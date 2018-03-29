GGP: Let The Bidding War For This Mall REIT Begin

Thesis

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) came to an agreement with GGP (GGP) on terms to acquire the remaining 66% of GGP that they do not already own. This dramatically undervalues the true value of GGP’s shares and has caused many to question if “A malls” are really the value everybody makes them out to be. This does not impact the thesis behind Simon Property Group (SPG) - this deal at least proves that there are buyers for these fortress properties. I indicate what changes I am making to my mall REIT portfolio, and my outlook ahead.

This deal is making waves

When I last wrote about GGP, I wrote that I anticipated any deal with Brookfield to happen at higher prices and if not, that is if the deal happened at anywhere near the proposed $23/share price, then this would negatively impact peer mall REITs. In the trading activity after the announcement, all mall REITs traded lower before starting to recover the next day:

The deal

Brookfield offered $23.50 in cash or one “BPY” share. There would be a fixed amount of $9.25 billion in cash and 254 million in BPY shares. This works out to about 61% cash and 39% stock, for an average of about $21.90 per share.

At an effective 6% cap rate, this offer is definitely very disappointing. GGP has no less recently than last year been stating that their shares were materially undervalued. Many had thought that their fair value was somewhere in the 5-5.5% cap rate range. In discussing selling off properties, CEO Mathrani in August stated “We've ... determined that the inherent embedded value in [our] real estate is so high that you actually do the best for the shareholders [in staying the course]. ... This is not the right time [to sell]” (CNBC). Shares were $22/share then. I am not seeing how this $21.90 sale price helps to narrow the “material” discount. This change of tone is, how do I put this, very spooky?

Brookfield has tried to make the case that this is a good deal. They said that the exchange would be attractive because BPY pays a larger 6.57% dividend yield. I do not agree - by this logic if GGP was exchanged for $21.90 worth of CBL (CBL) shares, would that be a plus since CBL pays a 20% dividend? No, of course not. They also said that GGP shareholders would be able to “enjoy” the diversification that BPY offers. Here too I am unimpressed - if I was so desperate for the diversification I would have just bought BPY directly on the open market. I am a shareholder in GGP because I want their high quality A mall properties. Does it matter that Brookfield thinks their own shares are undervalued, thus increasing the NAV being offered for GGP? No, once again if I thought Brookfield shares were cheap then I would have just directly bought their shares. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is that the trade value is $21.90 per share which is dramatically below any acquisition price I would have ever dreamed of.

With shares trading below the average offer price, at around $20, it appears that many shareholders are either skeptical of being able to receive cash for their shares or are very much unwilling to exchange for the more complicated Brookfield shares.

I do not believe the lower share price is due to investors thinking that the deal gets rejected and thus causes shares to tumble. I firmly believe that shares go up if the deal falls through - make no mistake, this is a low ball offer all around.

Why did this happen? Due to Brookfield already owning 34% of shares and effectively having 4 of 9 board seats, it made sense that they could offer such a low ball offer and expect it to be accepted. Kudos to fellow author Anne Anderson for predicting such an outcome. Now a logical question is, will Macerich (MAC) or Simon suffer the same fate? Does the fact that GGP agreed to such a low offer imply that Simon and Macerich are not that undervalued at all?

Valuations at A mall REIT peers

I sold out of my Macerich shares because at its roughly $8.4 billion market capitalization, it too has some risk of pulling “a GGP.” Despite still thinking that there is value in these properties, I am now focusing my allocations to those that will have the best execution, and thus have reinvested these funds into Simon.

I have already indicated earlier that I no longer hold Taubman (TCO) as their higher quality properties are more than offset by management that has failed to make best use of these properties. This tough retail atmosphere will test the strength of management teams to adapt and endure - I fear that Taubman management is not up to this task.

Simon is still the best

I do not see this impacting Simon at all. At a market capitalization of over $50 billion, it is very unlikely that anyone will make a takeout offer - and even less likely that CEO David Simon would ever accept any deal that isn’t at nosebleed premiums. CEO Simon has garnered a reputation as the best CEO in the REIT universe - it would be a huge surprise to me if he changes tack and goes private at any price below $220. Good management does not say shares are undervalued then agree to a buyout offer at the same prices. Simon will aim to prove that A malls still have plenty of value to be unlocked.

Let the bidding war begin

I think that this won’t go down without a fight. I believe activist investors will soon build large positions in GGP to vote against the deal. I also anticipate Simon to make an offer in the $26-$28 range. At this point, why not? They do not have anything to lose now that Brookfield’s best offer has already been approved by GGP’s special committee. It would be an ironic event considering GGP had rejected a Simon takeover almost ten years ago coming out of bankruptcy in favor of a worse offer from none other than Brookfield.

Special note

I recently wrote that I have taken a miniscule position in CBL call options. Reader Kbaba in the comments pointed out that there was also great value in the preferreds. After doing some research I too have come to the same conclusion and have built a position in CBL-D at an 11% yield. My calculations are showing insane preferred dividend coverage even accounting for massive FFO declines and massive redevelopment spend - I will need to do more work on that one.

Conclusion

I hope that this deal is rejected by shareholders. If accepted I feel that this would confirm the “malls are dying” narrative as management of high class A malls seem so eager to go private. Nonetheless, GGP shares still remain attractive as it trades below the takeout price and if the takeout falls through, then I expect shares to rally (and not to mention any potential bidding war). I still maintain strong conviction that Simon is best positioned to continue executing on FFO growth while maintaining the cheapest valuation. Stay long Simon.

Author's note

