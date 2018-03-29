Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Sliding, Again

This month, I've dedicated a lot of time and energy to my research on supply fundamentals of the floater and jackup markets. Given the fact that many offshore drilling shares are at or near yearly lows, despite the good oil price performance, I feel the need to review the sector both fundamentally and technically as we head into April. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Brent oil (BNO) price action has been very positive in March. Unfortunately for offshore drilling shares, this had zero effect on their performance. The group remained under heavy pressure. My thinking is that the market expected to hear about more contracts during the previous earnings season, and also wanted to hear more positive commentary. However, several management teams remained cautious on recovery time frames.

As I highlighted in my "supply fundamentals" series, the rig oversupply remains a very big problem in virtually every segment, except for North Sea floaters. With such oversupply, drillers don't have many chances to charge more for their work, so day rates remain close to the bottom. Also, contracting activity is not increasing as fast as one could have expected with $70 oil. Only the North Sea has had a constant influx of positive news; the remaining segments are muted in terms of contracting activity. The following chart from the recent Transocean (RIG) presentation highlights the big difference between the North Sea and other regions:

Also, when looking through drillers' latest presentations, this slide from Rowan's (RDC) presentation caught my eye:

The phrase "Majority of current opportunities for Rowan drillships have a commencement window beginning in late 2018" looked like "Majority of current opportunities for Rowan drillships have commencement window beginning in mid-/late 2018" in the previous presentation dated March 12, 2018. It turns out that the company's outlook for drillship opportunities has worsened in just half a month, while oil remains close to $70 per barrel.

Most energy/basic materials stocks are currently unloved by the market and trade at cheap valuations. This is a general trend that will persist until there's a significant sector rotation from high-flying tech stocks. However, offshore drilling stocks are also under fundamental pressure as there are too many rigs hunting for a limited number of jobs. As we'll see below, this combination of negative factors creates an environment where offshore drilling stocks suffer despite good oil price performance (I'll show the "big five").

Rowan has breached the local support level and is trying to get past $11, which could lead to an increased downside momentum in the short term. As my loyal readers know, I like Rowan from a longer-term point of view, so I'll be watching the current price action closely.

Transocean is currently the strongest offshore drilling stock from a technical point of view. The stock received massive support at $9 and remains in a local uptrend. In my opinion, the company's backlog is the main reason why market participants don't dump Transocean's shares now.

Noble Corp. (NE) shares have just breached the major support line, and I see a significant risk that they might revisit lows seen in August 2017.

Diamond Offshore (DO) is feeling better technically than Noble Corp., mostly thanks to the company's solid financial position. However, if the stock is able to get through the $13.80-14 area, the short-term downside could be material.

Ensco (ESV) shares continue to be punished for the company's decision to acquire Atwood Oceanics. Currently, this risky move is not praised at all compared to Transocean's purchase of Songa Offshore. If more pressure on the group is exercised, Ensco shares will revisit yearly lows. Should this happen, the price near $4 should be very interesting for new entries.

Conclusion

Offshore drilling stocks are suffering as a group right now. A combination of factors, including the market's negative view of many energy-related stocks and the industry's significant fundamental problems, has put serious pressure on drillers' shares. However, oil is high and could go even higher in momentum, so it's a good time to start searching for entry points - both for short-term players and investors who want a long-term exposure to the industry.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG, ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.