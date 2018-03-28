2 High-Yield Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap

There are probably as many different investment styles as there are investors out there: one can invest in growth stocks, in value stocks, in small caps or large caps, one can focus on low P/E stocks or wide moat companies. One very popular investing style is called dividend investing and describes investing in companies paying out a part of the annual earnings as dividend. Usually, dividend paying companies tend to be companies that can’t achieve high growth rates any more and paying out part of the earnings as dividend makes more sense than reinvesting it in the business. Dividend paying companies are therefore often mature companies with a stable business but low growth rates.

Basically, dividend investing is interesting for those people that need at least a part of their gained money – for whatever reason. But a lot of companies are paying a dividend on a regular basis and the dividend investor is still facing the tough challenge of choosing a company to invest in. We therefore need some criteria to select the proper company and in the following article, we will present three decision criteria: the dividend yield, the payout ratio and the dividend history. Investing in high-yield dividend stocks makes sense for investors that need a higher part of earnings paid out to them on a regular basis, but of course we should keep an eye on the payout ratio. Based on that criteria we will end up with two high-yielding companies (with a current dividend yield over 10%) from two completely different sectors – retail and mining. In the first section of this article, we will describe the three criteria a little closer before we will analyze the two companies – GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Alliance Resource Partners LP (Nasdaq: ARLP). High-yielding companies are often faced with extremely difficult situations (as high risk is often linked with high potential reward) and hence we will focus especially on the stability of the two business models.

Dividend Yield, Payout Ratio, Dividend History

When investing in dividend stocks, three aspects are extremely important: the dividend yield, the dividend history (and growth rate) and the current payout ratio.

Dividend Yield : A first important aspect is the current dividend yield of a stock, which is the annual dividend a company pays divided by the current stock price. Simply put, we can assume the higher the dividend yield is, the better for the investor. The current S&P500 dividend yield is 1.79% and compared to the last century, the dividend yield was only lower in the years around the Dotcom bubble. Considering the low average dividend yield, it is rather seldom to find companies with a dividend in the high single digits or even double digits. And even if we find companies with a high dividend yield, in most cases there is a hitch somewhere, which brings us to the next important aspect – the payout ratio.

Payout Ratio : Companies with a very high dividend yield often have an extremely high payout ratio. The payout ratio is the annual dividend divided by annual earnings per share. If the dividend yield is extremely high, dividend payments are often exceeding the earnings per share (leading to a payout ratio over 100%). When the payout ratio is close to 100% or even higher, the risk of dividend cuts is rather high, because a company can't pay out more than it earns for many years in a row.

Dividend History: A third important aspect is the dividend history of a company – and we look at two different aspects. On the one hand we check if a company is at least paying a dividend regularly (on a quarterly, semiannual or annual basis) and on the other hand we check if the company is keeping the dividend at least stable (as this is also an indicator for a stable business) or if the company is also able to increase its dividend regularly (on an annual basis) which is an indicator for a stable and also growing business.

In the following section we will analyze the first company that matches the three criteria. It has an extremely high dividend yield (over 10%), a reasonable payout ratio (under 50%) and at least a short history of annual dividend increases.

GameStop

The first high-yield company is GameStop – a specialty retailer, that is selling new video game hardware and new as well as pre-owned video games, collectibles and video games accessories. GameStop also has its technology brands segment with 1,500 stores selling AT&T’s (NYSE: T) products and services as well as Simply Mac selling Apple (Nasdaq: APPL) products and is offering certified warranty and repair services. All in all, GameStop has about 7,400 stores in 14 countries.

GameStop is a dividend challenger and has raised its dividend for six straight years. In March 2017, GameStop announced the last dividend increase and the quarterly dividend was raised by $0.01 to $0.38. Currently the company is paying an annual dividend of $1.52 and generated earnings per share of $3.40 over the last four quarters, which results in a payout ratio of 45%. For the full year 2017, GameStop expects similar earnings as in the year before – the company sees full-year EPS between $3.10 and $3.40. And although the company should have raised the dividend once again, for March 2018 the same dividend as the quarters before was announced. However, GameStop can still announce a dividend raise within the next three quarters and the annual dividend will still be higher than the year before.

The dividend yield is not above 10% because GameStop increased its dividend so aggressively in the last years (only about 4.8% increase during the last three years), but because the share price of GameStop dropped from about $45 three years ago to $13.50 right now (by the way: Before the financial crisis in 2008 the share price was even $60 but aside from 2013 when the stock price came close once again, it never reached the same price levels again).

With a P/E ratio of 4, the company seems incredible cheap and to justify such a low P/E in a market that is trading much higher, there has to be something terrible wrong with the company. So, let’s take a look at GameStop:

The company’s balance sheet is perfectly fine in my opinion. $817 million long-term debt compared to $2.3 billion in shareholder’s equity results in a D/E ratio of 0.35 and is therefore no reason for concern. The company has $455 million in cash and cash equivalents and about $1.8 billion in property and equipment. Inventories have gone up quite a bit, but considering the numbers are from October and therefore directly before the important holiday sales, this is also no reason for concern – especially as inventories are high every year in October. Only $1.7 billion goodwill seem a little bit high in my opinion.

Looking at GameStop's income statement we see only stagnant revenue over the last years (even a bit declining). Earnings per share however could have been doubled over the last 10 years – part of the reason is the share buyback program which decreased the number of outstanding shares from 168 million to about 100 million right now.

