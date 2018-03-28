National Oilwell Varco: A Dividend Cut Success Story

Last year I wrote an article about GNC Holdings (GNC) and my covered call option writing strategy to exit my position without getting harmed post dividend cut. That article can be read here. Although many commenters applauded my strategy, many did not like it either. Many investors felt it was too risky to “wait” to exit out of my GNC position due to the rapid price movement and wild volatility. Every time GNC reported earnings, the stock price either dropped by 20% or rose by 20% due to the wild retail industry swings at the time.

This volatility made many investors feel queasy and blinded them from the benefit and idea of writing calls to exit an unwanted position.

After some thought, I realized that GNC wasn’t the best example of using covered call options because of the behavior of GNC stock after their announced dividend cut. Although most stocks do decline after announcing a dividend cut, most stocks also go through a period of flat trading while the company deploys cost saving measures while using its additional cash from the dividend cut to pay down debt, reinvest in the company, and/or acquire other businesses. In other words, most stocks do not trade wildly from 10-20% swings after a dividend cut.

Today, I want to provide a better example of how I avoided large losses after experiencing a gut-wrenching dividend cut announcement from one of my less volatile dividend growth holdings; National Oilwell Varco (NOV).

I will explain why I implemented this option strategy, show the results from the strategy, and compare my results to not using an option exit strategy.

National Oilwell Varco

I purchased NOV back in August and September of 2015. I purchased a total of 120 shares for an average cost basis of $41.83 per share. At the time I loved the idea of buying NOV. NOV had an excellent balance sheet with very little debt, its earnings had grown 46% over the last 5 years, and its P/E and P/B were extremely low at 7.69 and 0.82 respectively. NOV was also sitting on 1.5 billion worth of FCF which was more than enough to cover the dividend, and its dividend was yielding 4.57% with a 5 year dividend growth rate of 78.2%. What was not to love?

After my analysis I performed my due diligence and learned that the oil and gas industry was not doing so hot. Drilling was way down, the price of a barrel of oil was falling too fast, the NOV board was estimating reduced earnings in the future, and NOV was the end-all-be-all parts and services provider for much of the failing oil and gas companies in their industry. The financials looked excellent, but there were some industry and macro-economic red flags. Either way, I felt I was still getting incredible value by purchasing NOV with these strong financials and at a heavily discounted price. Looking at the chart below you will see that I was purchasing NOV at a greatly reduced price compared to a few months prior.

I purchased my shares with conviction and was excited to add a new position to the dividend growth portfolio. Unfortunately, about 9 months later, NOV announced about a 90% dividend cut!

What to do Now?

I am a long-term dividend growth and value investor who enjoys owning a diversified portfolio consisting of many stocks. Part of my investing strategy involves purchasing dividend growth stocks at a heavy discount. One of the unavoidable risks of dividend growth and value investing is holding a stock that suddenly cuts, suspends, or eliminates their dividend.

Because I am more concerned with my portfolio income then my portfolio price appreciation (one day I would like to live off that income without selling any shares), dividend cuts can really hurt my portfolio, especially when they are unexpected. So how is one supposed to replace that missing income without losing too much investment capital after a negative dividend announcement?

Typically, an investor will suffer a price decline after one of their stock’s cuts its dividend. Usually the investor stomachs the loss, sells their shares, and immediately invests the remaining funds into a stock that yields more income then the former dividend cutter. This strategy is not a horrible strategy because it eliminates the risk of holding the stock while it continues to decline due to bad press, negative sentiment around the company, poor financial reports, and other bearish events. This basic strategy also prevents the investor from holding on to the stock that is paying a sub-par or no dividend at all. This exit plan is sound, but there can be a better way.

Covered Call Options

I enjoy selling covered call options to replace the dividend income my stock had once produced, while waiting for my stock to recover in price so I can sell at a more attractive price in the future. I am not a fan of taking an instant capital loss when a company announces a dividend cut. Instead I attempt to create an income stream through the acquisition of option premiums and limit or prevent capital losses.

If you are unfamiliar with how covered calls work, please read my GNC piece linked in the beginning of this article for a more detailed description. Otherwise, here is a simplified description from Investopedia:

“A covered call is an options strategy whereby an investor holds a long position in an asset and writes (sells) call options on that same asset in an attempt to generate increased income from the asset. This is often employed when an investor has a short-term neutral view on the asset and for this reason holds the asset long and simultaneously has a short position via the option to generate income from the option premium. A covered call is also known as a "buy-write".

The outlook of a covered call strategy is for a slight increase in the underlying stock price for the life of the short call option. Consequently, this strategy is not useful for a very bullish investor. A covered call serves as a short-term small hedge on a long stock position and allows investors to earn a credit. However, the investor forfeits the potential of the stock's potential increase and is obligated to provide 100 shares to the buyer of the option if it is exercised.”

