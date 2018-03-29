Weekly Oil Storage Report - Exports On The Rise

The level of oil storage draw in Q2/Q3 will come when U.S. shale production increases, leaving many to question whether shale has the ability to oversupply the market.

Recent widening in Brent-WTI, along with LOOP loading VLCCs, could support higher U.S. crude exports ahead, which would put more pressure on U.S. crude storage.

It reported a 1.643 million bbl build in crude versus our estimate of -4.6 million bbl draw. We underestimated imports, while overestimating refinery throughput.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlights

EIA reported a neutral oil storage report this week, with crude building versus our forecast of a draw. Last week, we forecast a U.S. crude storage draw 4.6 million bbls versus EIA's report of +1.643 million bbls. The big delta came in imports and refinery throughput, where we underestimated imports and overestimated refinery throughput. The build in crude storage, however, was lower than the 5-year average of +4.242 million bbls.

Cushing storage increased 1.804 million bbls versus the 5-year average of +107k bbls. TransCanada's Keystone should be back to full capacity with Canadian crude imports on the rise and the recent flip to contango between April and May futures helping push Cushing inventory higher.

Gasoline storage decreased 3.472 million bbls, which was higher than the 5-year average of -2.994 million bbls. Distillate storage also came in lower than the 5-year average at 2.09 million bbls versus -1.31 million bbls.

Total liquids stockpile decreased 1.584 million bbls versus the 5-year average build of 881k bbls.

U.S. weekly oil production reached a new high of 10.433 million b/d with an increase of 26k b/d w-o-w. The expected weekly production average in April is 10.48 million b/d, so the weekly U.S. oil production figure will keep trending higher from here. In addition, this week's report was very close to reflecting the balance given that adjustment (unaccounted-for crude oil) declined from +491k b/d to +27k b/d. Trued-up U.S. oil production (weekly+adjustment) is 10.46 million b/d.

Crude imports surprised to the upside this week, coming in at 8.148 million b/d, or 1.071 million b/d higher w-o-w. We had forecast 7.5 million b/d.

Crude exports increased slightly w-o-w, coming in at 1.578 million b/d. U.S. crude exports are expected to keep increasing throughout the year, with a potential average of ~1.75 million b/d. Recently, Brent-WTI spreads have widened, which supports our bullish view that the next leg up in oil prices will have to be led by Brent. The recent increase in spread (as you will see below) further supports higher crude exports going forward. In addition, Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) announced that it successfully loaded the second VLCC export crude cargo. This, along with the higher spread, could indicate much higher U.S. crude exports ahead, which will put more tailwind behind U.S. crude storage draws for the rest of the year.

Overall, this EIA oil storage report was neutral given the crude build versus our expectations for a draw. Refined product storage decline was in line with 5-year averages, while total liquid stockpile declined slightly more. For next week, we show a sizable US crude storage draw, which should continue depending on how steady refinery throughputs are for April. The seasonal lull is behind us, and we expect the oil market deficit to be reflected via lower U.S. oil storages going forward.

Next Week's Forecast

For our U.S. crude storage forecast next week, we show a draw of 6.11 million bbls. The decline in storage will come from a combination of higher refinery throughput, lower crude imports and steady crude exports.

Current third-party tanker tracking services show lower crude imports for this week with a possibility crude exports could surprise to the upside.

Crude

EIA reported a build of 1.643 million bbls versus our forecast for a draw of 4.6 million bbls. The delta between our forecast and EIA's report came from lower-than-forecast refinery throughput and higher-than-expected crude imports.

The latest report now puts U.S. crude storage build YTD at +5.486 million bbls.

If our storage forecast for next week is accurate (6.11 mil bbl draw), then Q1 2018 will see a small decline for U.S. crude storage.

Going forward, this sets up nicely for storage for the rest of 2018.

U.S. Oil Production + Adjustment

U.S. weekly oil production increased to 10.433 million b/d, up 26k b/d w-o-w. Lower 48 production increased by 25k b/d w-o-w to 9.917 million b/d. For those unfamiliar with EIA's weekly U.S. oil production figure, it is derived from EIA's short-term energy outlook (STEO), and the projections can be found here. For April, EIA shows U.S. oil production to average 10.48 million b/d, so you should expect production to keep increasing until that average in April.

As for the adjustment this week, the unaccounted-for crude oil came in at +27k b/d versus +491k b/d last week. As a result, the rolling 8-week average has started to decrease once again:

Our trued-up U.S. oil production shows production currently at 10.433 million b/d, and next week's oil storage report will conclude March.

Cushing

Cushing storage climbed 1.804 million bbls last week versus the 5-year average of +107k bbls. TransCanada's Keystone pipeline is supposedly operating near full capacity once again, and Canadian crude imports have started to rebound.

Cushing inventory should keep building from here.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage declined 3.472 million bbls versus the 5-year average of 2.994 million bbls. The storage decline was basically in line with the historical averages, but the higher-than-normal refinery throughput puts the implied gasoline demand at a new high, which is supportive.

In addition, gas cracks have started to move higher, which is supportive of stronger refinery throughput ahead.

Distillate

Refinery Throughput

Refinery throughput increased only 18k b/d w-o-w versus our expectation of ~17+ million b/d in throughput. We have now readjusted April refinery throughput to reflect the recent lower-than-expected throughput. We are seeing refinery throughput increase into the last week of March before moving lower in April due to scheduled maintenance.

Crude Imports

Crude imports rebounded much higher than we expected this week. One commentator (Kxviswan) noted in last week's weekly oil storage report that this week's crude imports could surprise to the upside.

For next week, we show much lower crude imports at the moment.

Crude Exports

Brent-WTI spreads have recently widened, supporting our view that for oil prices to keep moving higher, Brent needs to outperform. As spreads widened, and with LOOP loading VLCCs for crude exports, we think U.S. crude exports for the next three quarters could average at ~1.75 million b/d, and if it does, U.S. crude storage will come under immense pressure.

Total Liquid Stockpile

Days of Supply

Conclusion

EIA reported a neutral oil storage report this week, with crude storage disappointing our forecast, while refined product draw was higher than we expected. With the recent widening of Brent/WTI spread, and with LOOP loading VLCCs for crude exports, U.S. crude exports could surprise to the upside for the next three quarters if the global oil supply and demand remain favorable.

In addition, we are about to exit Q1, the seasonal storage build period, with nonexistent storage builds in crude and total liquid stockpile. This bodes very bullishly for the rest of 2018, as market participants should soon realize that storage draws in Q2 and Q3 will be much greater, thanks to the seasonal increase in demand.

Our latest storage forecast assuming higher exports shows U.S. crude storage declining to levels not seen since 2012. This will come at a time when U.S. shale production continues to increase, leading market participants to question whether U.S. shale will be able to push the global oil markets into oversupply. We think oil prices will make a new 52-week high within the next month.

Thank you for reading this article. If you enjoyed this, leave a like at the bottom of this article and be sure to follow us. Also, if you thought the public oil articles were insightful, we think you will find even more insights in our exclusive write-ups. Our incentive is aligned with our readers, as we put our money where our mouth is, and our contrarian analytical framework was what set us apart when we made the $65/bbl Brent call in June 2017 and $60/bbl WTI call for the end of 2017. For more information about our service, please click here. We look forward to seeing you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.