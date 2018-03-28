Nucor Is Starting To Look Oversold

Just as human character is exposed during hardship, so, too, is the financial strength and resolve of a business. In recent years, rapidly expanding steel capacity in China has tested the resolve of the global steel industry. China has been dumping steel on the international markets as a way to gain market share and hollow out steel production in developed countries. China's plan is not viable in the long run, and Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) has used this adversity to increase market share and better position itself for the future.

China has no competitive advantage

Since the turn of the century, China has been rapidly increasing its steel capacity at the expense of developed nations. The world has an estimated 700 million tons of excess steel capacity, and China represents 350 million tons of this excess capacity. The following chart shows China's steel production from the year 2000 until 2015 compared to the United States.

China's strategy is neither difficult to understand, nor unique to the business world. A steel mill requires an extensive capital investment of several hundred million dollars to operate. China is exporting steel at below cost, hoping it will force global steel mills to shut down. Once China has acquired a large portion of the total market, they intend to raise prices. China's main problem is it does not have a long term competitive advantage over steel producers in developed countries. China is able to dump steel because of government subsidies which artificially lower their cost structure.

Unlike many of China's exports, steel is not labor intensive. Labor costs represent less than 7% of the total production cost of steel. Once shipping and export cost are considered, China does not have a competitive advantage and will only be able to maintain its current market share if its government continues to subsidize steel. China's only options are to either pay for the rest of the world to have cheap steel, or to get rid of the excess capacity. Selling below cost to acquire market share from competitors only works in the long run if Chinese companies have a lower cost structure.

China finally realized it had a problem with excess steel capacity and made plans to cut 150 million tons of capacity by 2020. Capacity was reduced in 2016 and 2017, but higher steel prices in 2017 slowed the shutdown process. China still intends to reach its goal by 2020, and it is preventing any new capacity increases despite increasing domestic demand. There is uncertainty as to whether China reduced capacity because it realized it was subsidizing the world's cheap steel supply, or if China felt it already had enough market share and it was time to allow prices to rise.

U.S. steel makers are having to get rid of capacity

Nucor has been increasing capacity and gaining market share while most of the steel industry has done the opposite. By utilizing electric arc furnaces and a performance-based compensation system, Nucor is flexible and resilient during market downturns. The following chart shows Nucor's profit margins compared to competitors over the last 10 years.

NUE Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

As the chart shows, Nucor's cost structure gives it a significant advantage during tough times. In 2015 for example, Nucor was the only company of the five to report positive net income. While most of the steel industry has reduced capacity to remain profitable over the last several years, Nucor's profit margins have exceeded the industry average while it actually added capacity. The next chart shows the changes in Property Plant and Equipment (PP&E) for Nucor and its competitors over the last 10 years.

NUE Net PP&E (Annual) data by YCharts

Nucor's PP&E additions resulted from making new acquisitions while maintaining existing operations. Nucor's increase in capacity and market share can also be shown by sales increases over the last 10 years. The following chart shows Nucor's revenue compared to other publicly traded steel companies. Steal Dynamic's (STLD) revenue increased the most, but STLD is a smaller and younger company.

NUE Operating Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Steel industry stocks are selling at a discount

The tough business climate in the steel industry has taken its toll on the equity prices of steel companies. While the S&P 500 has increased considerably since the financial crisis, most steel companies are trading below their 2008 highs. The chart below shows the percentage change of equity prices in comparison to the S&P 500.

NUE data by YCharts

Steel industry equity prices performed well in 2017, but have recently fallen after President Trump exempted several U.S. allies from a 25% tariff on steel imports. Although the tariff that will be applied is better than nothing, it is true that the only serious way to address China's steel dumping is by imposing a tariff on all steel imports. The problem is China's steel dumping has been impacting the U.S. indirectly, since only 3% of total steel imports come directly from China. If China sells cheap steel to U.S. allies, those allies will be forced to dump cheap steal on the international market which will then impact the U.S.

The market overreacted to President Trump's tariff exemptions, because it was never realistic to impose across the board tariffs on all U.S. allies. The only practical way to reduce China's steel dumping, is for all countries to impose tariffs directly against China. The following chart shows the sharp drop in equity prices relative to the S&P 500 since President Trump announced the tariffs.

SPY data by YCharts

The chart shows the market's overreaction to what seems like unrealistic expectations. This price reduction has created a buying opportunity for strong companies such as Nucor. With China reducing capacity and global steel prices recovering, this devaluation has reduced the forward P/E ratios for Nucor and other steel industry stocks. The following chart shows the forward PE ratio for major steel companies.

NUE P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Conclusion

China's strength as an exporting nation is derived from its cheap labor. The steel industry is not very labor intensive and China does not have a competitive advantage without government subsidies. Nucor does have a competitive advantage in the U.S. market because of its flexible, low-cost structure and geographical location. Nucor has strengthened its position in the steel industry and will continue to gain market share in good times and bad. Their valuations are very attractive, but Nucor's resiliency and their ability to grow market share during tough times, cannot be measured with the P/E, PEG, or any other valuation ratio. With the risk facing the steel industry and the global economy in general, Nucor's variable cost structure is invaluable.

Steel Dynamics is also a solid buy right now, but I favor Nucor because it is a little bit more resilient and a little bit better priced. I do realize a more optimistic growth-oriented investor might favor Steel Dynamics. With China reducing capacity and steel prices finally starting to rise, the future of the steel industry looks bright. I am going to wait for a larger pullback in the market before purchasing additional Nucor shares, but the current price is starting to get tempting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.