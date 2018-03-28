Petropavlovsk's (PPLKF) CEO Pavel Maslovskiy on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petropavlovsk PLC (OTC:PPLKF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Alfiya Samokhvalova - Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Development

Andrey Maruta - Chief Financial Officer and Director

Dmitry Chekashkin - Chief Operation Officer

Rahul Bhat - JPMorgan

David Butler - Tamesis Partners

Tim Huff - Canaccord

Nikolay Sosnovskiy - Prosperity Capital Management

Martin Minarovic - D.E. Shaw

Sergey Raevskiy - SP Angel

Welcome to the Petropavlovsk Annual Results Call for the Year Ended 31st December 2017 hosted by Andrey Maruta, Chief Financial Officer; Dmitry Chekashkin, Chief Operation Officer; and Alfiya Samokhvalova, Deputy CEO, Strategic Development.

Thank you. Gentlemen, begin your meeting.

Alfiya Samokhvalova

Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Alya Samokhvalova. I would like to begin the presentation. Could you please all move to Slide number four. We will be discussing today our annual results here and it is [Indiscernible]. Unfortunately, this year, three workers lost their lives at our operation. On behalf of the company, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families, friends and work colleagues affected. I would like to also stress that we have an intractable commitment to ensure a safe work environment for all people that participate in our business, and we will be launching a program during 2018 that will review and identify the key fatality risks to our business. Around this program, we will develop action plans to eliminate those risks or definitely control them.

In 2017, Petropavlovsk delivered on our previously defined strategy of organic growth and innovative development. We have increased our production, generated positive cash flow and optimized our debt profile. We have made good progress with our development plans whilst achieving solid operational results and maintaining continued financial discipline. Group production in 2017 was almost 440,000 ounces, which is a 10% year-on-year increase. This was in line with our guidance. And we are very -- we're pleased to report that both of our flagship mines, Pioneer and Albyn, significantly outperformed the previous year's production.

During the year, we continued the tradition -- transition to underground operations at both our mines, Pioneer and Malomir, and I am pleased to say that due to high-quality work of our engineering team, the initial problems which we had, they were resolved and both underground mines are now fully operational. This actually was a very significant achievement of our team as the input from both underground mines is important for our production plan in 2018. This is -- will be a source of high-grade material, improving average grade and recoveries of the total plant and thus decreasing our production costs.

2018 is a very important year for us. It marks the beginning of a new era for Petropavlovsk with the closure of our oldest Pokrovskiy mine because the site is being transformed into a key component of our POX Hub. This is our core organic growth development project. The POX Hub will enable us to unlock the value otherwise inaccessible in the approximate 4 million ounces of refractory gold reserves. Construction progress at the POX Hub is 80% -- is 80% as we speak and the hub remains on schedule for commissioning in the fourth quarter this year.

We also had successful exploration activities in 2017 and over 1 million ounces of gold were added to our total group resources. This includes over 0.5 million ounces added to reserves. It is important to note that 70% of these new reserves and resources are non-refractory and can therefore be treated using our current processing facilities. This will hugely assist us in further derisking and smoothing our production profile as we complete the construction and commissioning of the POX Hub. These additions to the reserve base give us further confidence in our ability to generate positive cash flows during the final period of the current capital expenditure program.

And now I'm going to pass over to our CFO, Andrey Maruta, who will talk you through our financial results in 2017.

Andrey Maruta

Thank you, Alya. Hello, everyone. If you can turn to Page 6, I will go through the financial highlights of 2017. As Alya just highlighted, our gold production increased by 10% and our gold sold also increased by 10%, which was roughly 440,000 ounces versus 400,000 ounces sold in 2016. Group revenues were up by 9%, this is a reflection of our higher average realized gold price and our hedging policy has helped our gold price of $1,262 with $2 positive hedging policy in 2017.

Total average cash costs increased by around 12% to $740. That is a reflection of strong inflation in Russia, mostly in the energy sector, that's diesel, electricity, and also ruble depreciation, about 13%, between the two years. All-in sustaining costs increased in line with the TCC, total cash costs, also due to the sustaining capital expenditure of exploration and development. As we forecast for this year, we were going to concentrate on underground mines and the expansion of the existing facilities.