GameStop's valuation seems incredible cheap right now as it is not only valued at 4 times earnings per share, but it is also trading well below its book value ($22.84). Assuming that GameStop will only be able to generate the same free cash flow as in the last four quarters (by the way, the lowest number in the last decade) for eternity, at current prices the stock would yield 18.70% and the fair value – assuming a zero-growth scenario and 10% discount rate – is $25.07.

Just looking at the numbers and the past development, we can hardly find a justification for GameStop trading at such low prices. The reason has to be found in severe doubts about the future. While there are no worries that games are a growing market, GameStop seems to be threatened by the shift to digital sales (which is expected for the years to come). Although GameStop didn’t report fourth quarter results yet (expected for Wednesday), we already know the revenue for the 9-week period around the holidays. And GameStop could report almost 11% revenue increase compared to the same timeframe last year – especially new video game hardware increased as well as video game accessories and collectibles. The comparable store sales – a extremely important number for retailer – increased 11.8%. On the one hand, we have to acknowledge, that most retailers could report a revenue increase for the holidays and hence a revenue increase for GameStop is nothing to be excited about. On the other hand, 11% increase is way above average and especially as everybody assumes that only Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will survive in the retail world and expectations for GameStop are extremely low, the numbers are definitely noteworthy.

Simply put: A P/E ratio below 4 and a 10% growth rate for the holiday sales don’t go together. But even if GameStop will only be able to keep its revenue and free cash flow constant for the future, the stock is still undervalued. And by just focusing on the dividend, we can be pretty sure that GameStop can at least keep its dividend stable (and investors can “lock in” a double-digit dividend yield). As the payout ratio is still below 50%, GameStop can withstand a declining revenue and a declining free cash flow for quite some time before the dividend has to be cut.

Alliance Resource Partners LP

A second company with a dividend yield of over 10% is Alliance Resource Partners LP – a coal-mining company located in the United States. The company began its mining operations in 1971 and since then grew mostly through acquisitions and is today the second largest coal-producer in the eastern US. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal-loading terminal at the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana. In 2017, the company produced and sold about 37 million tons of coal.

Similar to GameStop, Alliance Resource Partners LP has a dividend yield of over 10% and still an acceptable payout ratio of 70%. The dividend yield is also high due to the declining stock price. But while GameStop increased its dividend at least slightly in the last few years, Alliance Resource Partners LP had to cut its dividend in 2016 but could raise it again to a quarterly dividend of $0.51 right now resulting in a current dividend yield of 11.55% and a payout ratio of 70.83% for the last year.

While GameStop has a P/E well below 5 after the recent sell-off, Alliance Resource Partners’ P/E is a little higher, but 6.3 is still extremely low and there has to be a reason:

While revenue could be almost doubled over the last decade, in the last few years sales declined however after the numbers exceeded $2.3 billion in 2013. And although we can see a clear upward trend in earnings, the numbers fluctuate from year to year (not surprising for a commodity company) and have been as high as $4.77 in 2014 and as low as $2.11 in 2015 in the recent past. But in 2009 EPS was only $1.78 and in 2008 only $1.20 so an upward trend is visible.

Alliance Resource Partners LP also has a good-looking balance sheet . The company currently has about $488 million in long-term and short-term debt and $1,146 million in shareholder's equity which leads to a D/E ratio of 0.43. The company current has only $7 million in cash and cash equivalents, but most of the company's assets are in property, plant and equipment. The company has very little goodwill and could increase shareholder's equity constantly over the last years.

Valuation: Using the average free cash flow (taking into account the heavy fluctuations) of the last decade ($267 million) and assuming the company will only be able to keep the free cash flow constant and using the increased number of outstanding shares (131 million), the company would yield 11.35% annually. If we take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($411 million) and assume a constant free cash flow for the future, the company may yield an 17.24% annual return.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is producing and selling a commodity, which has a lot of associated risks like the weather conditions and patterns, the worldwide energy consumption and of course the effects of supply and demand which are very intense for every commodity.

For Alliance Resource Partners LP, there is an additional risk that sets the company apart from other commodity companies like Compass Minerals or gold mining companies. Despite Trump’s nonsense about “clean coal”, the fact remains that at least some countries will try over the long term to switch to alternative energy resources. This could go along with regulatory, administrative and judicial decisions. Alliance Resource Partners LP operates in the United States and under Donald Trump coal-producer probably don’t have to worry about additional regulations or a declining demand, but for the long term, the business model could be in serious danger. However, I am incapable to predict if we are talking about 10 years or 30-50 years from now when the mindset may change and consequences result from it.

Conclusion

Both companies reward the investor with a high dividend yield, are profitable and the dividend can be paid solely from cash generated by operations. However, if I had to choose between the two companies, I would probably invest in GameStop for different reasons. First of all, I understand the retail business better than the mining business. Second, GameStop is priced as it will go out of business with a P/E under 4 and is therefore extremely cheap. Third, Alliance Resource Partners LP recently increased the number of outstanding shares (or units) from 74 million to 130 million while GameStop on the other hand is constantly decreasing the number of outstanding shares.

When we look at the business model of all the different retailers out there, GameStop is certainly not the first pick – companies like Kroger (NYSE: KR) or Target (NYSE: TGT) seem like a better pick. But the dirt cheap valuation of GameStop and the resulting high dividend yield make it an interesting stock. In the end, I think the investment decision should focus on just one criteria – will GameStop survive or go out of business. In case you assume GameStop can survive, you probably should buy the stock now. However, if you have doubts if GameStop can survive, you should maybe stay away even though the company has a high dividend yield and is valued extremely cheap.

