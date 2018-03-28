Institutional Top Ideas Series: Deerfield Management

As always, each position has certain risks that readers need to be aware of and take into account as they conduct further due diligence.

Today's Fund: Deerfield Management Company L.P.

Founded: In 1994

Manager: James E. Flynn

Market Value: $2.54 billion

Top 10 Holdings %: 33.90% (per Whale Wisdom)

Turnover %: 37.76%

Time Held Top 20 holdings: 3.05 quarters

Performance: Almost double that of IBB during same time frame

Figure 1: Performance compared to S&P Total Return Index (source: Whale Wisdom)

IBB data by YCharts

Top 5 Weighted Positions:

#1: Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK) @ 5.11% of portfolio

MNK data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: It´s been a steep slide downward over the past three years, but perhaps further asset sales will serve to shore up their balance sheet and the acquisition of Sucampo ($450 million revenue generator Amitiza plus 2 intriguing rare disease candidates) will help reduce their reliance on Acthar.

Opinion: In the most recent quarter the company repurchased 10% of common stock, indicating they believe it is undervalued (or are trying to put on a good face for the market). This one has too much leverage for my taste (around $7 billion in debt I believe) and keep in mind that Sucampo´s Amitiza will face generic competition in a few years. With revenues and profit declining, one would hope they can get rare disease assets across the goal line in a timely manner. While a contrarian bet on a bottom would be interesting, I´m not a fan of the way management is running the company and remain wary of their debt load.

#2: Mylan NV (MYL) @ 4.16% of portfolio

MYL data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The current valuation appears reasonable, bright spots include potential gains in their generic business and growth fueled by biosimilars (highlighted by their agreement with Revance to develop a Botox biosimilar)- guidance for 2018 (see slide 10) looks solid and as they continue to pay down debt the stock should reflect these incremental positives (outweighing negatives such as reduced prospects for EpiPen).

Opinion: To me this one appears lower risk, offering stable revenue streams and a variety of growth drivers. The stock is poised to benefit from future trends (such as the coming wave of biosimilars) and I believe management will continue to execute on their gameplan. It doesn´t hurt that the company continues to aggressively buy back shares (eating their own cooking) and pay down debt with substantial free cash flow

#3: Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) @ 3.64% of portfolio

HZNP data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: This specialty pharma company is projecting decent sales growth over the next few years, Krystexxa could see peak sales of $500 million or more as a top treatment option for gout patients, their focus on rare diseases should result in long term value creation and there is potential for future deals to take place.

Opinion: The prospects for Krystexxa are bright, although it remains to be seen if they can live up to the optimistic projections of management and Wall Street. Teprotumumab has strong data to date and could do up to $750 million or more in peak sales. While they have a large debt position, unlike Mallinckrodt the firm shouldn´t have trouble servicing that debt as long as management stays focused and avoids further leverage.

#4: Dexcom Inc (DXCM) @ 3.46% of portfolio

DXCM data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Approval for their G6 glucose monitoring system came earlier than expected (Class 2 lower-risk classification) and should provide a leg up on competition- partnered efforts (with former winner Insulet, Tandem Diabetes and Eli Lilly) should continue to yield fruit and revenue growth in their Q4 report and 2018 guidance are encouraging.

Opinion: The stock has already run up quite a bit since lows established in fall of last year- readers should keep a close eye on launch efforts for the G6. If continuous glucose measurement truly is the future and they can expand from the current 6 million people with diabetes on intensive insulin therapy to addressing the total diabetes population (60 million plus), the stock could have plenty of upside ahead.

#5: Glaukos Corp (GKOS) @ 3.37% of portfolio

GKOS data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Continued demand for iStent as a treatment alternative to lifelong use of topical glaucoma medications should provide a cushion to the current share price, while opportunities involving their pipeline should expand their addressable market by over seven times and provide growth visibility (plus diversification of revenue streams) for years to come.

Opinion: In spite of the threat of competition, at the present valuation and taking into account expansion opportunities and their promising pipeline I believe investors are being offered an ideal entry point into this one if they have a multi-year time frame for holding.

