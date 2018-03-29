Bulwarks Of The Bull Market

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jonah Ho as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

With the recent doom and gloom headlines dominating financial news, it's easy to let rhetoric and our emotions get the better of us - after all, we're only human and are more susceptible to mood fluctuations than we think. Fears of a trade war, recent market pullbacks, the North Korean question, Fed rate hikes and Trump's political posturing have led many to prematurely conclude that the bear market has arrived or that the market is currently under a distribution phase - the smart money is selling into the hands of the dumb money and is using its liquidity to exit. However, one has to note the strong underpinnings of the market fundamentally, and technically, how the charts support a current bullish bias from a long-term perspective. Amidst the proliferation of differing opinions, one has to always revert back to what the fundamental data and subsequent analysis is telling him/her, rather than mere rhetoric.

The key element that investors should pay attention to is the fundamental data underpinning the market, particularly the PMI provided by the ISM and consumer sentiment, and the result reflected in charts. Fundamentally strong economic US data, confirmed by the Fed's hawkish outlook, signal higher expected economic growth. This is compounded by the charts holding and breaking out from long-term consolidations, signalling positive price action for stocks from a long-term view. Until fundamental and technical data break down, the bullish bias still remains.

One crucial leading indicator of the US economy is the ISM manufacturing index (PMI). The ISM PMI is significant because it represents 20% of business contribution to GDP in the US. It reflects real goods bought and sold in the US economy. When the ISM is above 50 and in an uptrend, the US economy is expanding and can be classified as in a growth or optimistic phase.

Figure 1

Source: Trading View

As can be observed in Figure 1, despite recent sharp market pullbacks in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2018, since the end of 2016, i.e. post Trump's election, the PMI is above 50 and growing - supporting strong manufacturing growth. This is favorably bullish. A bearish outlook would be the contraction of PMI for more than 3 months and in a clear downtrend heading towards and breaking below 50. With the PMI in a current uptrend and above 50, the US is in an expansion phase with robust manufacturing data, hence pointing in the bullish direction.

Another key leading indicator is the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (UMCSI). Consumer sentiment is important because it tells us the level of confidence consumers have about the current stability of their income and the future prospects of their income, which can be used to understand the overall trend of the economy. This is because according to the World Bank (Figure 2), household final consumption expenditure as a percentage of GDP in the past decade has been approximately 68%, hence consumption is a key driver of US GDP. The long-term average of the UMCSI (approximately 85), coincides with approximately 3% long-term growth. Thus, if the UMCSI is in an uptrend and has multiple readings above 80, it signifies very bullish customers and we can expect higher than 3% growth. A bearish look would be a downtrend with readings below 70, signifying very bearish customers and low expected growth.

Figure 2

Source: World Bank

Figure 3

Source: Created by author using data from Quandl

As can be seen in Figure 3, UMCSI has been in a clear uptrend the past few years. In fact, consumer sentiment rose in early March to its highest level (102) since 2004 due to a new all-time record favorable assessment of current economic conditions. This further supports the narrative of an expanding economy - bullish consumers would be more willing to spend and increase consumption and investment, thus increasing aggregate demand. The strong uptrend in the consumer index is the complete opposite from the strong downtrend in the 2008 financial crisis, leading us to favor a bullish outlook.

Figure 4

Source: Yahoo Finance

As can be seen in Figure 4 which features the NYSE composite index, stocks have been in a consolidation from a long-term perspective, 19 years from 1997 to 2016. The longer a market consolidates, the bigger the move we can expect to get, as the battle between bulls and bears finally comes to a decisive end in favor of one side. To put this in perspective, the last time the NYSE consolidated for a similar 19 years was from 1965 till 1984, resulting in an approximate 613% gain.

Figure 5

Source: Yahoo Finance

There is no denying that the political and economic context from 1965 till 1984 is extremely different from the current day; however, one has to note that while world circumstances change, human nature does not. Fear and greed are equally prevalent today as compared to decades ago. To quote the great Jesse Livermore, “I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can't be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I've never forgotten that.” History repeats itself and a breakout from a long-term consolidation increases the probability of a steady bullish uptrend rather than a bearish breakdown. A bearish signal would be the rolling over of prices back into the box.

