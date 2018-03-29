Exxon Is An Obvious Buy At These Prices

The value of the dividend stream alone is worth the current share price.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of those companies that needs no introduction despite not being a consumer-oriented company. The largest oil producer in the world is trading at the highest dividend yield it has in the last 22 years. Given a 10% discount rate, the value of the dividend stream alone is worth approximately the price of the stock today and the company is trading just below its 5-year average PE multiple.

Given a mostly positive outlook and increased capex in upcoming years, I expect volumes to increase along with margins. At the current price of $74 I believe dividend growth investors should consider purchasing this monolith. I will personally be initiating a position in upcoming days.

4th quarter earnings increased by 88% compared to Q4 2016 after adjusting for one-off tax events and impairments, on revenues which were 12% weaker. Since then, the company’s stock price has declined by 10% to 74$. Exxon increased their dividend by % giving the company a 4.2% dividend yield, thus making it really close to introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields , a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%.

Payout ratio less than 70%

Current ratio greater than 1x

At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments

And a positive PE Ratio.

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield which I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. Positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend paying stock, this screener gives you a starting point.

Exxon fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests, bar the current ratio.

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

Revenues and Net Income

Exxon 's revenues have decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% vs a positive 3% for the S&P 500; Exxon’s earnings also lagged at a negative 15% CAGR vs 5.6% for the S&P 500.

However, it is important to look at margins when comparing these numbers.

In 2011, the average price for a barrel of Brent Crude Oil was a staggering $111.27. In 2017 the average price was $54. Exactly half. Since the golden days of $100+ oil, Exxon has had to adjust its business model to remain profitable throughout the years. To do so, the company has reduced its workforce by 27% since 2011 and cash operating expenses by 23%.

Year over year, volumes have declined, which has worried some investors. Yet a little digging reveals that this is due to the fact that more assets have come to the end of their useful life this year than have been added. This is purely a timing issue, which will be resolved over the next 2 to 3 years with the increased CAPEX the company will deploy. The astute long-term investor should not be so pedantic about this.

With a company the size of Exxon, it is difficult to think of it as one single entity, and investors will gain clarity of thinking about it in terms of 3 distinct businesses.

The upstream business is the most asset intensive. It represents 73% of the company’s assets and generates 57% of the company’s net income.

The downstream business represents 16% of the company’s assets and generates 24% of the company’s net income.

The chemical business is the least asset intensive, representing 10% of assets and delivering 19% of the company’s net income.

The company’s business has a massive footprint worldwide with more than half of the company’s assets outside the US. A significant portion of sales come from 7 non-US countries (Canada, U.K., Belgium, Singapore, Italy, France and Germany).

In the upcoming 20 years, the global demand for oil will grow thanks to non-OECD countries and increased chemical products demand. In OECD countries, it is projected to remain stable as efficiency gains reduce the need for growth.

The chemical business provides the most interesting growth opportunity for the company in upcoming decades given the superior returns of the segment. This growth will be fuelled (pun intended) by developing countries which, as they prosper will have an increased demand for plastics, fertilizer and so on.

Exxon’s upstream business has enough proven reserves to drill oil for 14 years and will likely extend this by purchasing more shale assets when such opportunities are more lucrative than deploying cash into already acquired assets.

As such, despite an obvious shift in the energy mix in upcoming decades, Exxon will be profitable and have room to grow in any environment where oil is above $40.

Historical Payout Ratio and Outlook

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Exxon has maintained a payout ratio between 22% and 150% throughout the latest 7 years. This is obviously very closely correlated with oil prices. It is important to note that in even the low oil price environment of 2016, the company generated enough cash to cover nearly all its PP&E investments and its dividend. This is a definitive positive. The company is expected to come down lower from last years 85% if we assume stable oil prices from here onwards.

Historical Dividend Yield

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value.

Exxon has historically yielded between 2% and 3%, but over the last two years has ramped up to 4.2%, the highest it has been in 22 years.

This is an extremely positive signal for me as an investor since it highlights a once in multiple decades opportunity. Granted the yield could always go higher from here, but had I chosen to invest at any other time during the past 20 years, I would have not had as good a head start as I would do investing today.

As fellow Seeking Alpha author Dividend Sensei says, “A dividend aristocrat whose yield is at a 22 year high? Shut up and take my money."

Price Action

It goes without saying that Exxon has been dead money this bull market (if we omit the dividend); the share price has increased just 8% in 9 years.

This extreme underperformance has to do not only with the company’s low volatility but also with the worst oil glut in the past few decades.

I have personally shied away from oil for the past few years and have only started looking at the sector again. I believe this is the case of many other fellow investors, and as money moves into the sector, the stock should outperform.

Safety of the Dividend

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend, since the stock has a historically high yield.

I will look at the degree of total leverage (DTL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out net income.

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 35% and 75%. Furthermore, it is more important to focus on the years where revenue moved most, since net income for these years is less likely to be affected in a major way by other elements. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 60-75% - which is unlikely - the company will continue to produce positive net income.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. Exxon has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 34 years by different amounts.

As you can see hikes have been lower these past few years, as the company has felt the heat of low oil prices. Assuming current oil prices, the dividend should resume a normal rate of increase from now on. Nonetheless, the dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of 8% during the last 7 years, and I believe a 5% rate of increase in upcoming years isn’t out of order.

Exxon Mobil has the strongest balance sheet in the industry, with extremely low levels of debt compared to the competition, it is the only integrated major with positive free cash flow, and it is positioned for ongoing success in upcoming years.

Value of the Dividend Stream

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays 3.08$ in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 5% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyse which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener’s theoretical value to their stock price.

For Exxon this gives us a value between $53 and $80, or between 73% and 109% of the current share price. This is extremely encouraging for me, since I like to buy companies when the simple value of the dividend stream is worth the better part of the share price.

Relative Valuation

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

As you can see Exxon is trading around its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. Having recently crossed below the 5-year average, this is yet another factor which is positive for me since it indicates that the company is trading at a lower multiple than it has previously.

Conclusion

I believe Exxon to be extremely well-priced today, and it is time for dividend growth investors to initiate a position or increase your position in the biggest integrated major oil company on earth.

I will be analyzing other stocks that are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

