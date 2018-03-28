Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (03/23/18)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of March 23, 2018.

EIA reported a crude inventory build of 1.6M barrels for the week as imports climbed to an above average amount and despite refinery utilization and crude imports increasing. Refinery utilization continues to run above seasonal five year averages at 92.3%, an increase of 0.6% from the prior week. We can probably say with some certainty that for now refineries are back on-line earlier than the norm and increasing the demand on crude in a typically weak season. This report was really a focus on imports. Imports leapt from an average of about 7.5M bpd for the past 4 weeks to a 8M bpd figure this week. We believe this is just timing, and had imports hewed closer to the average, the WPSR would’ve reported a 2-3M barrel draw. Thus, we think this should correct itself next week, and we’ll likely see a counter-seasonal draw. WTI and LLS/Brent spreads have continued to improve, touching close to $5/barrel in the past week, and we anticipate exports to hold steady at these numbers, if not increase slightly.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 3.5M barrels and distillate by 2.1M barrels.



Overall total crude and products fell by 1.6M barrels for the week. Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products.





As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

We took a week off. As portfolio managers it always helpful to step away for a bit and take a vacation, and last week was a lull for us. Yet even on vacation we still monitored oil data from afar, and we continue to like what we see.

We’ve continually cautioned readers to exercise perspective when looking at the oil data because sometimes it’s easy to get too far into the weeds. It’s also easy to become “discouraged” because despite the bullish oil inventory data (i.e., counter-seasonal draws) oil prices have largely stayed in place and oil equities have languished in Q1 (Oil Bulls: What To Think When Reality Bites).

What we try to keep in mind is that oil at the end-of-the-day is a physical commodity. Despite CFTC positioning, the advent of quant funds, computerized algos, etc., what is physically needed and what is now physically in short supply must rise in price. Because this (below) is not "normal".

An algorithm is essentially automated decision making, but often it lacks perspective and the ability to forecast, and the lack of both is why when the oil price inflection comes, it will come quickly and surprisingly, at least to those who haven’t been watching oil inventories so closely. Momo happens in both directions, and if you’ve been paying attention, inventories are telling you which way we’re about to go.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Relevance: USO, OIL, XLE, UCO, VDE, ERX, OIH, SCO, XOP, BNO, DBO, ERY,DIG, DTO, USL, DUG, BGR, IYE, IEO, FENY, DNO, PXE, FIF, OLO, PXJ, RYE,SZO, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, DDG, FXN, OLEM, CRAK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.