There is also the fear that the 2nd longest bull market run has overextended and 'expensive' valuations are unsustainable. There are 2 things to be debunked here. Firstly, if we use the definition of bear markets as one which is defined by a 20% fall in an index from its high and bull markets as one defined by a rise in the index above the bear market level, the S&P 500 fell greater than 20% in 2013 between May and October, inclusive of intra-day moves. Hence, rather than miscategorising it as a 9-year bull market, it is a 5-year one which started in March 2013 where the S&P 500 topped the previous high reached in October 2007 as seen in Figure 6.

Figure 6

Source: Yahoo Finance

Secondly, the issue of stocks being overvalued due to seemingly 'high' P/E ratios. It has been proven many times that P/E ratios are neither meaningful tools for valuation nor useful tools for market timing. The market can stay irrationally longer than one can stay solvent and shorting the market just because it may seem expensive (High P/E) or longing it just because it may seem cheap (Low P/E), is a recipe for disaster. The definition of what's 'high' and what's 'low' changes all the time as investing is relative, higher P/E may simply mean that the market is pricing in better future prospects. Based off the strong fundamental data above backing the bull market, it is more logical to participate in the market rather than sit out due to fears of it being 'overvalued.' The Schiller P/E is defined as price divided by the average of ten years of earnings, adjusted for inflation, and is often cited as a better alternative to conventional P/E ratios. The historical mean of the Schiller P/E is 16.84, and the Schiller P/E ranged from 26.85 from November 2016 to 32.77 in March 2018 (Figure 7), technically being 'overvalued.' If one decided that valuations were too high and decided to sit out of the market and hold cash, instead of a simple strategy of placing his funds in the S&P 500, they would have watched the S&P 500 rally 25% (Figure 8) in that period (including the recent pullbacks).

Figure 7

Source: Created by author using data from Robert Shiller

Figure 8

Source: Yahoo Finance

But wait, what about the Fed raising interest rates?

While it's true that Fed's rate hikes would push up the discount rate and hence cost of equity and capital, what the Fed sets is the Fed Funds rate which is the overnight interbank rates. It influences the treasury bond rate but not directly raise or lower it. If we use the equation that the intrinsic risk-free rate is the sum of the expected inflation and the expected real interest rate, the main determinants of interest rates are fundamental - expected inflation and expected real growth.

Figure 9

Source: Created by author using data from St. Louis Fed

With inflation (as seen in Figure 7) stagnating and interest rates rising, it signifies market expectations for real growth from the economy, further supported by fundamental data above. Thus, rising interest rates are not necessarily poor for stocks, especially if it is in expectation of real growth and in the case this time, a 'goldilocks' environment of stagnant inflation. Furthermore, higher rates and good stock performance are not mutually exclusive. In fact, ever since 1996, the S&P 500 rose in concurrence with rising 10-year US treasury bond yields (Figure 8). Thus, one should not shy away from the market when interest rates rise. Wanting to remain at historically low interest rates signifies continued low expected growth. Treasury yields rise concurrently with equities and further pushes a bullish narrative.

Figure 10

Source: LPL Research

Figure 11

Source: AAII

In conclusion, one should always focus on the data we have and decipher whether it leads us to a bullish or bearish narrative. The facts tell us that we are currently in the 5th year of a bull run and with fundamental data on a strong expansionary upward trend, a run that is likely to continue in the near future. It is easy to panic and let our emotions rather than our head guide us during sharp market corrections. With robust fundamental data and strong technicals, this leads me to conclude that the bias is still towards the bullish side. Market pullbacks are normal, healthy and should be expected in the context of the bull market. Furthermore, the return of volatility also marks the return of opportunity to add to investment holdings. With the masses (Figure 11) split on the current market tone, this also provides the liquidity to do so, as there must be a seller for every buyer. It is critical to always revert back to key data today when determining the direction of your portfolio and until the data changes (i.e. PMI and consumer sentiment collapse), the bull market still lives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.