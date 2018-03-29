PREIT Is A Prime Time Takeover Target

Earlier this week, in a Forbes article, I explained:

“Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) will soon be the 100 percent owner of REIT mall giant GGP (NYSE:GGP), according to a joint statement today, as Brookfield aims to pick up the remaining two-thirds of GGP that it didn’t own.



Brookfield, the largest real estate arm of parent company Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), has been here before, trying a takeover bid just four months ago. But this time, the cash offer is $0.50 higher per share (+2.2%), to $23.50. The share price is a premium for GGP stock, which closed Monday at $21.21.”

The combined Brookfield and GGP companies will have $90 billion in total assets and net operating income of more than $4 billion, according to the release. As a result of the deal, GGP shareholders can choose to receive $23.50 per share in cash, one Brookfield share or one unit of a newly created “BPR” U.S. REIT that would track shares of BPY.

Brookfield, which already owned 34 percent of GGP, played a major role in helping the Chicago-based mall operator emerge out of bankruptcy in 2010. This transaction still requires the approval of the majority of the non-Brookfield shareholders.

Edward Jones REIT analyst Matt Kopsky said that:

"the pricing is a disappointment, especially since many A-mall companies have said that individual properties would sell in the mid-high 4s, which is where historical acquisitions for high-quality properties have been" and he added that "the good news is that the market has sniffed this out given the weakness in mall REITs. The avg A-mall REIT is trading in the high 5s/low 6% cap rate range currently."

As I pondered the latest news, I began thinking, what if there are other deals that could get done in the Mall REIT sector as a result of the consolidation? After all, mall REITs are deeply discounted, and several larger transactions (for example, the agreed upon bid for Westfield by Unibail, and the spurned offer for Hammerson by Klepierre) show that investors see the inherent value of mall platforms.

There are extremely high barrier to entry to owning a mall, let alone a portfolio of them, so it seems logical that the latest BPY/GGP deal could spark a flame in the mall M&A space, and I have a good candidate in mind.

This Takeover Target

Sure, the GGP offer was a low-ball offer, but BPY is in a perfect position to become the majority owner, since it already has plenty of skin in the game. Boenning & Scattergood suggests “investors should vote against the transaction, since it does not offer sufficient value,” and that “Brookfield has essentially silenced sell-side analysts as most banks are involved on the transaction one way or another.”

As noted, GGP had already telegraphed an offer, so it was no surprise to see the offer this week; however, I have determined that there is another potential takeover candidate that is an easily identified bulls-eye.

Founded in 1960 as Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), the company merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997, and in 2003, it changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT.

According to PREIT's website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row, and that remarkable record lasted until 2008. Like most all REITs, it was forced to cut its dividend in 2009, and the payout fell from $2.28 per share to $.60 per share (in 2010).

Since the end of the recession, it has been focused on reincarnating itself. In 2012, the company set out on a goal of becoming a "new PREIT" by outlining a plan with key objectives: balance sheet improvement, operational excellence, elevating portfolio quality and positioning the company for growth.

With those objectives in mind, PREIT identified the following goals: Portfolio sales greater than $500 per square foot, same-store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth greater than 3%, tenant occupancy costs greater than 12.5% and leverage below 48%.

PREIT has sold a significant amount of underperforming properties, and the company has carved out a niche such that a larger player may now see the value that the differentiated REIT offers.

Differentiator #1: Nimble and Focused

Keep in mind that when one company acquires another, management usually tries to save money by eliminating redundant overhead. Therefore, in considering takeover targets, it’s important to look for companies that are geographically convenient to each other and that, if combined, would present shareholders with potential for cost savings.

PREIT's primary investment focus is on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the mid-Atlantic region. The portfolio consists of interests in 29 retail properties, of which 25 are operating retail properties and four are development or redevelopment properties.

The 25 operating retail properties have a total of 20.2 million square feet and include 21 shopping malls and four other retail properties. PREIT has a dominant presence in Philadelphia, with around 41% of the enclosed mall GLA (nine PREIT malls in PA). In Philadelphia Metro, it serves 6+ million residents and 40 million visitors per year.

