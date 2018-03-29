Oil Weekly: Will The Oil Rally Prevail?

Although U.S. tariffs triggered rising concerns on the equity markets, commodities were sustained by OPEC’s bullish announcement.

U.S. crude storage posted a strong withdrawal last week, but this surprising shortfall will not last.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze recent changes in oil inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates and net speculative positioning fluctuations provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I explore key global market and oil market developments to assess the impacts on the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to latest EIA report, U.S. crude inventories fell, down 0.61% or 2.62m to 428.3m barrels over the March 9-16 period, following improving demand and early normalization of refinery operating capacity. However, this surprising fall should not prevail in the following weeks, given that the refinery maintenance period is still underway.

Thus, the five-year U.S. crude oil inventory spread slightly eased, from 8468.48k barrels to 5562k barrels this week, suggesting slight crude oversupply on the U.S. market.

Source: CFTC

Once again, refined petroleum products dropped, halving their deceleration pace. Gasoline storage slipped 0.69% to 243m barrels, whereas distillates declined 1.52% to 131m barrels. Refinery utilization rates slightly appreciated to 91.7% over the week and prematurely increased operating activity due to rising oil price. Meanwhile, net import shrank 9.74% to 5.5m barrels, following slight U.S. export increase, up 5.78% to 1.57m barrels.

Source: EIA

Over the March 9–16 reported period, U.S. crude production further improved 0.25% to 10.41m barrels and General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) energy services firm announced that the number of drilling rigs rose by five to 995 last week. Given recent crude price progress, additional oil rigs could provide a strong resistance for oil price appreciation.

Source: Baker Hughes

Meanwhile, WTI rallied 5.95% to $65.75 per barrel, amid surprising crude storage dip and rumors on OPEC’s agreement cut extension.

Source: Trading View

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC, over the March 13-19 period, crude’s net speculative length posted a strong acceleration, up 5.26% to 703708 contracts. Concomitantly, WTI front-month price rose 4.43% to $63.4 per barrel.

Source: CFTC

Net speculative positioning enhancement is due to both steady long accumulation, up 2.99% to 823,181, and strong short liquidation, down 8.6% to 119473 contracts. During the week, long speculators have regained a strong appetite for black crude and might continue to build their long position given improving oil backdrop.

Since the beginning of the year, WTI’s net speculative positioning posted a two-digit growth, up 12.74% or 79495 contracts, whereas North American benchmark rose 4.43% to $63.4 per barrel.

OPEC’s possible long-term agreement with Russia defied rising trade war threats, triggering oil rally

Since my last article, OIL advanced 5.49% to $7.30 per share, whilst WTI rose by 5.94% to $65.75 per barrel.

Source: Bloomberg

WTI backwardation continued its steepening, following last week's oil rally caused by surprising inventory drop and bullish Saudi Arabia announcement.

Indeed, even if Trump’s $60 billion commercial tariffs on China triggered resurgence of volatility on the equity markets, commodities were sustained by Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad bin Salman's announcement, who declared a possible long-term partnership with Russia on production levels. This does not mean that the production cut deal will automatically be extended into 2019, and given surging political unrest in Venezuela, OPEC nations might decide an exit strategy sooner than expected. Meanwhile, according to S&P Platts, Iraq production may be cheating on its quotas, failing to report an additional 36k bpd of production.

Concomitantly, 10-year U.S. Yields continued to dip, from 2.8555% to 2.76801%, due to worries concerning possible Chinese retaliation measures on the U.S. economy and bearish tech moves triggered by Cambridge Analytica scandal. The dollar index remained under pressure compared to the panel of other major currencies, sustaining crude and OIL appreciation.

Source: Bloomberg

With U.S. inventories posting a surprising buildup, speculative length on a healthy rise and OPEC rumors on a potential long-term agreement with Russia, crude price posted the highest rise, since November 2017. In the long term, oil backdrop remains bullish; but until the $66 per barrel resistance level is not broken, WTI and OIL remain exposed to bearish pressure.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.