Our operating profit increased by 45% rising to $112 million. It is somewhat increased substantially due to the effect of IRC profit and loss account. The effect was around $35 million due to the revaluation of their assets. Our underlying EBITDA stayed pretty much in line despite higher cash costs and somewhat higher revenue line and stayed at the level of $200 million in 2017 and similar number in 2016. Profit before tax increased by 124% rising to $61 million.

Again, that is a reflection of profitability of the group as well as the contribution from IRC I just covered earlier. Profit for the period increased by 31% rising to $42 million. The group generated a pretty healthy cash operating -- operating cash flows, rising to $124 million versus $37 million in 2016. Net debt decreased somewhat to a level of $585 million between the year 2016 and '17.

Now moving to the Slide Number 7. You can see development of the total cash costs between 2016 and '17. As I highlighted earlier, the increase was primarily due to effect of the stronger ruble, about 13% appreciation between the two periods, also higher -- high input costs like energy, diesel, electricity, certain reagents, price, et cetera. The effect was somewhat mitigated by constant optimization of the mining and processing costs. So you can see the effect, about $46 per ounce.

We are also pleased to say we received a mining tax concession for 2017 and this concession of zero mining tax rate will continue in 2018, and then gradually being phased up by about 20% every two years, rising back to 6%. Other taxes, that's mostly property tax, but it's a small effect of about $2 per ounce. Changes in grade and recoveries, which were somewhat negative, hence increasing overall cash cost. Significant effect of the products, so that is ruble depreciation between the two periods. Effect of the deferred stripping, that is just part of the mining plan. And effect of the byproduct, that's silver. As you probably all know, the effect of the silver is quite small and doesn't have a material effect on the group.

If we all move to Slide Number 8, you see a more detailed breakdown between the total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs between the mines. You see that there is a increase in the cash costs across all our mines, but just want to highlight that the -- don't be alarmed by the significant increase in cash costs at Pokrovskiy because, as you all know, Pokrovskiy is no more. The plant is being transformed to take on POX operation in 2018 and hence it was pretty much the last year of production in Pokrovskiy mine.

All-in sustaining costs is affected by certain items, which is also the total cash costs, these items being -- are sustaining exploration CapEx at both -- at all mines excluding Pokrovskiy, that's Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn, contributing about $16 million; sustaining underground mine CapEx, about $8 million; and planned tailing expansion, that's the routine expansion, which happens pretty much every year at Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn; and some other sustaining CapEx -- maintenance and sustaining CapEx across all the -- all mines.

Okay. Now if you can all move to Page Number 9. Which is a pie chart which defines how the -- defines the cost composition of the group. This pie chart stayed pretty much the same between one year to another. So we -- again, we have labor of contributing about a fourth of all expenses; fuel and electricity, called energy, another 25%; external services, we are using -- we're outsourcing some of the mining operations that increased somewhat this year versus last year to 12%; consumables and reagents, about one third of total costs. Cash expenses increased by about 18% and that's a result of the ruble depreciation by around 13%. Electricity costs, in ruble terms, rose by about 14% or 31% in dollar terms. And diesel was up 11% in ruble terms and around 28% in dollar -- in U.S. dollar terms.

If now we can move to Slide number 10. I will go through the capital expenditure profile of 2017. As we said early in 2017, 2,000 -- this year -- that year was all about restarting POX. So most of the funds went to building POX. That's about $33 million. Flotation plant in 2017, around $8 million out of $13 million spent on Malomir. Overall capital expenditure was in the region of $66.2 million. It's important to add that it's -- 2017 and 2018 are the years with extensive capital expenditure program.

We are aiming to complete POX in the second half of the year. Just to remind you that on POX, overall, we spent about $233 million at the end of 2017. So we only have $62 million yet to be spent. That's on POX only. And we spent about $33 million in 2017. About $6 million will be spent on flotation at Malomir in 2018. Malomir is going to be done in two phases, so 2018, and there'll be additional expenditure in 2019 and onwards for additional expansion, in total around another $23 million. The group continued spending funds on the exploration in the vicinities of the existing operations and the total amount spent was about $22 million, roughly split 50% spent on -- around Pioneer and about 50% at Albyn and Malomir area.

