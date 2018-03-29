Shale, Big Oil, And Saudi Arabia - Today's Editors' Picks

Good day! I'm your curator, Michael Hopkins.

Chart of the day: Growth in energy demand.

Context: Future energy growth will come from growing markets - Asia, Middle East, and Africa - in which "Big Oil" integrated players can serve.

Comment of the day, from CPA Fred:

OK, give gold its due. But how do you own it? Please don't tell me ETF or mutual fund... they are like bond funds. Better to hold the muni bond itself than be in the bond fund. Going to own coin... it's overpriced because it is coin. And contrary to the street talk, coins don't do much appreciating. Held some for 20 years and made a whopping .05%. That was when silver was shooting up. Cash is liquid, gold is not. When you want to buy gold, the market has you, when you want to sell gold, the market has you.

Image of the day: The semi-arid scenery of Southern Colorado.

Quote of the day:

You can do what you have to do, and sometimes you can do it even better than you think you can. - Jimmy Carter

