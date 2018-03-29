Chanticleer Holdings' (BURG) CEO Michael Pruitt on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Jason Assad - Investor Relations

Michael Pruitt - Chairman, President and CEO

Mark Roberson - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Joseph Fedorko - Laidlaw & Company

Jason Assad

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Chanticleer Holdings' Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call. With us today are Mike Pruitt, Chanticleer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Roberson, Chanticleer's Chief Operating Officer.

Finally this conference call is being webcast. The webcast link is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.chanticleerholdings.com.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Chanticleer's CEO, Mike Pruitt. Mike?

Michael Pruitt

Thanks Jason, and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon on our fourth quarter and year-end 2017 conference call.

2017 was a very productive year for Chanticleer as we gained visibility on our best access and focused our resources. While we are pleased to have successfully generated and reported positive EBITDA for the year, we believe last year will ultimately be remembered as the year we solidified our foundation positioning ourselves very well for future growth in 2018 and beyond. An integration phase for our company where we integrated acquired operations, improved margins and cash flow, further reduced G&A and strengthened our balance sheet by aligning our debt with significant equity holders that also are providing additional capital via joint venturing and franchising.

I stated in recent corporate communications that I believed 2018 has the potential to be a transformative year for our company having now reached what we view as an inflection point. It is a belief predicated on clearly delineated path and recent tangible progress towards executing on our stated strategy. Setting the stage for where we are today involves a team effort focused squarely on executing on a comprehensive and strategic plan. This plan involved laser focus on the U.S. Better Burger business, evaluating divestiture of our non-burger assets including closing underperforming locations and leveraging a smaller and stronger brand footprint with industry-leading operating margins.

Our Little Big Burger brand is a highly unique and scalable model with strong store level profits ranking in the top 1% of our industry. We are leveraging both the brand and its growth through capitalizing on an opportunistic franchising and partner model, one that is capitalized and that provides strong financial returns.

New locations are performing above expectations with most stores generating 20 plus EBITDA margins with returns on investment on early stores as previously reported ranging from 60% to 90%, with a robust pipeline of company and franchise opportunities which we expect to drive above industry growth going forward. This growth phase consists of a robust pipeline of locations to support future growth currently expecting to open 8 to 12 new units annually going forward with upside to those expectations as new franchisees come online.

I'd like to now give a brief overview updating the recent progress on both our burger brands, Little Big Burger and Burgers Grilled Right. In just recent weeks Little Big Burger Santiago number one opened, followed shortly thereafter by opening Burgers Grilled Right near Catholic University. We also recently repurchased the Burgers Grilled Right, Annapolis Maryland location, launched online ordering and updated social media presence and marketing for that location.

Currently we have 6 stores under construction. These include Little Big Burger Lake Oswego, which is in Portland; Little Big Burger, Multnomah Village which is also in Portland; Little Big Burger, Capital Hill in Seattle; and Little Big Burger Wallingford also in Seattle; Little Big Burger San Diego number two, BGR in Bloomfield, New Jersey and Little Big Burger in Austin, Texas. We currently have four locations with leases signed awaiting construction permits. These include Little Big Burger Green Lake, Little Big Burger Rea Farms which is in Charlotte, and BGR in Western Virginia.

We also currently have three stores in the [indiscernible] lease pending stage. This includes the Little Big Burger in Charlotte, an additional one in Little Big Burger in Portland and two Little Big Burgers in San Diego. The anticipated growth of our burger brands is being complemented by both, a marketing launch for franchising that involved engaging in broker network to supplement out corporate efforts to market for new franchise partners for both Little Big Burger and BGR. We expect this external resource to fuel the opportunity for growth.

While our main focus on the better burger category continues to yield encouraging results, it is also worth noting that as of March 11, 2018 our 8 owned Hooters franchise locations have all experienced year-over-year same-store sales growth. The average growth across all 8 was nearly 12.7% with three stores posting in excess of 18% growth. We believe these assets continue to accrue unrecognized value to our shareholders. Again, we will continue to explore options with respect to best unlocking that value of these holdings including our minority stake in the Hooters parent company.

While we are clearly encouraged about the future of our business believing that with successful executing will come increased shareholder value, we also are aware that being proactive with our shareholder communications is equally important. It is for this reason that we recently retained our new external Head of Investor Relations, Jason Assad. He is a veteran corporate communications specialist. We look forward to working with him to better illuminate the value proposition of our company to the investment community.

