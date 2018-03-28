MusclePharm's (MSLP) CEO Ryan Drexler on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MusclePharm Corporation (OTCQB:MSLP) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jody Cain - LHA, IR

Ryan Drexler - Chairman, President and CEO

Brian Casutto - EVP, Sales and Operations

Kevin Harris - Interim CFO

Matt Kerbel - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Matt Campbell - Laridae Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the MusclePharm 2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jody Cain. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Jody Cain

This is Jody Cain with LHA. Thank you for participating in today’s call. Joining me from MusclePharm are Ryan Drexler, Chairman, President and CEO; Brian Casutto, EVP of Sales and Operations; and Kevin Harris, the Company’s Interim CFO.

During this call, management will be making a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent the statements made by management are not descriptions of historical facts regarding MusclePharm, they’re forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management as of March 28, 2018. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results. For details about these risks, please see the quarterly news release that accompanies this call and the Company’s SEC filings. MusclePharm expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as by law.

During today’s call, MusclePharm will refer to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. MusclePharm has provided a reconciliation of reported GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA in its press release issued today.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Ryan Drexler. Ryan?

Ryan Drexler

Thank you, Jody. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today’s call. I’m proud of my team for turning MusclePharm into a disciplined healthy company with progress towards constant profitable growth. While there’s still work to do, today, we are reporting a strong fourth quarter that reflects the positive impact of the Company’s restructuring we began in 2015. I will be touching on a few of the fourth quarter highlights.

Revenues were $25.6 million, which is an increase of 5% over the third quarter and represents our first consecutive quarter revenue growth since our restructuring. Our operating loss narrowed by 28% over third quarter and our adjusted EBITDA including onetime events for the quarter was $1.3 million, which we believe is a clear indication of our performance momentum.

Before we begin recounting the successes of 2017, there are few items worth noting to frame-up the actions we took during the recent restructure, as those actions have set the table for our current forward-looking strategies.

In brief, we reduced the number of SKUs we sell from 450 down to 120 and in doing so, eliminated many products and product families that contributed unhealthy revenues and were never going to be profitable. We’ve improved our infrastructure to reduce the cost of manufacturing and shipping our products. We’ve expanded distribution in several international markets. We eliminated expensive celebrity athlete endorsements and sponsorships agreements that were not providing an adequate ROI and we right-sized our workforce to align with our new business strategy.

Now, with the restructuring behind us, we have crafted a strategy focused on four key areas: Number one, diversifying our customer base; number two, building out a world-class consumer-based marketing capability; number three, investing in new product development; and number four, managing costs to ensure profitable revenue. We are confident at this strategy, we will build our reputation for quality and our status as nutritional supplement innovator while supporting our growth and profitability goals. At this time, I’d like to take a few minutes to discuss each of the four key areas in greater detail and the actions we took in 2017 towards each of them.

Let’s start with diversifying our customer base. In 2017, we leaned heavily into the insight that our customers want to be able to easily find and purchase our products online. As such, we partnered with Amazon to optimize the MusclePharm experience on that platform, resulting in 247% in associated revenue growth. We made a strategic decision to hire Mark Johnson as Vice President of Food, Drug and Mass, filling our retail sales leadership role. Under his leadership, we have gained a deep understanding of the FDM landscape which yielded a redesigned FDM product portfolio that is being met with exceptional customer feedback. Finally, we doubled down our international efforts. Due to this refocus, we have been able to shift our international portfolio from 35% in 2016 up to 40% in 2017.

Moving on to building a world-class marketing capability. It’s our responsibility to be deeply in tune with the needs of our customer base. We believe that listening to our customers is the best strategy to win. In August, we hired Matt Kerbel as our Chief Marketing Officer to lead the build out of our marketing department. Matt and his team are bringing fresh insights through extensive brand marketing experience from well-regarded firms such General Mills, Activision, Lyft, Lululemon, Munchkin and King’s Hawaiian. On a related note, we relocated our corporate headquarters earlier this year from Denver to Burbank. We are now in closer proximity to our core customer base and key industry influencers, which is an advantage in our highly competitive industry. The move also affords access to a strong talent pool full of individuals who understand how to drive meaningful growth.

