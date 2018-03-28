Royal Dutch Shell: Still A Buy

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) is trending higher due to its operational efficiency and an improving oil market. Its share price collapsed in recent years due to the significant decline in the price of oil. With stable to higher energy prices now, though, the company's portfolio holdings are beginning to show impressive results. Additionally, the company is generating strong cash flow, while exploring areas in new forms of energy. I am buying stock in the name as the company looks to outperform in coming years due to its relatively depressed trading levels.

Price Action

Although RDS has trended higher for the last two-years, it is still well below peak levels. The steep decline in energy prices from 2014-2016 led RDS's share price significantly lower. RDS ultimately bottomed around its financial crisis lows in early-2016.

With rising energy prices now, alongside strong operational efficiency, management is able to grow the company's bottom-line results. This is fueling the company's share price rise, which looks to be a sustainable trend. As long as the macroeconomic environment holds up, with stable equity markets, and stable to higher oil prices, RDS should continue to trend higher in coming years.

Fundamental Narrative

RDS continues to deliver strong results as its portfolio of holdings operate with efficiency, generating strong cash flow, while the company also explores new potential forms of energy.

In the most recent quarter, the company completed a large divestment push, including the sale of its bucket of U.K. North Sea assets for a total of up to $3.8 billion at headline level, according to management. They also sold their shareholding in Woodside for pretax proceeds of $2.7 billion. These divestments are consistent with its strategy, while being completed at competitive valuations. The company previously announced a $30 billion divestment program in order to retool its underlying portfolio of holdings, and it is well on its way toward completing that goal.

With regard to its oil exploration ventures, first oil was achieved from the Libra field. Libra is 180 kilometers off the Gulf of Rio de Janeiro in the Santos Basin. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has since declared commerciality in the Northwest part of the block and indicated there is a total recoverable reserve -- or resources estimated at $3.3 billion of oil -- signaling a strong potential revenue source going forward, according to management.

Additionally, Whale Deepwater Well, one of the largest U.S. Gulf of Mexico exploration finds in the past decade, is still in the process of evaluating its discovery. Appraisal drilling is under way to further establish the size of the discovery, as well as to define the development opportunities, according to the earnings call. Management also had this to say about the findings:

The major heart in discovery offers a combination of materiality and proximity to existing infrastructure. And it adds to our previous Paleogene exploration success in the Perdido area. Now this discovery, of course, strengthens our confidence in our exploration strategy focused on near-field explorations, seeking not only material volumes, but also short lead times between discovery and development.

The company has achieved significant success in Brazil thus far, which is a multifaceted and fast-growing part of its business. RDS produced 350,000 pre-salt barrels of oil equivalent per day from Brazil in Q4, a record level of production. That's more than 3x the last reported pre-salt volume in Q4 2014, which was 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Operating efficiency has led to strong cash flow generation by the company. Over the last year, RDS delivered $39 billion in cash flow from operations, excluding working capital, and that is in a $55 oil price environment, according to management. The level of cash flow generation is 60% higher than in 2015 when the oil price was at a comparable level. The level of cash flow is also close to the 2014 number when the oil price was at $99 per barrel. The strong results illustrate the cash-generating capabilities of their current portfolio, with each of its businesses successfully following a strategy, which is focused on operational excellence, but also activities with high margins.

Additionally, the company is exploring portfolio activity related to New Energies. At Management Day, RDS mentioned its ambition to accelerate the pace of its investment in New Energies. There was evidence of this during Q4 with 3 deals being signed. The company acquired NewMotion, which is one of Europe's largest providers of vehicle charging technology. They also signed an agreement with IONITY, the operator of high-powered vehicle charging network, and this agreement is to provide 500 charging points across 10 European countries, starting with 8 of Shell's biggest Motiva stations. This will allow electric vehicle drivers to travel long distances across Europe with confidence as RDS provides the first network of its kind on key routes through the continent. The third deal signed was the agreement to acquire First Utility, which is a leading independent household energy and broadband supplier based in the U.K. Once completed, this will allow RDS to deliver power to the homes of an increasing number of customers, and all these steps are consistent with the New Energies strategic intent that were presented at its Management Day in November last year.

Collectively, RDS is generating strong results in the aftermath of the recent collapse in energy prices, driving its share price higher. Below are the company's price, revenue, and earnings per share. All three metrics bottomed in early 2016, and are now trending higher. Operational efficiency allowed RDS to take advantage of the slight rise in energy prices, which boosted its bottom line. With all three metrics trending higher together from lows not seen since the financial crisis, it looks as if there is a long runway ahead for the company. This should continue to fuel investor confidence, pushing its share price higher.

Conclusion

RDS is trending higher due to its operational efficiency and an improving oil market. Its share price collapsed in recent years due to the significant decline in the price of oil. With stable to higher energy prices now, though, the company's portfolio holdings are beginning to show impressive results. Additionally, the company is generating strong cash flow, while exploring areas in new forms of energy. I am buying stock in the name as the company looks to outperform in coming years due to its relatively depressed trading levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.