BlackBerry: Q4 Earnings Review

When I saw the headline news piece for BlackBerry's (BB) earnings, I thought the stock would see a nice gain, and it did in Wednesday's pre-market. Unfortunately, after hitting a high of $13.45, shares declined as seen in the chart below, eventually falling into negative territory. I think a majority of the decline can be contributed to the fact that shares surged so much in the past year, and that they still remain elevated for an overall business that isn't that impressive when you drill down on the results.

BlackBerry in recent quarters has tried to keep the bar low, setting up beats, so it wasn't a surprise to see a double line beat for Q4. However, it was a bit concerning that the recurring revenue percentage dropped to 70% this quarter, down from 75% in Q3 and 80% in the year ago period. Also, customer orders went from "above" 3,500 in the year ago period to "approximately", implying some decline.

The company also continues to operate with significant GAAP operating losses. Talking about record gross margins and non-GAAP profits are useless because they ignore the true costs of the business. When you subtract out the three main operating expenses, BlackBerry lost $49 million on just $233 million of revenue. That's an operating margin of negative 21%! Sequentially, it took $9 million more of operating expenses to generate $7 million in more revenue. Adjusted EBITDA rose just $1 million despite that sequential rise in the top line by a larger margin.

Guidance also failed to impress, mainly because it didn't provide any real specifics. The company guided to "billings growth" in double digits for software and services, something they've achieved in recent quarters anyway. Does this mean that revenues won't rise by that much, because they didn't say so? They didn't clear this up on the call, talking about a new accounting standard that impacts things moving forward. Also, saying non-GAAP EPS will be "positive" isn't saying much when you continue to report profits on that basis after several adjustments each quarter.



In fact, almost two-thirds of the fiscal 2018 year non-GAAP net income was stock-based compensation. Paying employees and executives is a true cost of running the business. True world leading companies don't adjust this away. Also, talking about free cash flow after adjusting for hardware restructuring and legal costs again just takes out the bad. It's like a football team saying that if you take out all of our losses, we went undefeated.

So what is BlackBerry worth? Well, let's take a look at a similar name like SAP (SAP). This software/services company has a dividend and real profits, and it trades for a little more than 4 times sales. If we assume about $800 million in revenues for BlackBerry this year (GAAP was $747 million for the just reported year), and give a valuation of 5 times sales for a little more growth, that's $4 billion. Throw in the $2.3 billion and you get a market cap of $6.3 billion, divided by 597 million fully diluted shares gives you a price of $10.55.

In the end, BlackBerry reported good headline numbers, but yet again the details weren't as strong. The percentage of recurring revenues has dropped a bit in recent quarters, and the company continues to operate at a significant negative margin. Guidance wasn't very impressive because they continue to make several adjustments that change the reality. BlackBerry remains a small niche company, one that seems overvalued given the current revenue and loss situation.

