First Look At IQIYI's $2.25 Billion IPO

Based on its current pricing of $16-$18 per ADS, and 125 million ADS offered, the company could raise up to $2.25 billion.

Here's something strange about the current state of the markets. The biggest headline by far that's rattling the market news is the escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions, driven primarily by U.S. allegations that China is overly aggressive when it comes to taking U.S. technologies. Indeed, some of the largest and most successful Chinese companies are mostly known to western investors by their U.S. counterparts. Alibaba (BABA) is widely known as Amazon (AMZN) of China; Tencent's WeChat is roughly known as the Facebook (FB) of China, and Baidu (BIDU) is the Google (GOOG) of China. All three of these companies have performed tremendously well over the past year and have been the driving force behind China's stock market gains in 2017.

Yet despite rising trade tensions between the two countries, more and more Chinese companies have come out of the woodwork and filed to go public in the U.S.

February brought us Huami (HMI), the Xiaomi-owned maker of fitness trackers and wearables (dare I say, the "Fitbit" (FIT) of China?); and this week, two more Chinese companies will go public stateside: Bilibili (BILI), an online gaming and live video company that actually has no U.S. counterpart, and the focus of this article, iQIYI (IQ), which has come to be known as the "Netflix" (NFLX) of China. iQIYI, incidentally, is owned by Baidu.

I'm more excited about the iQIYI IPO than just about any other Chinese IPO that has hit our shores. It's no secret that Netflix has been one of the most legendary stock market success stories of the past few years, with its stock price growth over the past five years leading the FANG stocks at a blistering 1,000%!

NFLX data by YCharts

iQIYI brings the same growth story to the table, and the same compelling original content argument, but with billions more eyeballs that are available to be glued to its screens. One can easily make the case that a company like iQIYI, which has popular original content titles that are a better fit for its local and massive Chinese market, will have way more luck in growing its user base than Netflix in China. With China's middle class growing exponentially and soon expected to take over the U.S. as the largest consumer population, it doesn't matter that these Chinese counterparts were preceded by their U.S. rivals - in the end, their wider market base may give them the edge.

iQIYI has yet to finalize its IPO pricing. It's currently set a range of $16-$18 per ADS (with each ADS in turn representing 7 common shares), but this figure is likely to see upward revision. Until that figure is known, it's impossible to render a buy/sell opinion on the deal, but let's review all the information available on the company to date:

Deconstructing the Netflix of China

Most investors are already familiar with the Netflix story, so the best route to understanding iQIYI is likely through a high-level comparison with its U.S. counterpart.

iQIYI is a subsidiary of Baidu, the Chinese internet search giant. The company brands itself as the largest video streaming service in China, both by amount of user time spent as well as total number of MAUs. MAUs, for the unfamiliar, stands for monthly active users - a common metric in judging the user bases of Internet companies. [Netflix, however, does not report MAUs.]

Like Netflix, iQIYI sources its content both from third-party content owners as well as its own original creations. Though the majority of its top titles will be unfamiliar to U.S. readers, iQIYI's original content in 2017 produced 5 of the top 10 internet variety shows and 6 of the top 10 drama shows in China. Popular titles include "The Lost Tomb", which was iQIYI's first high-budget original content success in 2015, and "The Rap of China", a popular reality show now in its fourth season. In terms of iQIYI's total library (original plus licensed content), iQIYI had on its platform 42 of the top 50 drama series in China in 2017.

Note that iQIYI's IPO will be a blockbuster event for the company in many respects. For one, a U.S. listing will greatly increase the company's profile and give it more of a standalone appearance from Baidu. For another, the IPO itself is massive - at $16-$18 per ADS and 125 million ADS offered, iQIYI will raise around $2.25 billion. The company has broken down its use of proceeds as follows: 50% for the production of new content, 10% for technology improvements, and 40% for working capital.

The addition of new content will be a major driver for new user acquisition and continued growth, as it has been for Netflix. Netflix really began its growth spurts after it released hits like "House of Cards" and "Stranger Things," and acquired a reputation for top-tier content instead of B-films. What is especially appealing about iQIYI's offering is that it isn't just a distribution service that can simply be cloned by another company - its growing content library, in and of itself, is immensely valuable.

