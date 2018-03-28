Tutur Perini - Mischaracterized And Misunderstood, It's A Diamond In The Rough

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jamie Yatcha as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Tutor Perini (TPC) is a company that provides significant value to its clients and is expected to continue to provide such value in the foreseeable future. TPC has viable operations at the current time, but in addition to these, presently, we expect for TPC to sustain increasing levels of growth and efficiency as a result of various factors including promising federal policy, record backlog and a management that has seen the light. TPC's stock price has been driven down by unfounded fears and concerns that have prevented the stock price from appreciating to a value that fairly reflects the favorable environment the company is currently functioning in.

President Trump's statements on infrastructure over the past year and half indicate that the United States will increase spending on infrastructure notably. At his State of the Union Address, President Trump promised an infrastructure agenda that would let America "build gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways across our land." This is just one of the many examples of the President's assertiveness on infrastructure. As a construction company, TPC's profitability can significantly increase from the President's infrastructure agenda.

The President recently announced a supposed $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan that may be extremely beneficial for TPC. The plan will allocate $200 billion of federal money to infrastructure projects, with the hopes that this will leverage the remaining funding from local and state authorities. Management is suspect of the administration's ability to leverage the initial funding to the degree claimed. Management does, however, acknowledge that regardless of whether this $1.5 trillion plan comes to fruition, $200 billion of federal spending on infrastructure is unprecedented and is sure to benefit TPC in a positive way.

Another major goal of the plan is to "shorten the time and expense of getting federal permits by consolidating the reviews conducted by different agencies into 'one federal decision,' with one agency taking the lead on evaluating a project." This will allow companies like TPC to work on more projects more efficiently, and not have to wait ideally while plans get approved. As a result of the promise the current administration provides the heavy construction industry has risen to PE multiples in the mid-twenties. TPC's stock price has not reflected such changes. It is clear that this administration's agenda is in line Tutor Perini's interests; this alignment ensures opportunities of efficiencies and growth in the near future.

TPC arranges its contracts in four main forms: Fixed, Guaranteed Maximum Price, Cost Plus Fee, Unit Price. Fixed contracts are most prevalent in Civil and Specialty Contracting. In these contracts, TPC provides a prospective buyer with a quote and is then responsible for the entirety of the project. These projects tend to be riskier but are also TPC's most profitable type of contract. Over the past couple quarters TPC has built a strong backlog predominantly of Fixed Contracts, the most profitable type. Additionally, TPC has just been awarded the Renewal of the Newark Airport Project, another fixed contract worth a whopping $1.4 billion. In the past percent of backlog from fixed contracts has been significantly correlated with the gross margins in the ensuing quarter: the correlation has been 39.93% to be exact.

Source: Created by author using data from TPC's investors relations site.

The fourth quarter of 2017 ended with a recorded Fixed Contracts as 67.2% of backlogs, and this didn't even include the $1.4 billion from the Newark deal. Plugging 67.2% into our regression suggests a gross margin for the coming quarter of 10%. With this strong backlog poised to last, at the very least, for a couple years, we see gross margins continuing to hold above the 10% mark.

Management shares and has expressed our view that TPC's stock price is depressed. CEO Ronald Tutor announced during the Q3 earnings call that TPC would bring on financial consultants to inspect the reason for TPC's under-valued stock price. One of the issues these consultants raised to Ronald was management's overly enthusiastic, exuberant and aggressive projections. These aggressive projections have inevitably failed in the light of unexpected mishaps. Ronald Tutor has followed up in the Q4 earnings call, reporting that he and management have taken note of this and that they are "trying to look into the past and see where we've been surprised by happenstance that's occurred ... out of left field."

Currently, The Street is accustomed to placing their own discount to TPC's management guidance. It seems that going forward, this discount should be removed. Management will be more tempered with their guidance keeping check of expectations and allowing for earnings surprises in a bullish manner. Moreover, the fact management has taken heed of the out-of-house consultants' advice seems promising for the future. Should the consultants bring up other issues or concerns in the future it seems likely management will be open and conducive to change.

In 2017, management warned that the recognition of some revenues would be delayed. If these revenues are in fact delayed, we would expect an above average revenue turnout for the first couple quarters of 2018. Materialization of these revenues is not expected to be an inordinate boon, but could boost TPC's stock price a bit.

An additional area of concern has been TPC's increasing net working capital. Over the past couple years there have been considerable increases in the company's use of working capital, a worry for any investor focused on free cash flow (FCF). The past couple years have had most of any FCF from operations eaten up by the net increase in working capital. We believe this to be one of the major reasons the market has discounted TPC's stock price so heavily. We do not, however, see this being a major issue for the foreseeable future. At the current time TPC has 31 cents allotted to working capital for every dollar in revenue earned. This is a considerable amount and we can't see this amount increasing too much further beyond this point; reversion to the mean must take hold at some point.

Additionally, Ronald Tutor mentioned this issue briefly in the Q4 earnings call and ensured investors that the company would be able to make strides towards the resolution of the problem. Presently, we see TPC's working capital being so high that we may even see significant decreases in working capital, leading to short-term increases in FCF. We, however, conservatively assume in our DCF that net changes in working capital will settle above or around 0; as revenue grows working capital will slowly become an increasingly smaller proportion of revenue.

The Mechanical Subsidiary segment of TPC's business has suffered from waste and mismanagement in recent years. TPC has two mechanical subsidiaries, one on the east coast and the other on the west. The East Coast subsidiary has overcome most of the mismanagement and should be returning to full profitability in the near future. The West Coast subsidiary still has a bit more of a rough patch ahead. Management says when these subsidiaries, when operating at full steam, should generate between 5% and 7% operating margins, not the measly 2% made this past year.

Lastly, in many of TPC's latest bids there have only been up two other bidders due to the fact there aren't many contractors that are capable of taking on these sorts of large and challenging projects. This represents a promising oligopoly type competitive environment. Furthermore, management has explained that should TPC win a couple more billion-dollar deals they would reach capacity. A plethora of demand and dearth of supply is promising as we would expect for TPC to begin to be more selective with the assumption of projects, only taking on projects with higher margins, and for TPC to begin to ramp up methods by which they might be able to increase capacity and in turn revenue.

TPC is a great company which has been held down by mischaracterized fears and concerns that are unfounded going forward. These fears have withheld TPC from benefiting from many of the rising tides the remaining industry has benefited from. In addition, TPC stands to benefit from many promising developments that will result in higher rates of efficiency and profitability.

TPC's current P/E multiple of 12 is a world away from the rest of the industries' multiples. Assigning TPC a P/E multiple similar to its competitors would evaluate TPC at upwards of $45 a share. An EV/EBIT multiple would suggest TPC should be trading at approximately $25. Our conservative DCF analysis evaluates TPC at $30.43. We see our DCF analysis being the most reasonable expectation of future market price. Our DCF is based on conservative expectations and as a result TPC's stock price should reflect that higher price within three to 15 months; enough time for the promising developments and environment outlined above to begin to be reflected in financial statements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.