Investment in product development is the next pillar that we believe will be essential to MusclePharm’s future success. We take pride in developing the most delicious, effective and exciting supplement products in the market, and you will see that we have renewed our efforts to do so in 2017. In the second quarter of 2017, we reintroduced our new MP Natural product line. This line meets a growing trend for non-GMO performance supplements and opens a new distribution opportunity with natural retailers as well as opportunity to further penetrate FDM retailers. Our natural series has been met with strong initial acceptance in the marketplace.

In Q3, we captured an additional portion of the growing pre-workout market with Wreckage pre-workout, which boasts 300 milligrams of caffeine and new to the market ingredient and Vaso6. This product has quickly become a fan favorite. Combat Crunch, the reigning Bodybuilding.com three-time protein Bar of the Year award winner was transitioned back to its original recipe in late Q4, and we are excited to share fantastic consumer and customer response.

Finally, I would like to discuss how we are managing cost to drive profitable revenue. The MusclePharm team spent considerable time in 2017, evaluating and diversifying our portfolio of products to ensure that our go forward product line contributes to both top line and bottom line growth. At the same time, we have partnered deeply with our supply chain vendors to realize cost savings and negotiate terms that are mutually beneficial.

I have some more to say about our business and our plans in a moment, but I first like to turn the call over to Kevin Harris to review our financial results. Kevin?

Kevin Harris

Thanks, Ryan. Good afternoon, everyone. I’ll start my review with Q4 results and then I’ll discuss the full-year.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 of $25.6 million was down only slightly from $26 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the decision to streamline distribution and SKUs that Ryan mentioned earlier, as we focus on consistent and profitable growth.

Our largest customers Costco and Amazon accounted for 27% and 20% of our 2017 fourth quarter net revenue, respectively. Of note, Amazon represented only 7% of our business for the first quarter of 2017. So, you can see our success with this important partner. And reviewing revenue by distribution channel for the fourth quarter, 39% came from specialty markets which includes Amazon and other online retailers, 40% from international and 21% from SEM.

Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 improved slightly to 32.6% from 32.2% a year ago due primarily to a decrease in sales discount and allowances. Advertising and promotion expense for the quarter were $3.3 million, which was up from $1.8 million for the prior year period with the increase primarily related to increased costs associated with promotions and advertising with our key customers. Salaries and benefits expense were $1.6 million, down from $2.8 million for the prior year period with the decrease largely due to a reduction in headcount as part of right sizing the business. SG&A expense declined to $2.9 million from $3.3 million a year ago, primarily due to lower office, freight and rent expenses and lower depreciation and amortization. R&D expenses were $154,000 and $205,000 for the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. Professional fees of $735,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017 were down from $1.3 million from the prior year period, due mainly to lower legal fees.

The Company had no restructuring-related charges for the fourth quarter of 2017 versus a reversal of $898,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016. Settlement of obligations was $424,000 for the quarter -- fourth quarter of 2017, related to matters that resolved during the period. There was no comparable charge for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Impairment of assets for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $180,000 compared with a gain of $72,000 for the prior year period. Loss on settlement of accounts payable for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $41,000 compared with a gain of $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 due mainly to the successful settlement of a dispute in the fourth quarter of 2016. Other expense net for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.5 million compared with $887,000 for the fourth quarter of 2016 with the increase primarily due to interest expense and related charges due to an increase in borrowing.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $2.5 million, or $0.18 per share versus net income of $8.8 million or $0.65 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016, which reflected the gain on settlement of accounts payable that I just mentioned. Adjusted EBITDA excluding one-time events for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the press release we issued today.