Now moving to Slide number 11, debt profile, which, after issuing $500 million notes in November last year became very simple. We have two types of bonds on the balance sheet, $100 million of old convertible bonds due in March 2020; and the $500 million bonds issued November last year, as maturity in November 2020, that's $500 million. And there is a residual of the old bank facility, that's $500 million -- $4 million due to Sberbank. And this is it. So that's a very simple debt structure, $604 million of gross debt outstanding.

If you move to Page 12, you can see the change -- waterfall change of the net debt of $599 million at the beginning of the year and $585 million at the end of 2017. There was significant contribution from the operating cash flows, $157 million, helped by the decrease in the working capital, then the income tax of $31 million, capital expenditure for $88 million, that's both development and exploration. Some smaller items like issue notes, net of transaction cost, $2.6 million; accrued interest of $6.2 million; and bank debt refinancing, part of the restructuring using the proceeds from the bonds, $16.7 million; leading us to $585 million of net debt at the end of the year.

Thank you, everyone. And now back to Alya.

Alfiya Samokhvalova

Please move to Slide number 14. So I'll just give you a very brief overview of our operational performance last year. So as I mentioned already, our 440,000 ounces of production for 2017 represented 10% increase year-on-year and it has fallen very comfortably within our guided range of 420,000 to 460,000 ounces. It is very important to note that we achieved this, though the team initially was posing quite challenging targets for 2017 because this was a year when, for the first time in the company's history, we started developing underground operations.

As I mentioned, the outperformance of our Pioneer and Albyn flagship mines was really helpful to achieve these targets. And this outperformance was very impressive considering that, in 2017, our specialists had to treat lower-grade material than in the previous year and also at Pioneer, Pokrovskiy and Malomir we had decreased recovery rate. This was due to the fact that we had a large portion of transitional material in our blends and we had more refractory ore at the remaining open-pit reserve.

All these factors put upward pressure on our costs, as it was discussed by Andrey, and the team had to manage these negative effects. So we have to optimize our operations and managed to increase overall production throughput by 3% whilst rock movement was 7% lower than in 2016, meaning we had less mining expenditure.

To some degree, those negative effects were offset by our first high-grade underground ore, which was included in our blend last year, but it wasn't a very significant amount. And now we expect that this mitigating effect should be much more significant in 2018 when both of our underground mines will work at full capacity. And it is important to note also that our production output last year also benefited from a one-off addition to production due to the successful implementation of a resin treatment facility at our RIP plants. That improved operational efficiencies, specifically, it has reduced the amount of gold-in-circuit.

Now let's discuss our development update. Could you please move to Slide Number 16, which gives you a very good map of how our future POX Hub is going to be organized because, as I mentioned, 2017 was a very important year for our company because it was the year when we resumed our long-standing development project, POX Hub. We think that this project will define the future of our company and it will establish our leading role in Russian gold mining industry, hence it's our core organic growth development project.

The POX Hub is a unique project. Our scientists and engineers have worked enthusiastically to optimize the POX process technology to match the types of ore we are planning to process for many years. They continued this work in 2017 and they carried out extensive testing at both laboratory and at bench scale in our company-owned test facilities. Successful conclusion of test work and study, which focused on the thermal pretreatment of refractory concentrate ahead of POX, allows for an increased recovery from Malomir concentrate from 92%, which was previously budgeted, to 97%. We expect this improvement significantly -- to have a significant positive effect on our projection -- financial projections for the half.

All this gives us confidence that the necessary technical work has been -- all necessary technical work has been done to do this commissioning and facilitate a timely and smooth ramp-up to full capacity. As I mentioned, construction progress at the POX Hub is at 80% as of today. It remains on schedule for commissioning in the fourth quarter of this year.

On Slide 23 -- sorry, on Slide 17, you can see our milestone to achieve the commissioning of the hub in fourth quarter of this year. And through the year, we will be providing a further update and probably one of the next major updates will be at our Capital Markets Day, which we are planning in second quarter this year.

Let's now move to Slide 18 and discuss our -- another development plan concerning underground operations. So as I already mentioned, in 2017, we were developing underground operation at two mines, Pioneer and Malomir, and this simultaneous development proved to be challenges -- challenging. It led to some delays with the original commissioning timetable. At Malomir, initial delays were driven by subcontractor mobilization. It took longer than planned, but impact finally was well mitigated by our management and it didn't have material impact on total production.

