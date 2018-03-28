Bioceres Attempts Third IPO In 3 Years

The current IPO is management's third attempt in three years to float its shares.

The firm sells higher-yielding crop varietals to growers in Latin America and other regions.

Bioceres has filed to raise $100 million in an international IPO.

Bioceres (BIOX) intends to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, according to a new F-1/A registration statement.

The agricultural technology firm previously attempted to go public earlier in 2018 with a $130 million offering.

BIOX is attempting to IPO for the third time in the past three years, but the firm is a small player in a large and consolidating global agricultural products marketplace.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about pricing and valuation assumptions.

Rosario, Argentina-based Bioceres was founded in 2001 by Argentine growers to sustainably develop higher-yielding crop varietals.

Management is headed by Federico Trucco, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously general manager at INDEAR. Mr. Trucco has a Ph.D. in crop sciences from the University of Illinois.

As to its investor base, BIOX has more than 300 shareholders, many of which "are agricultural leaders and key participants in our end markets, to increase adoption of our products and technologies. More recently, we raised capital through financing from Monsanto (MON) and BAF, which we believe represents strategic validation of our business model as well as endorsement of our products."

Technology

The firm has developed joint ventures, collaborations and acquired a number of companies within its focus on GM soy, alfalfa, wheat and corn agricultural products, crop protection and nutrition products.

Below is a brief interview video of Bioceres CEO Trucco in Spanish:

(Source: Agrofy)

Bioceres has 10 business divisions: INDEAR, Inmet, Verdeca, Trigall Genetics, Bioceres Semillas, Heritas, AGBM, Rizobacter, Synertech and Chemotecnica.

The firm has more than 200 patents and patent applications and more than 200 owned or licensed products.

Market

According to a 2016 market research report by Technavio, the global market for genetically modified seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2016 to 2020.

Furthermore, North America will dominate demand during the period, accounting for 30% of total market share. Demand for "GM corn and soybean seeds with HT [herbicide tolerance] and IR [insect resistance] traits will help the market grow steadily."

Corn accounts for approximately 36% share of the overall GM market and is driven by its use as a feed for livestock and the production of ethanol.

In 2015, the HT, or herbicide tolerant, sector dominated the GM seeds market, representing 70% of market share. This trait is in high demand and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide genetically modified crop products include:

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY)

DowDuPont (DWDP)

Groupe Limagrain

Monsanto

Syngenta (SYT)

Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMY)

Evogene (EVGN)

BIOX has developed strategic alliances with Syngenta and DowDuPont and received investment from Monsanto. Most of its competitors and partners are publicly-held companies.

Financials

Bioceres' recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dramatic increase in topline revenue - primarily from the Rizobacter acquisition

Strong growth in gross profit

Uneven gross margin percentage

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are the company's operational results for the past three years (audited IFRS for 2015 and 2016):

(Source: Bioceres F-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $131.8 million, 198% increase vs. prior

2016: $44.3 million, 343% increase vs. prior

2015: $10.2 million

Gross Margin ($)

2017: $53 million

2016: $12.7 million

2015: $5.4 million

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 40.2%

2016: 28.7%

2015: 52.9%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $10.9 million cash used in operations

2016: $8.4 million cash used in operations

2015: $3 million cash used in operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $1.8 million in cash and $258.7 million in total liabilities (unaudited interim).

IPO Details

BIOX intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing its underlying ordinary shares.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to repay all or a portion of our outstanding debt. The book value as of December 31, 2017 of the portion of our outstanding debt was US$14.4 million; for investments in our seed and integrated products segment to commercially expand our EcoSeed business, including investments to develop next generation seed integrated products and in our commercial distribution network; investments in commercially expanding our agro-industrial biotech solutions business through continued technology sourcing and product development efforts; to exercise a mandatory call option for an additional 9.99% of Rizobacter. The book value as of December 31, 2017 of the call option was US$14.1 million; and the remainder for general corporate purposes and to fund working capital needs required to support the commercial expansion of our business segments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, Santander, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Mirabaud Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

