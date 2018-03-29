3 Things In Biotech, March 28: The Bristol-Myers Expansion, The Heat Bio Rise, The Immunogen Movement

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Bristol-Myers on the march in Europe with new dosing

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab

Disease: Various solid malignancies

News: BMY announced that the EMA's CHMP has provided a positive opinion of its application for approval of an alternative dosing schedule for its PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (branded Opdivo). This follows shortly after the alternative dose was granted FDA approval. Assuming approval, this means that patients can now opt to receive nivolumab once every 4 weeks instead of once every 2 weeks, although the total dose exposure will remain the same.

Looking forward: As stated, when I covered this, BMY got a similar approval in America, it shouldn't be underestimated what kind of an edge this can give BMY over other immune checkpoint inhibitors. I think of places back home, where it would take a minimum of 2 hours to get to an infusion clinic. This can place a significant burden on patients, on top of the cost of the medication. Therefore, this kind of approval bodes quite well for BMY and the nivolumab franchise.

Heat Biologics dials up the temperature in early-phase bladder study

Company: Heat Biologics (HTBX)

Therapy: Vesigenurtacel-L

Disease: Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

News: HTBX provided updated findings from their phase 2 trial investigating the addition of their cancer vaccine vesigenurtacel-L to standard BCG therapy for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Of the ten patients in the study who had a positive immune response, 100% have remained disease-free after 2 years of follow-up.

Looking forward: Of course, this news can't really have any immediate impact for HTBX, by my reckoning, since development of vesigenurtacel-L in bladder was suspended in favor of their collaboration with BMY, where they are combining nivolumab and the vaccine for advanced lung cancer. This just goes to show you some of the tough decisions these companies have to make in cutting costs; sometimes they cut potentially useful programs, as well. This kind of news could be a signal for other companies who might be interested in pursuing collaborative efforts, however, and who might be willing to front the cost of development.

Interesting news, although I don't expect an immediate impact in terms of valuation.

Immunogen moves forward with Keytruda

Company: Immunogen (IMGN)

Therapy: Mirvetuximab soravtansine

Disease: Ovarian cancer

News: IMGN presented findings from a cohort of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, combining their antibody-drug conjugate mirvetuximab soravtansine with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab. In the complete cohort of 14 patients, the confirmed objective response rate was 43%, with median PFS of 5.2 months. In the subset of patients with intermediate- or high-level folate receptor alpha levels, the response rate was 63%, with median PFS of 8.6 months.

Looking forward: These findings present a favorable signal for the therapeutic efficacy of this combination, in particular, just as the expansion phase of the study kicks into higher gear. Considering the strong unmet need in the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer space, any improvement is welcome here.

This news is worth paying attention to, as it could be the beginning of a major vault upwards.