As a long time investor in the company myself, along with having many friends and family also invested, I can tell you that neither our management team, our Board of Directors is pleased with our current valuation. Along with focusing on and improving the company's fundamentals, I assure you that we are focused diligently on better communicating in an effort to earn a valuation multiple more correlative to our peers in the industry.

In closing, I want to personally thank you and say thank you to all of our financial partners, both joint venture and franchise that will allow us to double our Little Big Burger locations this year and continue our BGR on a successful path. I also want to thank our approximate 1000 employees across our entire brand portfolio for their continuing support and commitment to our collective success. We shortly hope to announce new relationships that will allow us to grow even faster.

That concludes my prepared remarks. With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Mark, our Chief Operating Officer for a brief overview of our 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results and then immediately after we will open for a Q&A session.

Mark Roberson

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon everyone. Following on Mike's comments 2017 was a foundational year for Chanticleer holdings. We invested internally in new systems and infrastructure, evaluated and closed underperforming locations, refinanced the company's debt, completed the rebranding of BGR, launched LBB franchising, all in anticipation of positioning the company for accelerated growth in 2018.

Before we get into the numbers, I'll provide a little more color on the store closures and our strategic direction. We're ultimately moving towards a simpler, more capital light operating model focused primarily on growing and supporting our U.S. burger business. We evaluated all our stores this year and identified a number of locations that were chronically underperforming due to location specific factors. Those factors were unique to each location, generally things like changes in local trade area that affected store volume. And in other cases we had good traffic and good volume but had inherited excessively high rental structures. Based on this evaluation, we identified locations for closure and have completed the closure of 8 locations through March.

As a result, in 2017 we recognized a $2.4 million non-cash impairment charge related primarily to the write-off of leasehold improvements and other assets of those locations. However, those locations were generating negative adjusted EBITDA in excess of $300,000 annually in 2017 so their closure while it created a non-cash impairment charge this year will contribute to improved operating performance and cash flow going forward.

We are focused primarily on simplifying our operating structure and focusing our efforts and resources on the U.S. burger business. We have not made definitive decisions with regard to divesting specific assets as yet, but are actively investigating the potential to unlock value by selling our international and non-burger related assets to allow greater focus and operational efficiency as well as generating cash to reduce our debt obligations and improve the balance sheet.

Looking to the operating results for the year, our revenues were $41.4 million for 2017 compared to $41.7 million in 2016. In Q4 revenues were $10.1 million versus $9.9 million in the prior year. Overall revenues increased approximately 2.1 for the year from new stores which opened during 2017 and were offset by approximately $1.8 million from same-store sales and $700,000 from stores which were closed during the year.

Looking ahead we expect revenues to begin to increase in mid-2018 as our new store openings come online and begin to contribute. We also expect revenue trends at our legacy store base to level off and begin to increase as selected menu price increases and many of our U.S. locations have gone into effect, and as we reengage more aggressive targeted marketing efforts to drive traffic.

Cost of sales increased to 33.8% from 33.0% in 2016. During this year we've seen price increases of beef and chicken and also experienced a significant cost increase at our U.S. Hooters locations in Q3 and continued into part of Q4 as we were transitioning suppliers in the Pacific Northwest. We're now seeing costs more in line with our 33% target in early 2018 and we expect to continue to drive cost to the target range in the remainder of the year.

Operating expenses as a percent of revenue increased to 57.9% for the year from 55.7% last year. The increase has been largely due to the negative operating leverage as a result of the lower same-store sales. In addition we incurred higher labor costs in Oregon with a minimum wage increase effective July 1.

We've implemented as we discussed selective price increases to offset the wage impacts, also as discussed earlier, we had several locations where the rent and other fixed operating costs were above our targets and have been taking actions to close locations where we have excessive fixed operating costs which will improve future profitability and reduce our operating expense as a percent of revenue.

General and administrative expenses are historic lows as a result of the ongoing initiatives to integrate our acquired operations, streamline back office operations and eliminate duplication. G&A as a percent of revenue was 11% this year compared to 13.9% in 2016. There has been a continuous strength of improvement in G&A over the past three years with G&A running just under 20% in 2015 down to 13.9% in 2016 and now to 11% in 2017. One of our primary objectives has been to streamline and restructure regional management and corporate back office, implement more scalable centralized systems and bring our overall operating costs in public company overhead in line as we prepare for growth.