By end of 2017, Malomir was producing at full design capacity. Issues at Pioneer were of a different nature, they were due to unexpected underground water and they took longer to manage. But -- however, I'm pleased to say that due to the high-quality work of our engineering team, these problems are now resolved, and both mines are fully operational now. In 2017, we completed a total of 6,730 meters of underground development at both mines and commenced stope mining.

Pioneer North East Bakhmut mine at the moment is ramping up and it is expected to reach its full production capacity of approximately 200,000 tonnes a year in the second half of 2018. And this will give an access to the high-grade North East Bakhmut number three area. 2018 grade's expected to be lower, 3.7 gram per tonne, but it will improve to 4 to 5 gram per tonne from 2019. North East Bakhmut 2018 production expected to be approximately 14,000 ounces, increasing to 40 kilo ounces in 2019.

Let's move and discuss our exploration work and move to Slide number 20. In 2017, we had from point of view of exploration works, 2017 was a very successful year. Our exploration program that year was in line with our strategy. We remained focused on Brownfield activities because this is an effective way to maximize the value of group production facilities for the longer term. And so we were focusing on high-grade target. Our objectives for last year were to explore non-refractory open pit and underground resources and reserves so we can improve our short- and midterm production profile, and this was done spending $21.9 million of exploration budget. So overall, as a result of these works, we managed to add almost 1.2 million ounces of total resources and nearly 0.7 million ounces of total reserves.

We were very pleased to get the first reserves and resources at Katrin. This is our new satellite deposit at Pioneer. It was especially pleasing because this deposit was just discovered in 2016. And already, last year, we were able to add more than 100 kilo ounces of resources with the potential for further increase here. It is very important to note that Katrin is a non-refractory open pit target and it will contribute to our production base and -- next year.

Other significant exploration results were at Pioneer main licensed area. They included further resource discoveries at North East Bakhmut where we increased both open pit and underground reserves and resources. We also were able to establish underground -- new underground resources and reserves at Andreevskaya, historically our high-grade area at Pioneer. And last but not least, we are very pleased with very promising high-grade discoveries at Nikolaevskaya. In the late 2017, drilling intersected a new previously unknown pay shoot here at depth of 120 meters. The best drill intersections here we have so far are 2 meters at 258 gram per ton.

As for Albyn, this is our only deposit, which doesn't have any refractory reserves and resources, and this is a deposit to where we are coming to the end of our main pit. So the focus of work was to establish resource and reserve at a satellite deposit, to extend mine life and to give us better flexibility with our mine plan at Albyn. We identified the potential for high-grade underground resources near the Albyn main pit and also proved early-stage exploration target at Ulgen, which can potentially add significantly to the Albyn resources in the long term. As for Malomir, exploration here was focused on production needs and basically to increase underground high-grade reserves and resources. It didn't result in significant discoveries, although we did identify a new small high-grade payshoot that improved our 2017 production so far and expected to probably contribute in our other near-term production.

So let's move to our last slide, Slide 24. This slide is talking about our outlook for this year, 2018. So everything what I described, of what we have done and achieved in 2017, laid solid -- all the solid operational and exploration results have made -- laid a strong foundation for delivering on our 2018 targets. 2018 is when we expect the strategic elements of our work over recent years to come to fruition. This is the year in which the company expects to deliver lower-cost ounces from fully developed underground operation and expect to commence production from our sizable refractory resources and reserves. This will be a strong platform for a steady increase in gold output and cash flows, which will provide our investors with significant upside, both in terms of increased output and a longer mine life.

Some of the cost challenges evident in Russian gold mining industry, very well reported by our competitors as well, may persist in 2018 and this is one reason we remain committed to our strategy of reducing costs sustainably, focusing on profitable ounces and delivering positive free cash flow through the cycle. By taking this approach, we expect to maintain healthy margins and safeguard our financial strength to the benefit of all of our stakeholders.