Turning to our full-year financial results. Net revenue for 2017 was $102.2 million versus $132.5 million for 2016. The decrease was expected and was mainly due to the discontinuation of various products and product lines as part of the restructuring as well as certain issues related to our supply chain that have now been resolved. Costco and Amazon accounted for 26% and 13% of our 2017 net revenue, respectively. In reviewing 2017 revenue, 40% came from international customers, 38% from specialty retailers and 22% from FDM retailers.

Gross profit margin for 2017 of 29.8% compares with 33.6% for 2016, with the decrease due to a number of factors including sales incentives, product introductions and upgrades, product mix and shipment volume. Gross profit margin is expected to increase over time, primarily due to our focus on supply chain efficiency and negotiating better pricing with our manufacturers.

Operating expenses for 2017 decreased 29% to $37.6 million for 2016, mainly as a result of our restructuring. Operating expenses for 2017 included advertising and promotion expenses of $9.4 million, salaries and benefits expenses of $10.1 million, SG&A expenses of $12.1 million, R&D expenses of $642,000 and professional fees were $3.4 million.

The Company had no restructuring charges for 2017 compared with a reversal of $3.5 million for 2016. Settlement of obligations for 2017 was $1.9 million and there was no comparable charge for 2016. Impairment of assets for 2017 was $180,000 compared with $4.4 million for 2016. Gain on settlement of accounts payable for 2017 was $430,000 compared with $9.9 million for 2016. There was a $2.1 million loss on the sale of a subsidiary in 2016 and no comparable charge in 2017. Other expense net was $4.1 million for ‘17 and $2.3 million for 2016.

We have substantially completed restructuring plan, and we do not anticipate any material restructuring related charges going forward. The net loss for 2017 was $11 million or $0.79 per share, this compares with a net loss of $3.5 million or $0.26 per share for 2016, which was primarily the result of a onetime settlement gain of $9.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding onetime events for 2017 was $5.7 million, and this compares with $11.2 million for 2016.

MusclePharm had cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2017 of $6.2 million. The Company used $5.1 million of cash to fund operations in 2017 compared with $15.1 million in cash during 2016. We also improved inventory turns to 9.5 turns in 2017 from 8.3 turns in 2016.

With that, I will turn the call to Brian Casutto. Brian?

Brian Casutto

Thanks, Kevin.

I’d like to review some highlights from our operational progress as we establish MusclePharm as the must have brand for lead athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Pleased to report the solid implementation of a comprehensive, well-planned, integrated marketing strategy based on extensive consumer research. Late last year, we commissioned 1,000 athlete research study to provide detailed insights into nutrition usage patterns, fitness goals, media, consumption habits, key purchases influences, brand awareness and brand perception to better understand our market and our customers.

As Ryan articulated, we also substantially upgraded our marketing organization to include professionals with consumer brand experience. Our extensive in-house talent used the insights from our research to craft campaigns that bring messages that excite our consumer base, utilizing integrated digital marketing, sampling, public relations, athlete and influencer marketing, event marketing, trade activity, paid media, advertising, SEO and SEM, and affiliate marketing. This new strategy represents a shift from our pre-structuring strategy, which relied heavily on athletic endorsement and sponsorships and promotional giveaways. We are now moving toward more cost-effective brand partnerships, focusing on grassroots marketing and advertising efforts with athletes and retail outlets closer to our core audience.

We are also focusing on specific programs to support and strengthen relations with Costco as well as with Amazon as the market shifts towards online sales. Another key part of our strategy includes reinvigorating relationships with legacy customers by better understanding their needs and providing appropriate product offerings. These form of customers represent an exciting and significant opportunity for MusclePharm under the leadership of Mark Johnson, our new Vice President of Sales, FDM, we are poised for some great wins in 2018.

As Ryan noted, international sales now represent 40% of revenue. We intend to continue our focus on growing our international presence by continuing to offer new product in key markets as well as opening new distribution channels in select regions of the world. Our international reach already touches every relevant market in the world and continues to expand. We are evaluating the benefits of developing expanded manufacturing partnerships outside of North America to take advantage of local opportunities.