The company owns 4 out of 19 enclosed malls in the Washington, D.C., Metro Area. PREIT's malls serve 3+ million residents and tens of millions of visitors in the D.C. Metro Area.

It has drastically improved its portfolio, and that has enabled the company to enhance relationships with in-demand retailers. In recent years, PREIT has increased the presence of quality retailers, like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), in the portfolio.

Through portfolio repositioning efforts, PEI’s exposure to potential additional department store closures has been dramatically reduced. The company continues to look to proactively take back stores where prudent, and has reduced its Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) store count from 27 to 8. Also, PEI has gone from 31 J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) stores to 16 and from 25 Macy’s (NYSE:M) to 14 (and only two Bon-Ton (OTCPK:BONTQ) stores).

Here’s what PEI’s CEO, Joe Coradino, said on the recent earnings call:

“As you heard from our peers the industry is in the state of evolution. We believe we have been a step ahead of the sea changes and through our intensive portfolio management strategy have positioned ourselves with an asset base that generates tenant demand where tenant sales are improving and our redevelopment projects are generating strong returns. While vacant boxes are abundant around the country, with adeptly dealt with closings, many of which were pre-planned.”

The company has adapted to the evolution of retail, as apparel comprises less than 37% of occupied space, with dining and entertainment coming in at 20% and growing. PEI is continuing to grow in the fitness and wellness categories as it moves away from undifferentiated apparel retailers and tired anchor department stores. As you can see below, the company has modest exposure to Sears and Bon-Ton.

PEI ended 2017 with total mall occupancy of 95.9%, and non-anchor occupancy was up 10 basis points, compared to 2016 at 93.8%. Total leased occupancy was 96.6%, and non-anchor lease occupancy was 94.9%.

It signed leases for a total of 600,000 square feet of new tenants in 2017 that will open in 2018 and 2019, which will contribute approximately $7.3 million in annualized rent. As the company moves into 2018, it is in a strong position to drive revenue into the future, having executed leases for future openings for 33% more space than it had at the same time in 2017.

Differentiator #2: Moving the Needle

In Q4-17, PEI’s same-store NOI results were ahead of the entire mall REIT sector, and the company put out 2018 expectations in line with the high-productivity peers for its wholly owned portfolio. The projections for 2018 and beyond prove that PEI distinguishes itself as a quality mall REIT, having delivered on all cylinders.

First, PEI delivered on its anchor replacement strategy, leading the industry and leasing nine of 11 vacant stores, setting a stage for future growth.

Second, it delivered on its capital plan, strengthening the balance sheet by raising over $450 million, reducing borrowing costs and securing liquidity to fund value-creating redevelopment.

Third, PEI delivered strong same-store NOI in occupancy growth, along with record new leasing activity in the face of a contracting retail environment. Mall occupancy grew 180 basis points since the last quarter, with same-store NOI up 3% in Q4, both driven by leasing activity that was nearly double the 2016 activity.

Fourth, the company delivered on renewal spreads, and in Q4-17, improved renewal spreads at 10.8% for tenants under 10,000 square feet. As PEI’s CEO pointed out:

“These results confirm that our strategy to drive the quality was the right approach. Moreover, our instincts to pursue certain initiatives ahead of many of our peers were spot on and positions the portfolio well, it is noteworthy that the 17 malls we sold, 25 anchors have closed or set to close and these are generally in markets where further capital investment would not be a prudent decision.”

It’s true, PEI was the first to pursue and conclude a large-scale, low-productivity mall disposition program. Currently, 56% of its mall NOI comes from properties that generate NOI-weighted sales of $585 per square foot.

As you can see below, PEI’s risk management practices have positioned it for solid growth and enviable metrics for a larger mall consolidator.

For full-year 2017, the company reported FFO of $130 million or $1.67 per share, which includes dilution of $6.8 million, or $0.09 a share, from dispositions. These 2017 results include a number of items where PEI expects to lower contribution in 2018.

The short-term dilution is a natural consequence of its strategic move to quality by shutting non-core assets and redeploying the capital into the remaining core portfolio, building a stronger foundation for future growth.