So our production guidance of 420,000 ounces, 460,000 ounces for 2018 is based on our mining schedules for open-pit and underground operations. Worth mentioning that upper side of this guidance includes our estimates for our first production from POX Hub towards the end of the year. We are very pleased to report that 2018 will be the last year of anticipated significant capital expenditure for the group. Going forward with a much reduced capital expenditure profile, we expect our company to be strongly placed to take advantage of fully accretive organic and corporate opportunities.

Looking to the longer term, we are evaluating potential ways to bring the completion of the Pioneer flotation plant forward. This would improve our production profile significantly. Our midterm plans also include further expansions of our underground operations, for example, at Pioneer, where we are considering opening Andreevskaya and Nikolaevskaya mine based on our recent exploration findings and potentially commencing underground mining at Albyn where we are applying exploration to support this in 2018 and 2019.

We'll also continue to invest in innovative technologies, which should result in further improvements to our process capabilities. One prospective development in this field is the high temperature pretreatment of Malomir concentrate, which our research facility has been focusing on. This additional low-cost processing stage could increase POX recovery from Malomir concentrate by up to 5% from what is currently budgeted. With the completion of the POX Hub approaching and our underground mines in operation, I think Petropavlovsk is close to becoming a truly diversified gold mining company capable of exploiting a range of gold deposits sustainably, responsibly, thus creating value for all our stakeholders.

I would want to finish our presentation now, but -- here, and to open floor for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And the first question is from the line of Rahul Bhat from JPMorgan. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Rahul Bhat

I just have a couple of questions from my side. Just on the ICBC loan restructuring for IRC, you have alluded to that in the press release. Is there any update on their capability to pay the loan amortization in June? And what if -- and then what are the measures you're taking if they can't pay that.

Andrey Maruta

It's Andrey Maruta here. Obviously, you have read the reports very carefully. Yes, IRC is facing some challenges ahead of them, so both IRC and Petropavlovsk took necessary steps to mitigate the June situation. ICBC was approached to negotiate the maturity profile and then relaxation of the covenants, which are part of the facility agreements. These steps were taken some time ago and both IRC and Petropavlovsk right now in the middle of the process, working together with ICBC to avoid payment in June 2018.

At the same time, both groups, IRC and Petropavlovsk, approached other potential lenders out there and we have moved to quite an advanced stage of negotiations with one of the leading lenders in Russia. So a substantial amount of due diligent works have been done and we've made very good progress. So that's where I can -- this is what I can say at the moment. So we are addressing the issue from both angles, so dealing directly with the existing lender and I'm -- we are somewhat confident that with the -- at 2.5 months ahead of us, we will reach an agreement with the Chinese bank.

Just to remind you that happened before and in all these cases, ICBC was quite helpful. And we, at the same time, as I said, that our potential refinancing will hopefully deliver good results and we'll update the market in due course on further information. Right now we are bound by the confidentiality.

Rahul Bhat

And then if I can just ask on the forward gold sales agreement with Gazprombank, can you just give me a little more color on how does that look? Do you get all the money as in assuming a 1,200 ounces gold price at which you'd sell 96,000 ounces, then you would get probably around $100 million. So do you get $100 million cash today in your -- on your bank account? And then as and when you pay them, you settle it? How does that exactly work? Can you please give me some color?

Andrey Maruta

Yes, you pretty much described how it works. So it is a plain-vanilla gold sales agreement. We have these agreements with other lenders. It just depends -- the difference is with them -- used to be other lenders, so the difference between, say, the Gazprombank one, and say, the one from -- another Russian bank, would be the timing of the advances. Normally, you would expect a few days of -- days in advance of -- before delivery of gold to the vaults of the bank. And in this particular case, it's roughly, in dollar terms, yes, it's between $90 million, $100 million. So in the exchange scenario, a company can get advance up to a certain amount and then supply gold over the course of the next 12 months. And then every time we supply, say, every two weeks, the amount of the advance will be reduced net to gold and we will get the -- we'll get some cash at the market rate.

Rahul Bhat

Understood, perfect. And is this like a rolling agreement? Or is this after you supply the 96,000 ounces, then agreement is over?

