "Strictly Selected", has achieved fast growth by selling higher end locally-made products to Chinese consumers, including the black pork from pigs reared by NetEase itself. NetEase's support gives JD Logistics a boost in revenue and publicity.

Wang thus revealed for the first time that NetEase had joined the Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - JD camp rather than using the service of the rivalry Cainiao (literally means rookie) Network supported by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Tencent is a shareholder of JD.com while NetEase is Tencent's main competitor in China's online game market.

JD Logistics's revelation of its profitability and revenue growth target enables us to find how its $13.44 billion valuation arrived. But a review of the unit's business trend finds out that the valuation missed a lucrative business potential - the sale of its logistics technology products and services.

JD Logistics Tiptoes Into Technology Sales

Judging from its business performance in the past two years, JD Logistics is passing through following phases of business development:

The unit used its automatic/unmanned technologies to serve only its parent company and e-retailers operated on the JD.com platform. This phase ended when the unit became a separate business group within JD.com in April 2017. The unit has extended its delivery service to outside e-retailers. JD Logistics is now firmly in this stage, illustrated by getting NetEase as one of its outside client. It starts selling technology products to the parent company. The unit has just entered this stage as JD.com started its first unmanned supermarket in the eastern province of Shandong on December 30, 2017. The shop's unmanned system should be provided by JD Logistics.

The next logical phase is hence selling technology products and services to outside customers. Although the unit's CEO Wang did not mention technology sales in his five-year sales target, branching out into the technology sales will be an irreversible business trend due to two reasons:

Competition among China's parcel express delivery firms is fierce, with firms cutting prices to get larger market shares. This in turn has squeezed shipping prices from 30 yuan a package in 2006 to just 13 yuan in 2016. JD Logistics is still a small player in China's parcel delivery market, getting only 3.8% market share. According to respective annual reports, four major firms have market shares larger than 10%, namely ZTO (NYSE:ZTO) having 14.4%, YTO with 14.3% as well as STO and Yunda both of which having 11%. SF, China's largest express delivery firm, was estimated at 8%.

Signs Of Imminent Explosive Growth In Technology Sales

In fact, there were numerous signs in recent months that JD Logistics is poised to experience explosive growth in technology sales:

The unit announced in September 2017 to set up China's largest smart parcel operation centre in the eastern province of Jiangsu to handle the growing number of parcels.

JD.com Chairman Richard Liu announced plans in December 2017 to build 185 drone airports in the western province of Sichuan alone in three years. Initially serving only JD.com's own drones, the airports will definitely serve drones of other parties to fully utilise their capacity.

China's TV showed a video on February 2 that JD Logistics and SF drones successfully delivered supplies to China's army units. In view of the sensitive nature of such deliveries, future deliveries will be handled by the army while the two logistic firms may just provide drones and technical services.

JD.com announced in February 25 that it would open 500 unmanned shops in five years, together with 1,000 supermarkets armed with smart shopping carts which show instantly the total prices of items inside. All equipments and systems will be supplied by JD Logistics.

JD.com chairman Richard Liu announced on February 14, 2018, plans to open up the European market. The company's core ecommerce business stands to benefit most from this foray because European consumers will get more varieties of Chinese goods while more European goods will be exported to China through the JD.com platform. However, JD Logistics's parcel delivery business will face huge challenges including local competition and regulatory hurdles. The company also has to pledge long term infrastructure investments. Hence, JD Logistics's best strategy is to find local partners and provide them with its automatic/unmanned systems and technical services.

JD Logistics can sell its technology products and services to four kinds of clients:

Chinese and foreign offline retailers: The unit can set up unmanned shops and smart equipment for them.

Small-medium sized Chinese parcel delivery firms which prefer to rent/buy equipment from JD Logistics rather than using the latter's delivery service.

Foreign delivery firms: The unit can sell them automatic parcel handling centres as well as unmanned delivery vans and drones. This is a new market with little competition.

Any companies who invent new usages for JD's drones and other unmanned/automatic equipment.

Among JD Logistics's technology products, its drones have a particularly bright prospect. The company has developed a drone that can carry loads of up to 200 kg and make deliveries within a 200 km service radius (see photo below). The company is reported to be developing drones carrying loads of up to one tonne. Such heavy duty drones can be modified to perform functions other than parcel delivery.

Source: Shaanxi Daily

Technology Sales Prospects Boosts IPO Chance In View of Favourable Regulatory Environment

In view of the above-mentioned signs of nascent technology sales and an explosive demand growth, JD Logistics's technology sales (including technical service) should go from zero in 2017 to at least one third of its total annual revenue in five years (2018-2022), based on my estimation. The CAGR in the period thus should then jump to 32.3%.

By feeding into the Price/Sales-to-Growth formula with the $13.44 billion valuation deduced from the latest round of funding, the five-year $100 billion target of annual revenues set by the management as well as the 27.3% CAGR deduced, we obtain a ratio of 0.03. By adding the projected technology sales in the five-year period and input the corresponding new CAGR, we arrive at a new price of $28.13 billion, or 47% of JD.com's existing market capitalisation.

The strong upside potential of JD Logistics's valuation makes it a good IPO candidate in China in view of the current unprecedentedly favourable regulatory environment. The strong technology sales prospect is the best selling point.

Foxconn Industrial Internet (NYSE:FII) - the Taiwan-listed electronics giant Foxconn's subsidiary - handed in its IPO application on February 1 and got approval from China's securities regulator by March 8. The screening process took only 36 days! This may prompt JD Logistics to consider early IPO application as it has a similar profile with FII.

Conclusion: Technology Sales Makes JD Logistics Ideal For IPO

JD Logistics has become an independent business group inside JD.com for nearly one year. It also achieved profitability late last year. Hence, it is now the right time for the first round of fundraising.

But the $13.44 billion valuation deduced from the first round of financing ignores the huge sales prospect for its technology products and services. There are already signs of explosive demands for drones and related services as well as the automatic/unmanned logistics and retail shopping systems.

Technology sales may ultimately surpass those of parcel delivery services. I estimate JD Logistics's technology sales to be around one-third of total annual revenue in five years. The valuation hence would be doubled to $28.13 billion, or 47% of JD.com's current market capitalisation.

In view of China's quick approval of FII's IPO application, it is clear Beijing now wants to satisfy local investors' cravings for quality stocks as soon as possible. Listing of local subsidiaries of foreign-listed Chinese technology giants is one of the quickest and surest ways of doing so. JD Logistics should be an ideal candidate.

