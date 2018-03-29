Dividend Stocks Today, Don't Be Lost

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Tanger Factory Outlets

I remain highly bullish on Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). I expect them to do reasonably well over a long time horizon. The company’s Q4 was good, but their guidance moving forward was bad. However, they have plenty of liquidity with a strong balance sheet.

Dividend coverage

Source: SKT investor presentation

The company easily covers the dividend with FFO and has a material amount left over. Investors should expect over $100 million in FFO after dividends are paid. That additional FFO could be used to buy back shares. Part of the cash flow is needed for capital expenditures and tenant allowances on new leases.

The outstanding debt is primarily fixed rate which is very positive in the current environment. We want to see our equity REITs using fixed-rate debt with longer duration. It has three significant advantages. First, it reduces liquidity risks for the company because of the long duration. Second, it locks in the cost of financing for a much longer time period (we don’t have to worry about interest rate risk). Third, it allows them to effectively be shorting a bond since they literally owe the bond. Since real estate values are influenced by interest rates, having the long-term financing at a fixed rate is a good way to hedge part of the exposure. If rates increase materially and reduce the value of the real estate, it also reduces the present value of the future cash flows for those bonds.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a giant in the oil industry. They have an incredible track record of earning money for their shareholders. The environmental track record for big oil is obviously less appealing. However, shareholders benefit from the political clout wielded by the heavyweights of the oil sector.

Their PE ratio has been distorted over the last few years:

Source: YCHARTS

XOM’s dividend tells the truth. It still looks appealing.

Source: YCHARTS

Exxon Mobil and Chevron (CVX) are both solid dividend payers. For creating an allocation to oil, I think it makes more sense to have both in the portfolio since their exposures are moderately different as shown in the trailing returns.

Source: YCHARTS

ANH

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has two series of preferred stock we are going to look at: ANH-A & ANH-C.

ANH-A goes back and forth between being a hold and a sell. Traders could make some money if they are willing to take on the call risk by buying in at the lower points and setting high limit sells since it seems some sucker frequently shows up to overpay for shares.

For the buy-and-hold investors, ANH-C is clearly the way to go.

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

ANH-A is in the sell range. ANH-C has a reasonable stripped yield at 7.75%. Further, these preferred shares also have a reasonable risk rating of “2”. A risk rating of 2 is still a good security for the buy-and-hold investor who doesn’t mind taking on a minimal amount of risk.

Source: CWMF

ANH-C has great call protection on the calendar lasting until 1/27/2020. ANH-A has no call protection on the calendar except the 30-day notice on a call.

The underlying portfolio of ANH is invested in RMBS.

Realty Income Corporation

Realty Income Corporation (O) is the giant among the triple net lease REITs. Along with National Retail Properties (NNN) and STORE Capital (STOR), they are considered the best of the triple net lease REITs.

They have reasonable balance sheets and the long lease terms allow them to lock in most of their revenues a decade in advance.

Realty Income is a hold. Currently they are under attack by Spruce Point and that firm has been quite successful in shorting stocks and preparing presentations to drive the share price lower so that they can turn a profit on their shorts. I am concerned that they could be successful in their campaign against Realty Income Corporation and therefore I think there is too much price risk for any bullish rating. The dividend is still solid so it gets a hold rating.

As an alternative to O, I would suggest investors look into the apartment REITs. AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) are two of my favorites. They each have stronger balance sheets than Realty Income Corporation and they both have reasonable payout ratios and reasonable growth in AFFO per share. They are also trading at extremely attractive metrics.

Verizon

Verizon (VZ) has fairly steady earnings and a solid history of dividend growth. They trade at a low multiple of earnings but investors may wish for a more aggressive outlook on growth. Combined with AT&T (T), they control a huge part of the telecommunications market share. The upcoming rollout of 5G should be very positive for them. Verizon invests heavily in running one of the strongest networks and uses that point to differentiate themselves from competitors.

When companies are considered stale and boring, they tend to get much lower multiples of earnings. For instance, Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) are considered boring and trade at much lower multiples to forward earnings then we are used to seeing. They both have solid dividend yields but few investors are focusing on that today. Instead, the higher multiples are reserved for the more exciting companies in the tech space. Microsoft (MSFT) has a solid dividend yield, but gets to trade at a higher multiple because investors find the company exciting. Google (GOOG) will continually command higher multiples because they are a top-of-mind company. We all use Google in our daily lives. Some of you may have even found this article through Google. The companies that get more attention often end up trading at higher multiples as well. That’s fine with me. It means I can find solid dividend growing stocks at very reasonable valuations so long as I don’t mind buying companies that are out of favor.

Buy SKT

Hold ANH-C

Hold O

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, MO, PM, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SKT. Hold O.