So What Happened?

NOV announced a 5 cents quarterly dividend (89.1% dividend cut) on May 19th 2016. This left my fairly large position (for my portfolio) yielding a measly 0.48% yield. That is not the kind of holding I want in my portfolio. Nor do I want to sell my NOV shares at May 20th prices of $31.47 when my cost basis was $41.83.

Because I still believed in the company long term despite the dividend cut, I was in no rush to sell my shares. I figured I could wait for the cyclical oil downturn to recover and sell my shares at a higher and more desirable price. The only problem was I did not want my $5000 position to sit in my portfolio and earn $6 dollars a quarter or $24 a year. In response, I implemented a short term covered call strategy to increase my NOV income while I wait for the stock to recover.

In the following chart you can see all the income I received (after brokerage fees) from NOV during my call writing strategy. Eventually one of my options was exercised in Jan 2018 and I was forced to sell my shares at the agreed upon price.

Date NOV Share Price Action Income Received Proceeds from Sale 06/08/16 36.61 Call Option @ 42.00 21.29 06/30/16 33.31 Dividend 6.00 08/16/16 34.50 Call Option @ 42.00 49.29 10/01/16 36.55 Dividend 6.00 11/22/16 36.13 Call Option @ 40.00 33.29 12/05/16 39.24 Sold 20 Shares @39.24* 784.82* 12/17/16 39.42 Dividend 6.00 01/03/17 37.54 Call Option @ 41.00 65.29 02/13/17 39.32 Call Option @ 41.00 42.29 03/06/17 39.59 Call Option @ 41.00 26.29 03/20/17 38.98 Call Option @ 41.00 25.29 04/01/17 39.86 Dividend 5.00 04/10/17 38.93 Call Option @ 41.00 51.29 05/01/17 34.06 Call Option @ 36.00 39.44 06/19/17 33.43 Call Option @ 35.00 25.44 07/01/17 32.80 Dividend 5.00 09/15/17 34.35 Call Option @ 36.00 15.32 09/29/17 35.63 Dividend 5.00 10/10/17 34.83 Call Option @ 35.00 87.32 11/29/17 32.52 Call Option @35.00 39.82 12/22/17 35.39 Dividend 5.00 01/20/18 37.93 Call Option Exercised @35.00 3,500.00 TOTALS: $559.66 $4,284.82

Source: Author Calculations

*Options can only be written in 100 share blocks so I sold my 20 extra shares when I saw a price that I liked

As you can see, I could have sold any of my 120 shares at any of the listed prices in the 2nd column of the above chart. I chose not to because I never liked the current NOV share prices. Selling at market prices for many of the above listed dates would have caused me to suffer a sizable capital loss.

Instead I wrote 1-month and 2-month calls that allowed me to pick higher selling prices, anywhere from $42 to $35 a share. As I collected more income from premiums and dividends, I was willing to lower my desired strike prices because of the decrease of potential capital loss due to the collection of said income.

I collected $559.66 worth of dividends and option premiums during this holding period. That figures to be a cost basis yield of 11.1% which is a hell of a lot higher than the 0.48% yield NOV was willing to pay me on their own in June 2016. Its also a lot higher than almost all quality dividend growth stocks.

Because I did collect $165.60 worth of dividends (not shown in above chart) in the 9 months I owned NOV prior to the dividend cut, I came away with $5,010.08 ($165.60 of dividends pre-cut + $559.66 of option/dividend income post cut + $4,284.82 of stock sale proceeds). Since my original total cost basis was $5019.60, I exited my NOV position with a total return of -$9.52. I deem this a wild success since my NOV position had lost $1,243.20 in value by May 20th, one day after they announced their dividend cut.

In an alternate universe, I could have heard the news about the dividend cut and sold for that $1,243.20 realized capital loss to avoid holding a 0.48% yielder. But instead, I created my own passive income stream and chose selling prices that I felt comfortable with. Now that I recovered my $5000 back, I have since invested those funds into higher yielding stocks with better dividend raise track records. This option strategy was a success and something I will continue to use in the future.

Conclusion

I understand the use of options is not for everyone. They can seem complicated, risky, and a waste of time for some. But I encourage all dividend growth investors to consider taking a look at what they have to offer. As you can see from reading this article, I have evidence that my use of call options saved me over $1200. That is nothing to sneeze at considering that would have meant a 25% loss if I had sold NOV one day after its announced dividend cut on May 20th 2016.

Dividend cuts will happen to long term investors, especially investors planning on holding income producers for decades at a time. We all try to avoid picking stocks that are likely or have potential of cutting their dividend. But when the unexpected happens, there is no need to panic, because you have many options to recover unrealized losses and create supplemental income streams if you have the willingness, knowledge, and patience to use covered option calls to your advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.