Andrey Maruta

This is an agreement for 12 months. And the example I gave, this is an extreme case example, just easy to explain. Otherwise, the intention of the company is to have this gold sales agreement as the sort of instrument to manage the cash flow or working capital. But it is currently for 12 months and the intention is just to roll it up to the 12 months' period, pretty much the same situation with all the other gold sales agreement. So we have, in the past and as of now, we sell mostly to the Russian -- big Russian banks like Sberbank, for example, has very good credit profile and -- so we are certainly getting our money back and we've been selling for them since 2002. So that's the same gold sales agreement, which is renewed every year and we also negotiate commercial terms like the size of the commission banks are taking.

Rahul Bhat

And my last question's probably on Pioneer. Just it seems like the second half 2017 performance was very weak and EBITDA was quite low. Can you give some color on what happened in the second half with Pioneer, and what should we expect for 2018 for Pioneer?

Alfiya Samokhvalova

Well, as discussed -- you are talking about -- sorry, it was a very bad line, you are talking about production performance of Pioneer in the second half of this year?

Rahul Bhat

Production and EBITDA actually.

Alfiya Samokhvalova

Sorry?

Rahul Bhat

EBITDA. EBITDA performance of that.

Alfiya Samokhvalova

Well, this is obviously related to what I was mentioning that at some open pits we were in transitional ores and we had lower grades and lower recoveries. That is going to be improved significantly because Pioneer will be having in its brand a quite significant amount of high-grade, non-refractory ore in 2018. As I was mentioning, whilst Malomir was -- by the -- at year-end, working underground operations, we are working at full capacity. At Pioneer, where we had some geotechnical problems, we are -- couldn't get enough high-grade material as we scheduled. But now, it's been rectified.

And as I said, we will have fully operational underground mining. And as you remember, I mentioned, talking about exploration results, I mentioned new reserves at Katrin. This is our new deposit where our own material is non-refractory and that material will also become part of the blend in 2018, thus improving our -- thus improving our production output and costs here.

Andrey Maruta

Yes. So just to add on it . So in -- recoveries had -- relatively low recoveries had negative effect in the second half of the year. In general, low-grade sales sometimes lead to relative low recoveries. And for example, Katrin with the grades doubled of the averages we have across the mines, will contribute towards high recoveries in 2018.

And the next question is from the line of David Butler from Tamesis Partners. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

David Butler

Most of the questions I had have already been answered. I just wondered -- just to explore that working capital facility a little bit further, is that specific to working capital build-up with the commencement of POX? Do you see a strain on the system from that coming forward in 2018? And then on the underground, have you guys managed to come up with an estimate of what sort of cash cost you're going to be operating at underground at Pioneer and Malomir? Have you been able to split that out yet or are you still sort of looking at that sort of thing?

Andrey Maruta

Yes, it's -- thank you for your question. It is Andrey. The Gazprombank gold sales agreement is for three mines, Pokrovskiy, Malomir and Albyn. Pokrovskiy mine, that's Pioneer mostly now. It's for working capital purposes. Whether it is flotation, concentrate-related or anything else, it doesn't matter, that is for what -- general working capital purposes. And on the underground mines, we do not report total cash costs for underground mines because we don't have stand-alone underground mines. We have a small volume of underground ore coming for -- to both Pioneer plant and Malomir plant, so we just report total cash costs for these two projects. They just contribute a higher grade, small volume to the mines -- to the mine feed.

The next question is from the line of Tim Huff from Canaccord. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Tim Huff

Yes, the main question I had was on the forward sales agreement also, just a follow-up there. The initial payment of, call it, circa $90 million to $100 million, in the announcement, I saw one of the headlines actually said it's been executed as well. I didn't know if that payment has already been received or when that comes due? But if you could give us any sort of feel around that, that'd be great. And the second question I had was on CapEx. I know it's not in the guidance because you've given just '18 and the '18 guidance of $105 million is very helpful. But you've also stated that, that's the last year of significant CapEx contributions going forward. I don't know if you could give any color for '19, more currently around the $70 million to $80 million mark, but I didn't even know if that was going to be a bit too high or if it's too early for you guys to really comment on that.

Andrey Maruta

Execution -- by execution, we meant it was signed, so it's fully operational now. So we can use this gold sales agreement we have whenever we want to. That's the meaning of execution. So it is available to the company.

Tim Huff

And when do you want to -- I guess the follow-up question there would be, when do you want to execute that? Is that a second quarter issue? Or are you...