With respect to guidance, PEI introduced FFO and net income guidance for 2018, with FFO per share expected to be between $1.50 and $1.60. GAAP earnings are expected to range from a loss of $0.16 to $0.03.

Here is a snapshot of PEI’s forecasted FFO/share growth (using data obtained from F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you can see, the REIT is forecasted to growth FFO/share by almost 6% in 2019, while the peers are expected to generate modest growth. This signals a turnaround for PEI, as suitors want to buy companies that will thrive as part of a larger company, but also those that, if needed, could continue to work on their own.

Differentiator #3: Disciplined Capital Management

As noted above, PEI was the first Mall REIT to focus on dispositions, and this put the company in a better position compared with REITs like Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) and CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL). Suitors will always be looking for acquisitions that can add to earnings fast, and PEI is in a good position to provide plenty of bang for the buck.

PEI (and its JV partner) recently closed on a $250 million five-year term loan for Fashion District. The JV initially borrowed $150 million, with remaining $100 million available to via a delayed draw option. PEI used its share of the proceeds to reduce borrowings under its credit facility, and there are no outstanding amounts under the facility.

After all of its 2018 maturities are addressed, the company’s next significant mortgage maturity won’t occur until 2021. Today, PEI has approximately $325 million of total liquidity available, and at the end of December, the bank leverage ratio was 50.65% and net debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 8x.

At the end of 2017, it had approximately $300 million remaining to spend on redevelopment and the anchor replacement program. The company expects to spend about $180-200 million in 2018 and the balance in 2019.

PEI’s payout ratio is at the low end of the spectrum (based on FFO/share):

As you can see, it has paid a flat dividend of $.25/share per quarter, and based on FFO, the company has a sound margin of safety in relation to its dividend.

Here is a look at PEI’s payout ratio, relative to AFFO:

It appears that the dividend is at higher risk. However, the company’s capital budget for 2018 and 2019 appear reasonable, and PEI has addressed many of the potential pitfalls related to a potential Sears bankruptcy. As noted above, because PEI was proactive in disposing of the “C” malls, the company is better-positioned to weather the storms if Sears went away in 2018 or 2019.

As many of you know, I am more concerned with WPG’s Payout Ratio, that appears to be more challenged, and the company has enhanced exposure to Sears. I am not convinced that WPG can sustain its dividend, there is very little cushion to protect against sudden and unpredictable store closures. See my latest article on WPG HERE. Here is WPG’s AFFO Payout Chart:

PREIT Is A Prime Time Takeover Target

Always remember, investors should never buy a company solely because they believe it is, or may become, a takeover target. These suggestions are merely meant to enhance the research process and to help identify characteristics that may be attractive.

I also want to point out that while PEI has a solid management team, they are not essential to the operations of the REIT. I know the CEO and I have met him numerous times, but his involvement is not critical to continue operations of this small cap REIT.

As you can see, PEI is a “drop in the bucket” when you compare to the dominant mall beast, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), that happens to be the suitor of choice. It’s apparent that consolidation would be extremely easy for SPG, to integrate a highly productive portfolio into a $55 billion (market cap) platform.

Meanwhile, PEI has one of the highest dividends in the Mall sector (again, it is well-covered compared with WPG and CBL).





In conclusion

PEI (and all Mall REITs) is cheap, and while the GGP news suggests that mall valuations could suffer, I take a more bullish assessment in that we are entering a wave of consolidation in which the dominant players will raise the bar (up or down). There are just a handful of buyers capable of acquiring a portfolio of malls, and BPY has its plate full now.

While that noise plays in the background (GGP/BPY), I am focusing on the next deal, and I consider PEI to be a prime-time takeover target. The company has already done the risky footwork of selling off the “losers,” and most of the remaining assets are “winners.” SPG could easily expand its reach by picking up a cherry-picked portfolio of highly productive malls.

I caution SPG, you better move fast, because once GGP is integrated, Brookfield will be looking for the next trophy to add to the collection. The stars have lined up: PREIT is a prime-time takeover target.

Other REITs mentioned: SPG, GGP, Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), CBL and WPG.

