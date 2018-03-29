Verizon: Ignore The FUD

Verizon (VZ) is generally considered to be one of the most reliable names in income-seeking portfolios. The telecom giant has consistently hiked its dividends for more than a decade now and also delivered steady stock appreciation over the period. But the market isn’t always rational when it comes to evaluating its evolving prospects. In fact, there have been recent reports noting that market participants are betting against Verizon in large numbers and that rising interest rates would significantly add to the telecom giant’s interest expenses. This article is to debunk these unfounded and baseless fears, uncertainty and doubts.

The Data

I was quite surprised after reading the rationale behind this report. Quoting David Barden of Bank of America, the article says:

Verizon's short interest climbed 21.6 percent in the past two weeks to approximately $393 million... We view the underperformance and increase in short interest in VZ as a reaction to rising rates reflecting the already larger underweight/short position in AT&T.

Now let’s dissect this bit of information.

Short interest is basically the aggregate number of active short positions that are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric generally indicates that market participants are piling up short positions against a particular company, expecting its stock price to significantly correct going forward. Conversely, a dramatic decline in the metric would indicate that market participants are actively unwinding their short positions as they no longer forecast the company’s shares to meaningfully drop over the next few months. So the short interest basically provides us with insights on how the market is reacting to a company’s evolving prospects.

Now let’s come back to Verizon Communications – a screenshot from The Wall Street Journal’s short interest tables page has been attached below. Data for the most recent reporting cycle shows a short interest figure of 32.8 million positions. The screenshot also illustrates that the figure is down from 46.3 million in the prior reporting cycle – representing a decline of 29.1% within a matter of basically 15 days. So, quite clearly, this is a bullish indicator and not a bearish one.

Now, I understand that the short interest figure may not mean much in isolation. I mean, we can’t tell if the figure is alarmingly high or extremely low unless we compare it to the concerned company’s shares outstanding or floating stock. In this case, Verizon has 4.08 billion floating shares. This means (and this is also spelled out in the screenshot attached above) that short interest was only 0.8% of the company’s overall float. I’d like to point to readers that this figure is extremely low by all means, on a relative as well as absolute basis.

The chart attached below should add more clarity on the matter; it highlights the short interest of each company operating in the telecom sector compared to its overall floating shares. Granted that this may not be the complete list of all the telecom firms operating in the U.S, but I suppose the data set is large enough to at least provide us with a sense of understanding about whether Verizon is excessively shorted or not.

Quite clearly, Verizon is in fact the least shorted names in all aforementioned telecom firms. Its short interest is so low that it might actually be the net result of sophisticated investors hedging their long positions in the name by going short on it. But whatever the case may be, it’s clear by now that Verizon isn’t being actively shorted by the broad swath of retail or institutional investors.

Don’t Get Concerned

Now let’s land onto the second half of the author’s argument. He argues that interest rates are on the rise and it could reduce the appeal for Verizon in income-seeking portfolios. But this line of thinking doesn’t factor in the fact that Verizon has been consistently hiking its dividend payouts per share for more than a decade now. I’ve attached a chart below for your reference. We don’t know for sure if the pace of interest rate increases would be more or less than Verizon’s rate of dividend payout hikes. So I think we would be getting ahead of ourselves if we consider Verizon as a short candidate without actually having this vital piece of information.

VZ Dividend data by YCharts

Since we’re already discussing the impact of interest rate hikes on Verizon, let’s take a look at another bear argument based on a similar thesis. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Robert Riesen, wrote a report on the same last month. He notes in his article:

Verizon has $117 billion in debt, which will need to be repaid or refinanced in the future. This adds $1.17 billion in interest expense for every 1% increase in rates.

The crux of Robert’s argument is that rising interest rates will substantially add to Verizon’s interest expense. After all, the telecom giant reported in its 10K filing that its total long-term debt, including current maturities, aggregate to a gigantic sum of 116.9 billion.

But here’s the problem with that line of thinking. Calculating 1% of $116.9 billion definitely lands us with the $1.169 billion figure (or rounded to $1.17 billion). However, this argument assumes that all of Verizon’s indebtedness is floating and that it’s susceptible to interest rate fluctuations, when it’s not.

Fact of the matter is that the bulk of Verizon’s indebtedness has fixed rate of interests. The company even spells it out in their latest 10K filing. Here’s an excerpt:

As of December 31, 2017, approximately 76% of the aggregate principal amount of our total debt portfolio consisted of fixed rate indebtedness, including the effect of interest rate swap agreements designated as hedges. The impact of a 100-basis-point change in interest rates affecting our floating rate debt would result in a change in annual interest expense, including our interest rate swap agreements that are designated as hedges, of approximately $0.3 billion. The interest rates on substantially all of our existing long-term debt obligations are unaffected by changes to our credit ratings.

Granted that $0.3 billion, or $300 million, is no chump change. In fact, it’s large enough to buy several small-cap companies. But the point that I’m making here is that the $0.3 billion figure is certainly 74% lower than the $1.17 billion-mark per 100bps interest rate hike that’s floating around in the rumor verse.

Investor Takeaway

Verizon is a huge telecom giant, and naturally, there will be times when it’s misunderstood by the market. I suppose this is one of those times. As we saw earlier in the article, market participants aren’t actively shorting the company and its interest rate risk is lower than one might think. I hope this article clears the air and helps readers in understanding the company a bit better.