Operating loss from continuing operations was $5.2 million as compared with $2.6 million in 2016. Excluding the non-cash impairment charges we took on the store closures, operating loss is $2.8 million this year compared with $2.6 in the prior year. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Chanticleer shareholders was $2.92 per share compared with $1.97 per share last year. Excluding the impairment charge net loss from continuing operations attributable to Chanticleer shareholders was approximately $1.90 compared with $1.97 last year.

Restaurant EBITDA a non-GAAP measure was $4.2 million for the year compared with $5 million in 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a profit of positive $234,000 in 2017 compared to $82,000 in the prior year. Cash used in operating activities was negative $700,000 in 2017 compared to negative $400,000 in 2016.

Looking ahead, our key strategic objectives for 2018 include strengthening the balance sheet to provide the foundation to support accelerated growth. We are also focused on streamlining our business model to focus on the domestic burger business. We will continue to pursue exiting non-core operations to generate cash, refinance or extend our current debt obligations and strengthen our balance sheet to improve liquidity and provide working capital and financial flexibility as we grow.

We expect to open 8 to 12 new burger locations annually through a combination of franchising and partner funded company stores. With added scale and a more focused operating model, we expect to drive increased adjusted EBITDA and cash flow going forward.

Thank you. Operator, you may now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Mark Smith from Oak Ridge Financial. Your line is now live.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good afternoon guys. First, good job on cutting costs, getting the leverage on G&A, kind of two questions on it, do you think we can expect to see more leverage going forward and two, do you think that you have the infrastructure in place as you enter more of this growth phase?

Mark Roberson

Hey Mark, I'll take that and thanks for the questions, good to hear from you. On the G&A side, we've cut a lot of the G&A out really from integrating the acquisitions and a lot of the G&A which came with the acquisitions where we had to look at it like accounting groups and accounting systems in each group became by consolidating and streamlining those operations, we've really tried to create a more scalable, foundation for going forwards that as we grow we really don't need to add more accounting people or back office folks just to support basic day-to-day back office operations.

So we do expect to be able to continue to leverage the G&A going forward as we grow. We probably would and want to make some selective investments in overhead with regard to specific areas of purchasing or real estate operations as we continue to grow, but we certainly would expect to be able to grow the revenue without very much if any growth in the G&A and continue to generate leverage to drive that G&A percentage closer to 10% or maybe slightly less going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then lastly, can you give any other insights into what you're seeing kind of from the consumers out there, especially as we see strong comps at Hooters as well as the other chains, any other insights into what you're seeing from the consumer right now?

Michael Pruitt

Right, I mean out on the Hooters side Mark what we've really seen is two things, I think driving the really positive comps, are actually three things on the Hooters side. One, we've gotten somewhat of a bounce back on the dollar in terms of the currency adjustment after having basically almost two years of where we got killed as it relates to that. Yes, some of that's come back. Certainly the pound has not come back to anywhere near where it was two years ago but certainly is better than it was in the last 12 months. And South Africa the same on the Rand, again nowhere near where it was a few years ago, but certainly much better than it was last year, so that certainly has helped the international comps.

Secondly, what we've really seen in the U.S. which I think has blown everybody away as it relates to our stores there has been the Smoked Wings, advertising and marketing which is a new product and secondly what just really, really helped us is the delivery component of the business. Hooters is really, given their resources and that's been a lot of money into the relationship with delivery to get out ahead of that and because of that we have seen amazing volumes and particularly coming out of the Tacoma, Washington store and still good volumes coming out of the Portland stores. So that has really helped that.

As it relates to the burger business it is kind of all over the place. We see some stores like you know Eugene Oregon when we bought the brand, you know Little Big Burger, you know the original farms that I'll never, it won't work that well in Eugene. Well now Eugene it gets continually get’s better, is proven in the market with the college students and now it's one of our better performing units. Whereas on the other side we've had some of our older units that are still great units, one is dealing with a big construction where the road is closed in front of it with new growth coming around it from condos and apartments which will long term benefit it, but on the short term it would be an issue.

