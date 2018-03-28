Fat Brands Lacks Enough Focus For Recommendation

In the wake of increasing M&A, we are looking for more companies to cover and recommend in the dining sector.

Since Fat Brands (FAT) debuted last year (IPO at $12 per share) the stock has been a horrible performer. Trading below $7 today, shareholders are left with a confusing business model and a paper loss of more than 40 percent.

With the huge number of M&A transactions in the dining category over the last year, we have been looking to add more companies to our coverage universe, hoping to find hidden gems worthy of a recommendation. However, we currently rate FAT a neutral "2" due to a bizarre business model and uncertain corporate strategy. We like franchise businesses, but would feel more comfortable if this tiny company would act like one, rather than a large owner of brands with enormous economies of scale (which it is not).

Fat Brands currently owns five brands - Fatburger, Buffalo's Café, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse -but none have more than 100 locations globally. Additionally, the company expects to close an acquisition of Hurricane Grill and Wings in the second quarter, for $12.5 million. What is bizarre about the company's M&A strategy is that they are buying more chains before the ones they already have reach scale or have proven they are viable businesses that are globally relevant.

For instance, Fatburger, the company's namesake brand, currently has about 90 standalone locations, which is down from about 120 four years ago. The concept is clearly in a very competitive burger marketplace and is not having a lot of success relative to other players. One location in booming Seattle, was open for just three years before closing its doors last year.

Instead of improving the performance of existing brands, and trying to grow them into large, more identifiable chains, the company seems happy just buying more smaller chains for the sake of growing the company. However, growth itself is clearly not helping shareholders.

Another reason we cannot recommend FAT is because the company is sacrificing its balance sheet in order to buy more chains. The Hurricane Grill and Wings deal, for instance, is being financed by new preferred stock that costs between 13.6% and 18.6% annually.

Taking on more debt will only make it harder for the company to cover its sky-high dividend (48 cents per share), which comes out to a 7% yield at current prices. The $5 million annual payout is currently not covered by free cash flow (2017 net income was less than $3 million) and adding more leverage at such high rates will only hinder the payout ratio.

We cannot help but question a capital allocation strategy that involves paying out cash to equity holders, while financing acquisitions with high cost debt. Why not hold off on the dividend until you accomplish your M&A goals, or have a big enough business to fund deals and a dividend with free cash flow from existing units?

All in all, we cannot recommend shares of FAT and implore investors to take a cautious view of the company in the near to intermediate term. Until management can prove they can grow successful brands and become more focused, we believe the eroding of the balance sheet will only increase risk for equity investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.