Here's a look at the company's user metrics:

Figure 1. iQIYI user metrics

Source: iQIYI F-1A filing

How does this compare against other Internet benchmarks? iQIYI's MAUs of 421 million are greater than Twitter's at ~300 million, but obviously far below Facebook's at ~2 billion. The company also grew its paying subscribers by 68% y/y to 50.8 million in FY17. Netflix, on the other hand, has 110.6 million paying subscribers (+24% y/y), with 54.8 million in the U.S. and 57.8 million internationally.

This provides an easy size-up comparison for iQIYI - think of its user base as roughly equaling Netflix's domestic subscribers.

A look at the fast-growing financials

Here's a look at iQIYI's summary results for FY17, taken from the company's IPO registration filing:

Figure 2. iQIYI FY17 results Source: iQIYI F-1A filing

The company showed robust 55% y/y growth in revenues to RMB 17.4 billion (driven by the 68% growth in subscribers, as mentioned above), which translates to $2.67 billion. Netflix, in the same time period, posted $11.69 billion of revenues (+32% y/y) - more than four times more revenue with only about twice the number of users. This suggests that iQIYI still has strides to make in increasing its monetization - though the rapid growth of its user base and revenues, both towering over Netflix's revenue and subscriber growth rates, suggest that it may one day overtake Netflix.

Note also on the monetization front that iQIYI, apart from deriving revenues from its membership fees, also generates online advertising revenues (unlike Netflix), true to the DNA of its parent company, Baidu. See the company's revenue by source below, noting that advertising revenues not only generated half of 2017 revenues, but also more than membership revenues:

Figure 3. iQIYI revenue by source Source: iQIYI F-1A filing

It's clear from iQIYI's strategy, however, that it intends membership services to be the anchor of its business - and indeed, if you look at advertising's share of revenue contribution over time, it has gradually diminished as membership fees gain in relative importance.

Unsurprisingly, iQIYI is unprofitable at the moment. Its "cost of revenues" essentially consumes 100% of its revenue base, driving gross profits to essentially zero (Netflix, on the other hand, has about a 34% gross margin). This doesn't mean iQIYI is hopeless, however. According to iQIYI's filing notes, 72.5% of these cost of revenues was due to content costs, while the balance owed primarily to bandwidth costs.

Bandwidth costs will scale up as iQIYI's user base grows, but content does not. It will cost iQIYI the same amount of cash to produce ten titles for ten million subscribers as it does for one hundred million subscribers. Over time, as the company continues to build its membership fee base, it can eke a profit over its content costs. For now, its strategy of pursuing high-impact content is the path to long-term growth.

Note also that despite iQIYI's losses, it generated RMB 4.0 billion of operating cash flow ($617 million), up 55% y/y. This is due to the fact that while iQIYI expenses the amortization of its content copyrights in its income statement, these non-cash items are added back to real cash flows.

Final thoughts and an initial look at valuation

Immediately after the IPO, iQIYI will have a total share pool of 2.11 billion Class A shares and 2.84 billion Class B shares, with each of the ADS offered in this IPO worth 7 Class A shares. [Class B shares, which are primarily owned by Baidu, have equal financial interest in the company as Class A but a disproportionate amount of voting power - a similar structure as that at Facebook (FB) and Snap (SNAP)]

With the price of each ADS currently set at a midpoint of $18, each share is effectively worth $2.57. With 4.95 billion total shares outstanding post-IPO, iQIYI is pointing to an initial valuation of $12.72 billion. Assuming iQIYI grows revenues by 40% this year to $3.74 billion, the company will launch at a price/revenues multiple of just 3.4x - a steal for a company with this growth rate. Netflix, on the other hand, has a market cap of $126 billion and against Wall Street's consensus FY18 revenues of $15.82 billion - a multiple of 8.0x FY18 revenues.

Based on this, iQIYI's IPO appears to be an opportunity to buy cheaper and faster-growing, yet still unprofitable streaming service in China. With the huge appeal of the growing middle class in China and the rise of entertainment, iQIYI looks like an early winner, even despite skittishness over Chinese equities in the past few weeks. More to come as the IPO goes live and the valuation is set in stone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.