And then we have varying issues like Mark said in his comments where we've had stores where the market has moved away from us, so where it was a great strip center area eight years or nine years ago the new strip center came in and is pulling traffic away from that center. So it's a number of issues, but we still feel really good about our brands and the store we've just opened up the Catholic University, we were only gone six days, but we opened a store last year for BGR, the numbers that Catholic University has done its first week has certainly surprised us to the good and so we're really confident that we've picked a great location there and for the brand with the new look and feel of the store and the new menu boards and the whole thing, so we're excited about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent, thank you.

Michael Pruitt

Thanks Mark.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question today is coming from Joe Fedorko from Laidlaw. Your line is now live.

Joseph Fedorko

Hi, Mike solid quarter. Just wanted to point out a few things, I mean you guys indicate that you were at an inflection point, what do you see the company look like in a year or two?

Michael Pruitt

Well, the main thing is what I tried to point out to your point during my remarks is that what we've now certainly focused in on the Little Big Burger brand in particular and the BGR brand are the two brands that we are laser focused on building. And considering that like you say we went from eight stores of Little Big Burger, we opened four last year with 50% growth and this year we've guided initially that we're going to be in that 8 to 12 and now based on what we have in front of us we feel pretty confident that that number could be as high as 16 which is the number of units we laid out in our monthly update this past month.

So I think going forward, we'll see in our two best performing assets real growth. Again, we just opened Catholic University BGR a week ago, its knocking out of the park, we got Bloomfield, New Jersey opening here in the next little bit, so we feel good about that and then Reston Virginia. So between those two brands and hopefully we can get a couple of these franchise deals that we've been working on close as well which will even demonstrate more the pipeline going forward as it relates to the Little Big Burger brand.

I think when we look back to Mark's comment, 2018 will be that year that we've definitely hit that ramp in terms of the inflection point and next year and the year beyond that we'll start filling that pipeline with new deals and the deals we already have coming to fruition.

Joseph Fedorko

Okay, great. That sounds awesome. I have a followup on a question, I know you touched a little bit about this, but it seems like fundamentals have been steadily improving pretty much while the stock has not followed the results. I know you mentioned communication and a focus on that, but why do you think your stock is trading at such a discount compared to its peers?

Michael Pruitt

Well, Joe I think if there was an easy answer I would have already executed it. So I won't say that it is an easy answer. Having said that, I do think a few things probably play into that. One is against our peers which has a largely institutional base. They were taking public through traditional IPO's where they have an underwriter with research behind it supporting them in the their efforts as it relates to the market has certainly benefited them that we haven't had that luxury yet. However, we're hoping that that will change in terms of being able to attract research and an institutional force that would support that research as we go forward.

And we think given where we are today and where the growth forecast for this year we're starting to get some of those calls from people who are paying attention to us. And so that's, I mean that's the one thing I can point to, I mean but look on the other side of it I think if - I'm friends with a couple of those peers and I talk to their CEO's regularly, that means they're getting the same negative feedback in terms of where they believe their valuation is undervalued and certainly I'd trade places to get to their valuation today and as we move forward going in the right direction.

So look, if we put up the numbers that we're going to put up this year, if we don't start getting people to pay attention to us then we're going to have to really reevaluate everything we're doing as it relates to that valuation. I mean look on the other side of it Joe, the one point I want to pass is where we have gotten positive reaction to feedback and why I took the time to thank those is people, really smart people that are – got a lot of resources around them have basically stepped up and said we see the value proposition in your Little Big Burger and your BGR brand and we want to provide capital whether that be as a franchisee or a joint venture to help the company grow to hopefully get to a point where that value is and the equity because they also are big equity holders as well.

Joseph Fedorko

Well, thank you Mike, I appreciate it, I appreciate your efforts. I look forward to a great 2018.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you, I appreciate you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Harrison [indiscernible] from [indiscernible] and Associates. Your line is now live.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Great quarter guys. I appreciate you guys taking the time to do this call. I wish more companies would do this.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you. Thank you for listening in and taking your time.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks and just sort of a two part question, a lot of the guys already asked questions that have already been sort of answered, but I want to just elaborate a little bit more, what marketing or maybe more specifically are there certain states or certain areas you guys still want to get into?

And second to that question is, and again I'm not saying I've been in these places, but as far as the competition goes like a Shake Shack or something along those lines, like what makes your operation better, or more efficient, or maybe it's a price point, like what because there is a lot of competition in this space I think. You are starting to see a lot of these little places pop up, so what areas do you guys want to get into and how successful do you think you can make it based on your competition in those areas and if you want to elaborate beyond that, that's fine?