Andrey Maruta

It's part of the operational decisions. Intention is we will be using it from time to time and -- but mostly it will be there just in case if you need to close some shortfalls because -- probably we discussed before, you know that we issue gold every two weeks and then there may be substantial payments in between for POX, etcetera, and there may be a need to cover this rather than managing the supply. And that's why it's there for us. That's why it's different for the mines, yes.

And the question about capital expenditure, yes, we did say -- I think we said it about a year ago that we don't really have projects outside of what we have been doing over the past 18 months. So that's underground and POX plants flotation. So POX is to be complete by the end of the year, so we are not expecting POX related expenditures going forward unless expansion, etcetera, which is not even part of the strategy. I'm just saying that in order to complete POX, that -- these are the expenditures of this year only, $62 million.

Then we have flotation plants at Malomir and a flotation plant will -- beyond 2018, will require $23 million, mostly spent in 2019. That's just to complete the flotation plant. But we have enough capacities to produce concentrate for commissioning of POX later this year. So that's POX covered. Malomir flotation is covered. We do have spare capacities at POX, and that's spare capacities for Pioneer. But currently, as you probably remember, earlier -- last year, that was for some time 2022, 2023.

We haven't updated the market, we are going to do that hopefully later this year, how we are going to deal with Pioneer because now we don't have restrictions imposed by the bank lenders. But I think it's fair to say that overall amount to be spent on flotation is going to be in the region about $35 million. But when is that, that is yet to be announced. And I think this is it. The underground mine will -- is carrying on this year and then most of the costs associated with underground mine will be part of the operating cost expenditure, has been part of the CapEx.

We have some expansion of underground late in 2021, but I think the amounts we are talking right now are not quite significant -- are in single digits. And the usual expenditure a mining company carries out is the exploration expenditure, and I think this pattern of past years is around $15-ish million per year and then that's -- I think this is what one can expect going forward. So I think this is a kind of snapshot.

Next question is from the line of Nikolay Sosnovskiy from Prosperity Capital Management.

Nikolay Sosnovskiy

I've got few questions as well. First, can you help me, please, to reconcile your working capital movements in 2017, this kind of $45 million, $50 million mostly in receivables, in payables, and whether it's somehow affected by this additional gold that was produced from resin? Or was it something else? That's my first question. And I guess I go one by one.

Andrey Maruta

Yes, the movement in the working capital, the way it is presented is the difference between open and closing balances for trade debtors, creditors and that's how to describe. I wouldn't call any of the movements as a bit outside the ordinary course of business. And the only movement which was flagged in the highlights, it's worth mentioning, the reduction of the gold-in-circuit, which just contributed to the overall net operating cash flow. So as you noticed, we had significant reduction by about 70,000 ounces in the gold-in-circuit. The amount of gold-in-circuit at the end of last year was quite substantial, around 90,000 ounces, which was readily reduced most in the first half of the year and went down to the level of 20,000 at the end of 2017.

Nikolay Sosnovskiy

And do you expect any further changes to your working capital this year, based on similar process or something else?

Andrey Maruta

We don't expect further movement -- positive movement in the gold-in-circuit because I think 20,000 ounces is a quite low level. And if you look at the previous reporting, the level was between 20,000 and 50,000 ounces. So I would not expect it to have a positive effect on the group. We have to be -- I think there were some questions from analysts at the beginning of the year, what about flotation concentrate? Buildup of the flotation concentrate will probably pick up to $20 million before it goes into the production at POX. So this is something I think it's important to know. Therefore, there will be a buildup of the working capital in Q3 of this year.

Nikolay Sosnovskiy

And will it be released in fourth quarter? Or this $20 million, we can take it for a year as a whole?

Andrey Maruta

Some of it will be released, you're absolutely right, because we are going to build it up because we have to have it at the warehouse near POX. Then there will be more process and -- gradual process when POX is up and running. So we will try and manage it. But I think it's fair to assume this $20 million is the amount, which we'll carry on because we always have to have an amount of flotation concentrate at the warehouses near POX.

Nikolay Sosnovskiy

That's very clear. And my next question is on your total cash cost guidance for this year is $700 to $750. What's the amount of royalty is underlying this forecast? Is it half a year with zero royalties for the full year?

