Think Twice Before Buying CEFL

While the high interest payments are nice, be cognizant of how the note selects its underlying constituency.

CEFL, like other UBS 2X ETNs, has seen plenty of investor interest over the past several years.

Given their fat, upper-teens interest payments, income investors have gravitated over the past several years to the laundry list of UBS-backed ETNs. The firm's ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN, ticker CEFL, with a market valuation in excess of $200MM has proven to have been one of the most popular.

What Is CEFL?

CEFL is an exchange traded note, or ETN, that is populated based off of the 30 component closed-end funds, or CEFs, that comprise the ISE High Income Index. According to the YieldShares web site, index constituents are picked via a three-prong blended criteria methodology consisting of fund yield, discount to NAV, and liquidity. The index is linear and not market-cap weighted. YieldShares operates its own non-levered ETF based on this index, YieldShares High Income ETF, ticker YYY.

It is important to understand that CEFL and other ETNs are fixed-income products that track an underlying index and are not funds. From a tax perspective, all of the note's payout is categorized as interest, regardless the underlying composition of the CEF distributions that it tracks.

Why You Should Think Twice

For a short time, I owned CEFL and even recommended it, thinking that it was a reasonable way to capture elevated "mad money" yield in diversified fashion. There are a number of things that have caused me to change that position. First, in my opinion, most of the 500+ CEFs that exist are probably not worth owning at all. Some of those reasons being:

Poor performance

High fees

Unpredictable, tax-inefficient distribution structure

Interest rate sensitivity

Low liquidity

Dependence upon UBS liquidity

Poor performance and high fees are clearly the main detractors, however.

Second, I consider an index selection methodology for CEFs predicated on discount to be a flawed one. One of the reasons that a CEF settles into a deep discount to begin with is because its historical NAV performance has been lackluster. Another reason might be because investors are discounting the probability that the fund's strategy will not prosper in the years ahead. So, by utilizing discount as a primary selection driver, the fund picker may be predisposing themselves to mediocre performance, or worse, failure.

I've contended that it can be a more profitable strategy to pick a fund selling near par, or potentially even at a premium, versus a similar fund selling at a steep discount. At the end of the day, a fund with quality management wins out every time. And, funds with quality management don't typically sell at huge discounts -- they sell near par, or at a premium.

When viewing the current CEFL top holding line-up in terms of performance, we're looking at a bunch with very mediocre backward looking returns.

Source: http://etracs.ubs.com/product/detail/index/ussymbol/CEFL

Basically, in the CEF-sphere, I'd argue that you're looking at the old adage of "you get what you pay for."

Proof In The Performance

Three years ago, CEFL was trading at about $22 a share. The good news, since then, has been that investors have captured almost $10 a share in interest income, which would equate to about 45% ROI. The bad news is that the value of the ETN has cascaded to roughly $16. On a net basis, that's a total return of about 17 percent, or about 6% a year.

Had one bought a year earlier, the results would be much worse on a total return basis. Had one bought a year later, at the beginning of 2016, the results would have been much better.

What has been even more telling has been the distribution picture:

Source: http://etracs.ubs.com/product/detail/index/ussymbol/CEFL

Over the past four complete years of operation, the interest distribution to investors has dropped by a whopping 40 percent. Clearly, this is mostly due to ZIRP, as bond funds drop their distributions. But don't forget that the situation has been exacerbated by the 2X leverage track component. Another contributor has been, again, that CEFL seems to perennially own generally poor performing funds.

What Could Have Been?

Investors could have done better than CEFL, on a total return basis, by picking best of breed funds over the past three years.

Out of the 150 or so taxable bond funds in the CEF universe, CEFL's performance sat slightly out of the top 50. On the equity side, it would have been #40 out of about another 150 funds. While CEFL holders could have done much better, they could have done exceedingly worse, as well.

Given the amount of risk involved in the product, however, I'd argue that middle of the road performance is not acceptable, when much higher return could have been achieved with much less associated risk.

What Might Be?

Unfortunately, with fund selection criteria that seems to stress CEF factors of underperformance, I don't think there is a snap-back recovery scenario here. Indeed, while a higher yield environment might lend itself to improved distributions, that could also bring about continued underlying NAV destruction to the funds CEFL tracks and, consequently, to its own NAV.

While one can take the position that CEFL will be able to maintain its principal value and that the current distribution doesn't have much further to fall, my sense is that there are far too many things going against the more bullish case. I'd opine that $10 a share, and not $20 a share, is CEFL's next stop.

Conclusion

There's no denying that CEFL's super-duper interest payment is an attraction here. However, if you take a deeper total return dive into what's going on, the superficial positives seem to dramatically disguise what's festering under the hood. If you must own CEFL, view the allocation as risk capital, and keep the exposure as low as possible.

SA author Lance Brofman who has mentioned CEFL many times through the years says he's "cautiously bullish" on CEFL. I think you should just avoid it and buy a few CEFs that have shown themselves worthy of your investment capital.

