New To Investing In India? Start Here

Introduction

When people think of investing abroad they often by default look to China; this is easy to do with the likes of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and many other notable companies. However, investors oftentimes forget about the sixth largest economy in the world that’s directly south, India, and its untapped growth potential.

Why Invest in India?

India is the third-largest GDP in terms of purchasing power in the world and has a nominal GDP of $2.45 trillion thanks to the country's efforts and focus on modernizing itself and was the fastest growing economy on the planet, having surpassed China until demonetization occurred in 2017. This event took 80% of the currency in circulation and pulled it out, knocking back India's economic growth into second place. While it’s not the fastest-growing economy at the moment, the United Nations projects the Indian economy to grow at 7.2% and 7.4% in 2018 and 2019, respectively, which will be enough to put it back on top of China again. In addition, India is expected to rank fourth in the world in terms of nominal GDP by 2022.

Coupled with the simple opportunities for growth, one of the unique things about India is that it has English as a primary language due to its history as a British colony. While not many in the lower class speak English, the government and large business use English on documents and communications. This makes it easier for U.S.-based businesses as it removes a common barrier from doing business.

Additionally, the government has actively taken steps to make doing business easier and improved its rankings in The World Bank’s “Doing Business 2018” index by 30 positions, moving from 130 to 100. The prime minister was quite happy about the fact, tweeting, “It has never been easier to do business in India.” In 2017 government officials hosted The World Bank team on a two-week trip, showcasing what India has to offer businesses and demonstrated the effect that reforms and improvements have had in the country’s business environment.

How to Start Investing in India

India has many investment opportunities in banking, technology, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and services that all trade on the NYSE. Rather than spending the time researching and trying to cherry pick the best stocks or sector, you could pick an ETF such as iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), which grew 33.9% in 2017 compared to the S&P’s growth of 19.4% and has a favorable expense ratio of 0.68%.

Better yet – this ETF was the tenth best performing country-based ETF in 2017 and comprises almost all giant or large cap stocks, which are more stable than their small cap counterparts. Over half of the fund is composed of 58.8% giant market cap companies, followed by 39.9% large cap and 1.2% medium cap companies.

The fund comprises mostly financials (23.6%), technology (15.8%), consumer goods (14%), energy (12.2%), basic materials (10%), and consumer defensive (9.6%). Some of the larger holdings in the fund are companies such as Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY), ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN), and Tata Consultancy (OTCPK:TTNQY).

Why an ETF Vs. Picking a Stock

ETFs typically have higher daily liquidity and lower fees than mutual fund shares, making them an attractive alternative for individual investors looking for a simple way to diversify their holdings and who may not have the time to do the research to pick individual stocks. This is particularly useful when investing abroad as many retail investors do not have the time to completely research stocks, which can quickly become more complex when dealing with international investments. Paying a small fee for a diversified basket of holdings that also diversify your portfolio - which inherently lowers risk levels - is a favorable trade-off. Another added bonus of an ETF is that there exists potential for favorable taxation on cash flows generated by the fund, since capital gains from sales within the fund are not passed through to shareholders, as they often are with mutual funds.

How this ETF fits in your portfolio

The U.S. stock market had been on an exceptional bullish run over the past 7 years, but has begun to show increased volatility as the markets have swung up and down since February. While this certainly does not mean you should sell all your stocks and stop investing entirely, it serves as a good reminder to look at diversifying your holdings with some international exposure if you're overweight in U.S. equities. You may not have the time to research the country, its businesses, and laws, but through buying and index fund you can instantly get a diversified mix of holdings for typically a low expense. India is poised for growth, as the government has taken many steps to strengthen the economy, and BlackRock notes that while trade risks are rising it does not change the outlook on investing in emerging markets and states:

The Indian government is tackling chronic low productivity, bad loans in the banking system and the bureaucratic barriers hampering the private sector. Social challenges exist – primarily job creation over the coming decades and lifting the rural economy out of its funk. There are no easy fixes, but we see signs of progress after a series of fits and starts. A national tax system for goods and services has replaced an inefficient structure of myriad rates and payments, offering the potential to boost productivity. Financial sector reform is particularly encouraging. A government-led capital injection into banks has helped to repair balance sheets. The clean-up of non-performing loans and banking sector recapitalization are clearing the path for private sector investments and a long-awaited capex recovery. Corporate earnings in India are looking up again, with analysts expecting 2018 earnings growth in the area of 21%.

Conclusion

As markets in the U.S. are entering a state of flux investors should begin to look at adding exposure to emerging markets such as India. While investors could simply select just one company such as ICICI Bank and forgo the expenses of an ETF, the savings from not paying the fees does not justify the increased risk due to the loss of an ETF's diversification. Investors hoping to get in on the growth story may also simply choose to invest in stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which have invested significant resources in the country. But since Amazon is not a pure play on India you may miss out on some of the growth the country has to offer and absorb some risk should U.S. equities experience a steep decline. For these reasons I would suggest that investors looking for exposure to the emerging markets, and specifically the Indian economy, to invest in INDA. Here, you have a diversified basket of Indian pure plays in various sectors. With India’s growing economy projected to outpace everyone in the world, investors would be wise to have some direct, pure play exposure to the country.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INDA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.