Andrey Maruta

The guidance assumes a mining tax of zero. Mining tax of zero is for 2017, 2018. Going forward, in 2019, '20, it will go up to 1.2% so versus conventional 6%, and then another 1.2% in 2021, '22. But yes, just to repeat it, it's zero next year.

Nikolay Sosnovskiy

So basically, even after 2018, in 2019, '20 and '21, you will still have reduced royalties?

Andrey Maruta

Yes, so that is part of the legislation they introduced. So it's been phased up gradually. It's a 20% increase every two years.

Nikolay Sosnovskiy

And my last question is on POX, basically. I know you're preparing the Investor Day quite soon. But maybe you just could share your latest fresh estimates on production costs for concentrate in POX? Any changes from your previously reported assessments?

Andrey Maruta

I will take that one. So we -- yes, we are preparing a presentation later this year, I think it's scheduled for Q2 of 2018. I think you will appreciate that during commissioning, the cost profile of POX is going to be meaningless because that is commissioning stage, that's why we are not really bringing it up and discussing it for this year. But otherwise, going forward, the original assumptions still remain -- remain the same. One, we will have to factor the situation with the cost profile mostly because of the inflation and the effect of the ruble, and that will be included in the market update later, yes.

Alfiya Samokhvalova

Also, Nikolay, as I mentioned, last year, our scientific group has significantly improved through their testings at our testing plant, they improved recovery rate, that should significantly affect cost. And this is being calculated now and hopefully we will update the market in second quarter with all this.

And next question is from the line of Martin Minarovic from D.E. Shaw. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Martin Minarovic

Apologies if this was given in previous updates, but I just wanted to double check how much of the 2018 guidance relies on POX coming online in 4Q? And if you could for 2019 as well?

Alfiya Samokhvalova

Well, as I mentioned, our top range of the guidance does include some production from POX with a discount -- with some discounting for sort of last two months of the ramp-up of the -- last two months of the year of the ramp-up of the POX facilities. Our lower-range guidance doesn't include any ounces from POX at all.

And our final question comes from the line of Sergey Raevskiy from SP Angel. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Sergey Raevskiy

Quick question, this one is about sequencing at Malomir, just to double check. So once you commission the POX plants, you're going to be running in parallel flotation and RIP plants at Malomir next year. And then from 2020, is it going be only flotation without any processing of the non-refractory material, is it correct?

Alfiya Samokhvalova

We have -- no, Sergey, our plans are to keep running in parallel both flotation plant and RIP facilities processing non-refractory material, mainly underground obviously at Malomir. We -- at the moment, we have a reserve covering at least six years of non-refractory production at Malomir. But as I was mentioning, we keep looking to increase underground reserves there, so that might be extended later.

Sergey Raevskiy

And another one is on your cash cost forecast. So the range that you've -- guide, to what extent that includes the inflation in ruble terms for this year? So last year, in the announcement, it's from 10% to 15% in power costs, in diesel. So what kind of assumption on inflation in ruble terms you got in your range for this year?

Andrey Maruta

It's Andrey Maruta. The way approach costs, we look at the best estimates of priorities we have at the end of the previous year. And then depending on the trends in individual cost because, well, for example, price of eggs and butter do not really reflect -- it's a big part of the general inflation, but we need to look at the specifics and we understand what sort of prices we are getting for diesel and electricity, and we can estimate. So it's not like a generalized inflation-related approach. It's looking at the most up-to-date data on the prices we are paying and then a client's judgment towards what they will be in the coming year. So I know it's not quite the answer you probably expected, but I think it's -- in our mind, it's more right approach than just supplying general inflation and just how it will play out.

Sergey Raevskiy

Sure. And if -- so -- and the last one is, can you indicate what was the kind of inflation you recorded for last year in your labor costs?

Andrey Maruta

This approach was individuals. There was some increases up -- in general, it was around 10% in ruble terms for labor. And middle management, that was more individual approach, but again, around 10%.

And that was our final question. Now back to Alya and Andrey for the closing comments.

Alfiya Samokhvalova

Well, we just wanted to say thank you very much to everybody who called in our conference call. And we will hope to talk to you later in the year and to come up with more good news. Thank you.