With our core product line stabilized following the restructuring, we introduced a new organic product line, the MP Natural Series. The Natural Series received the attention of athletes and gained expansion in both the natural retailer and FDM channels via acceptance at Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and various Kroger banners. The introduction of the Natural Series is a key advancement in our strategy to innovate in delivery techniques and ingredients, product line extension and new product offerings. These are all important to sustaining existing markets and create new opportunities, meeting consumer demand and strengthening consumer relationships.

To support our research and development efforts, we invest in formulation, processing and packaging development, perform product quality and stability studies and conduct consumer market research to sample consumer opinions on product concepts, design, packaging, advertising and marketing campaigns.

We believe real world applications of our products are essential. And so, as part of our move to Burbank, we are building a new state-of-the-art 20,000 square-foot MP Sports Science Institute that will be dedicated to optimizing the performance of our products for a range of athletes. At the institute, we have a variety of measurement devices including ultrasound, DEXA scans and the Makoto Arena II to gather cutting edge feedback about our formulations. Our capabilities allow us to determine body composition, cognitive function and multiple performance parameters such as strength, power and endurance. Selecting such data supports our efforts to improve products and continue to be innovative.

Moreover, while still being built out the Sports Science Institute is already being utilized by MusclePharm athletes and professional trainers as well as being used to host high impact events such as the Eddie Bravo Invitational, a Jiu Jitsu expedition that was broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass and on pay per view.

With those comments, I’d like to now turn the call back to Ryan.

Ryan Drexler

Thank you, Brian. We’re building on a strong foundation with the MusclePharm brand equity as the cornerstone. Our brand recognition and high quality products are a clear advantage as we continue to execute our growth strategy and focus on our core operations. We expect revenue to grow as we heighten the focus on our core MusclePharm products and develop new exciting ones. We anticipate continued improvement in our operating margins and are expense structure. We also anticipate continued savings in advertising and promotional expense as we focus on cost effective strategies.

The opportunity for MusclePharm is remarkable. We have thoughtful marketing strategy rooted in consumer insights and a high caliber marketing team with the ability to make meaningful inroads in sales distribution. We have new products and we are working to bring additional product innovation to the market. We have improved manufacturing and distribution infrastructure that supports expense management and all this puts us on the path to consistent, profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value.

So, with that overview of our performance and our plans, we are ready to take questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Ryan Drexler

While we’re waiting for the first question, I’d like to mention that we will be participating in the LD Micro investor Conference being held June 4th through June 6th in Los Angeles. A webcast of our presentation will be available on the IR calendar page of musclepharmcorp.com. We’re looking forward to seeing some of you there. Okay, operator, we’re ready for questions.

Operator

And our first question is from the line of Ed Woo from Ascendiant Capital

Ed Woo

Yes. Thank you for taking my question. My question is -- congratulations on the international growth, but my question was, how much of what you’re doing international is copying what you’re doing successfully in domestic or is it a much different market out there?

Brian Casutto

That’s a good question. This is Brian Casutto. I would argue, it’s not one size fits all from U.S. compared to the various markets across the globe. That said, there is a similar plan in place utilizing influencer marketing specific retail promotions and the likes. So, there are some similarities, but again, it’s really not one size fits all.

Ed Woo

Right. Within the international market, is it -- what areas are you focusing on the most on that have the most growth opportunities? And are you relying on some of your big partners in the U.S. like Costco and Amazon to help you expand into where they have international presence?

Brian Casutto

So, I would argue that with Costco specifically, we look at those numbers via U.S. and internationally combined. Costco internationally for calendar 2017 represented 9% of our total revenue compared to 8% last year. In regard to specific countries, we’re are actively in over 100, we feel as if we have a really nice footprint. We continue to attempt to get incremental growth in those markets, but I would say that we pretty much have a good footprint in most of the available markets.

Ed Woo

Thanks.