Commentary on Top Weighted Positions: It appears that Flynn and company prefer not to be overly exposed to any one position (there are no outsized bets or 10% plus weightings). Many readers prefer this method as well, being diversified across a variety of holdings while still maintaining sufficient exposure to each one in the event of the blue sky scenario playing out. Readers wanting to emulate such a strategy could hold 20 or more positions, limiting their maximum weighting for each one to 5% or so. On the other hand, keep in mind that they are involved in a lot of distressed financings which can pay off in a big way (much more difficult to mirror).

3 New Positions of Note:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) @ 0.66% of portfolio

RYTM data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: While obesity stocks have generally been a bad bet, the firm is targeting rare genetic disorders of obesity with MC4R agonist setmelanotide (Breakthrough Therapy Designation) and has several key readouts coming in the first half of the year from mid-stage studies (initial data in POMC deficiency was promising with significant reductions in hunger and weight).

Opinion: After the recent decline this one looks interesting going into mid-year trial readouts across three indications. With a total patient population exceeding 10,000 in just POMC, LepR, and BBS indications, positive data would likely result in a swift rebound. The stock makes for an interesting M&A candidate as well.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) @ 1.4% of portfolio

RVNC data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company´s drug candidate RT002 had convincing phase 3 data as a treatment for glabellar reflex lines with duration of effect out to 6 months and could make significant inroads into the neuromodular market while addressing several indications- their collaboration with Mylan to develop a Botox biosimilar also adds to long term appeal.

Opinion: In the near term this one appears to have found a bottom in the high 20s/low 30s. This is an undervalued asset play but we need a catalyst to see that value realized and short of M&A that may take some time.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) @ 0.56% of portfolio

BLUE data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The recent decline appears excessive, the company has a solid cash position and milestones this year are set to create substantial value with two blockbuster products nearing regulatory and commercial finish lines.

Opinion: This one has come a long way since recommending it at $80 last year in expectations of optimism regarding their anti-BCMA CAR T therapy bb2121. The recent decline in the stock is offering long term investors an attractive entry point in my opinion considering that bb2121 could do over $2.5 billion in peak sales and the marketing application for LentiGlobin in TDT will be filed this year as well (also a blockbuster set to do from $1 billion up to $3 billion or more in peak sales).

3 Noteworthy Positions to Which They Are Adding:

DBV Technologies SA (DBVT) @ 2.03% of portfolio

DBVT data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company recently shored up their balance sheet with a successful secondary offering, and while Viaskin Peanut may have ¨failed¨ its pivotal study their BLA to be filed in the second half of the year could be green lighted by the FDA (and ultimately see commercial success) due to its low risk and solid safety profile.

Opinion: I always thought of this one as the inferior option to Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), but perhaps there is more here than meets the eye. If the patch has decent efficacy while safety and tolerability are superior, I've read commentary from doctors in the field that Viaskin Peanut could still be the first treatment option of choice. It might be better to wait for the FDA to accept their BLA and then play the resulting regulatory run-up.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) @ 1.17% of portfolio

BPMC data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The recent decline has provided for an attractive entry point, they have a strong cash position following their December secondary and they have an attractive pipeline led by BLU-285 and BLU-667 with impressive efficacy demonstrated to date (makes for a compelling M&A candidate as well).

Opinion: Back at $26 and shortly after IPO this was one of my favorite plays in the targeted oncology arena, a theme that has been very profitable for us. Management continues to execute and several data presentations throughout the year should drive additional upside.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) @ 2.03% of portfolio

ARNA data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: A recent secondary significantly strengthened their cash position, data for etrasimod in ulcerative colitis was clearly positive, ralinepag has significant potential in pulmonary arterial hypertension and management clearly is focused on progressing and expanding the pipeline.

Opinion: Last year I rec'd this one at $23 but it´s difficult to do so again after the recent run in share price. I do agree there is long term potential here, considering that etrasimod has the potential to be superior to Celgene's (CELG) future blockbuster drug ozanimod (with all the usual caveats for cross trial comparisons) and etrasimod should be the subject of three phase 3 studies before the end of the year. Data for APD371 in the second quarter is another catalyst to look forward to.

Conclusion/Final Thoughts:

After reading the above, I imagine readers have a decent idea of what to expect from entries in this rebooted series in the future. As you can see, this is by no means a comprehensive piece and just covers a few of their positions that stuck out to me.

I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments section, including which stocks mentioned above that you own or also find attractive (along with your thesis and plan if you´d like to share with the Seeking Alpha community). Another interesting question to debate is which institutional investor we will choose next!