Michael Pruitt

Well, I mean, I guess the answer to the question is, we're open as a franchise or we're open to exploring basically anywhere that a qualified operator that is capitalized properly would want to get into that would make sense for them and for us. So we're pretty much open anywhere including even international markets. if you look at BGR, they have some franchise locations today in Kuwait from a guy who came to the states, to get an eye operation in DC, fell in love with the concept and said, you know, we're a big real estate family, we want to bring BGR to Kuwait, so this guy is kind of the limit as to where we would entertain.

As for competition, look at I think there's competition in every business right, I mean the first guy worked for me I was not in the business, he used to sell the time, and test, test, test and we find something that works run like you are out or somebody is going to come behind you and tried to knock you off. And so, I think there is competition, but in each of our concepts there are unique features to each of those competitions.

Little Big Burger, quality ingredients, limited menu, those don't even have American cheese in their restaurant only has Tillamook Creamery cheese, Vegan Veggie Burger, Truffle Fries which are a big thing. We have our own trademark ketchup and fries of - for our product and a root beer flow of craft beer in cans and cider. And you know I look at that concept past two years, the second quarter of last year we said on the earnings call that we weren’t looking to franchise the concept.

By Q3 we had multiple groups that spent their own money, that are already in the business, well capitalized, flew out to Oregon on their own dime and came back to us and said, we don't care it's only working in Oregon, we'll take the risk that it will work in Southern California and Austin, Texas and a couple other markets that we're working through right now from a franchising perspective. So they've looked at it and said, this works and part of it is because they looked at it in economics and today with the simple concept, that it can work anywhere.

In the case of BGR it's won national awards. You are right, Shake Shack is in DC with multiple stores, yet many years in a row, BGR still won the best burger in DC from The Washington Post and the Washingtonian Magazine. And so it competes well, it’s got a little broader menus and cooked over an open flame versus a flat top grill, Little Big Burger an American burger started on, but it also has tater tots and sweet potato fries.

In case of BGR it has a ahi tuna burger which is incredibly popular, as well as a turkey burger and a veggie burger. So there's little idiosyncrasies and we have a franchisee at BGR that Shake Shack came and opened on top of them literally across the parking lot and although in the short run there was a little drop in sales, they've competed very well in the market.

So it's - look burgers aren’t going away and people are wanting to eat better quality food, it's certainly not going away. And you know we're filling that void and we work really hard to find good locations that are convenient to those people who when they decide that’s what they want to eat that we have a convenient location to serve them.

Unidentified Analyst

One more quick followup, does the food come from like local sources in different areas we have the franchises or does it come from a central, I guess a central outlet and I forgot to ask you that?

Michael Pruitt

So we don't central, we don't have a distribution arm like McDonalds where we sell our franchisees the product. We have a national contract with Cisco from a distribution standpoint as it relates to Little Big Burger up in Portland they do use a local meat there. They do use a local cheese in Tillamook which has got a cult like following. We've been fortunate that Tillamook has agreed because of our relationship to follow us.

So we actually on the Little Big Burger side are using Tillamook cheese both in Charlotte and in San Diego as will we in Austin Texas when it opened. But in the case of certainly craft beer and cider, I mean to a point it's craft beer and cider, so they are using local craft beer and cider in each of the markets that they are in and they have freedom to pick those local craft beer and cider.

And then we do have a national contract with Coca-Cola for fountain drinks, but we also worked with Coke and partnered with them that they want to put to all natural sodas on the fountain given the Little Big Burger brand, so in that particular brand we've added to all natural sodas on the fountain to appeal to our audience.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually that’s a great news story right there.

Michael Pruitt

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Michael Pruitt

Thank you, Harris.

Operator

Thank you. I'd like to turn the call back over to Chanticleer's CEO, Mike Pruitt for closing comments.

Michael Pruitt

Well, I like to again thank everybody for taking the time to attend the call today. Thank you for your interest in Chanticleer. Most of you on the call who spoke, I know you are shareholders and for that I truly appreciate your commitment to being a shareholder of the company. I look forward to reporting the results in early May, earlier in mid May on Q1 and as always will be putting out news as that news comes through as we execute on the plan that we laid for you out today and with that we'll close out the call and again thanks to everyone.