Matt Kerbel

Hi. This is Matt Kerbel, the Chief Marketing Officer. Thanks for your question. I also just wanted to add that as a function of the revamped marketing organization, we’re looking for scalable marketing solution, things that we can certainly take lead from the U.S. and apply those globally and universally. So, to Brian’s point, it’s not limited to just at the relationships that includes certainly digital, paid media investment, promotions, public relations. And certainly when it comes to sports, sports is scalable across the globe, things that people in different countries are interested in. So, we’re looking to get the best ROI possible from our marketing organization, both in the U.S., internationally as well.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Joe [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. This is Joe. I was just wondering guys, curious that you have a fitness brand is going, targeting the female athletes. And also beyond the core brand and the female athletes, do you have any plans to go into more mainstream categories like sports active and ageing?

Ryan Drexler

So, thanks for your question, Joe. Yes. So, as mentioned on the call, we launched into the natural organic segment this year. We actually were just present recently at Expo West, the natural food convention here in Anaheim with the meaningful presence and we absolutely planned for it to be a meaningful part of our portfolio going forward. Seeing where the trends in the industry are going, certainly it’s no surprise that there is a lot activity and growth in that part of the industry. Do you want to answer on fitness?

Brian Casutto

Yes. To show some level of transparency with fitness, it remains mid single digit as a percentage of total revenue year-on-year ‘17 compared to ‘16. So, it still meaningfully contributes and we expect it to continue so into the future.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Matt Campbell with Laridae Capital.

Matt Campbell

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. I was just wondering this new 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art institute, how much is this going to cost and how are we paying for it?

Kevin Harris

Hi, Matt. This is Kevin Harris. Thanks for the question. Most of the costs associated with the new facility in Burbank have been transferred from Denver. So, as you may know, we had a facility in Denver, and we’ve recreated that and are improving that going forward. So, a lot of the equipment, both for workout, for your recovery have come from that. We’re also looking to work with partners to bring in new state-of-the-art equipment and bring that in at a marginal cost. So, ultimately, we don’t expect to see a significant increase in costs related to building this out in Burbank.

Matt Campbell

Where does it stand now? Is it partially built? I’m just trying to understand.

Kevin Harris

Yes. I’d probably say, we’re two-thirds of the way there in process, working through the various parts and finishing it off. But, it is functional. We do have athletes in there, working out on a regular basis. We had events, and we are fully utilizing the facility.

Matt Campbell

So, we’ve already assumed a lot of the cost for this new facility?

Kevin Harris

Yes. Most of the cost for the transition from Denver to Burbank were absorbed in Q4.

Matt Campbell

And Kevin, how should we think about gross margins on a going forward basis? Maybe, if you could kind of give us a framework how we should think about it for maybe this year? You said they will be expanding. Are we talking about 100 basis points, 200 basis points, what are your goals for gross margin?

Kevin Harris

Generally, we’re not giving kind of forward-looking guidance on this call. But, as we’ve said, we are looking to expand that. Obviously, there is lots of opportunities for the Company to focus on optimizing its relationships with it co-men [ph] as well as looking at the product mix. Obviously certain products have a higher margin profile. So, it’s a constant process that we’re looking at to increase those margins in a very healthy way. We want to make sure that we can grow the top-line while maintaining the margins we have in growing kind of incrementally as we go forward.

Matt Campbell

Okay. And I may have missed this, but in terms of your new product, your new organic line, what is that as a percentage of your sales, and where do you see that a year from now?

Brian Casutto

A year from now will be hard to predict; that wouldn’t be fair. Right now, it is nominal, represents approximately 1% of total revenue. We are barely cutting our teeth with it. It is a slow methodical process as we approach various retailers across the food, drug mass space; it’s all about category view, timing and the like.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] At this time, I’m showing no further questions. Ryan, I turn it back to you.

Ryan Drexler

Thank you again for participating in today’s call. We have transitioned MusclePharm into a disciplined, healthy company, and on the path to a consistent and profitable growth. We look forward to updating you on our progress during our first quarter call in May. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude the conference call. We thank you greatly for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.