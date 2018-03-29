Vienna Insurance Group: On Track To Reach Its 2020 Targets

Last but not least, the company remains undervalued by 20%.

Furthermore, the company decided to increase its dividend by 12.5% to €0.90 per share.

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCPK:VNRFY) is primarily traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange under the ticker VIG:AV. I will be referring to the Austrian symbol for the article. Amounts are in euro (€) unless mentioned otherwise. EUR-USD 1.2403. Price of 1 euro in USD as of March 27, 2018. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the annual reports of Vienna and of its main competitors.

When I started to look at Vienna Insurance Group, I considered that the upside was only around 5% with a fair price of €21 ($26) per share. I made mistakes in my valuation estimation and paid a hefty price, as I missed a great opportunity. From my first valuation and now, the stock price has grown by more than 36%.

The increase in VIG’s stock price was mainly driven by the improvements in margins. The margin restoration was confirmed, with the annual result release in March 2018. With higher margins in non-life insurance activities, an expansion of the health insurance business and an improvement in the life insurance margins, the company is on track to reach its 2020 targets and become a regional insurance leader in Eastern Europe. Last but not least, the company seems to be still undervalued by at least 20%.

Dynamic Premium Growth In Eastern Countries

In 2017, the written premiums of the group reached €9.4 billion ($11.7 billion), representing an increase of 3.7% compared to the same period last year. In 2017, the CEE region was already generating more than 55% of the premiums of the group.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

The 9.4% premium growth in CEE was mainly driven by commercial development in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Bulgaria. The 8.2% growth in Poland was driven primarily by significant commercial developments in motor lines of business.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

In Hungary, premiums grew by 10%, all lines of business reporting a positive commercial development.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

The same trend was observed in Bulgaria, except for the other property business, which declined slightly by 7.5%.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

As in Bulgaria, in premiums, the Slovakian branch reported a premium growth in all lines of business except for the other property business, which dropped by almost 5%.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

In Austria, the decrease was mainly driven by the reduced single premium business (-€135 million).

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

Furthermore, the substantial increase observed in the Baltic region was mainly driven by the first-time consolidation of BTA, representing more than three-quarters of the premium growth.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

Adjusted for BTA consolidation, a double-digit premium growth of 16.3% was delivered by the Baltic segment.

A Focus on P&C and Health Activities

Because of the low margins in life insurance, Vienna has decided to focus more on non-life activities and the health segment. Hence, premiums of the health segment grew by 9.3% and non-life revenues increased by 6.9%.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

Revenues from life activities declined by 2.5%, because of the decline in single life segment (-11.9% on a YoY basis). However, it is essential to keep in mind that Vienna Insurance Group is an insurance company. Then, the critical point remains the profitability; a drop in revenues is never tantamount to margin reductions.

A Margin Improvement Almost Everywhere

An insurance company could make money in two ways: investing smartly the premiums received or having higher margins than the competitors. The two are not mutually exclusive. In 2017, the financial results of the Austrian company dropped by 3.6% to €924 million ($1.1 billion).

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

It is essential to keep in mind that the financial income mainly comes from the life insurance segment, as premiums received from policyholders are invested to cover the costs related to the life insurance contracts. The financial result from the P&C activities amounted only to €88.4 million ($110 million) in 2017.

However, the technical result of the non-life activities increased slightly, benefiting from a lower combined ratio.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

It improved by 0.6 percentage points, in spite of substantial weather-related claims affecting the Czech Republic mainly.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

The 7.0 percentage point worsening in the Czech Republic was driven primarily by the claims ratio deterioration. Increased number of industrial claims in property, higher claims expenses in Motor Third Party Liability and NatCat in 2017 explained much higher claims ratio. Except in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Georgia and Turkey, margins of the P&C activities improved everywhere.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

Baltic segment became profitable in 2017, with a combined ratio of 99% and Hungary as well, with a combined ratio of 98.9%. In Romania and Poland, the margin improvement was driven by the claims and cost ratio improvement, while in Austria, the traditional market of the company, the improved claims ratio outweighed a slight cost ratio increase.

In the health insurance segment, the 10.2% premium growth was offset by an increase in the acquisition and administration expenses.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Financial Supplement

Despite the premium drop observed in the life activities, profit before taxes increased by 19.3% to €241.1 million ($299 million). The expenses for claims declined by €140 million ($173 million) while the net earned premiums dropped only by €99.7 million ($124 million).

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Financial Supplement

Don’t Forget The Shareholders

Vienna’s shareholder structure has not changed for many years. 70% of the shares are held by Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein, the principal shareholder with a long-term orientation.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q4 2017 Presentation

To reward its shareholders, the company has decided to distribute at least 30% of its earnings through a dividend payment. The dividend was increased every year until 2015, when the company decided to cut it partially because of the impairment charges affecting the net result of the company. However, the dividend was increased again in 2016.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Investor Relations Website

As expected, the proposed dividend for 2017 was higher than in 2016. With a proposed dividend of €0.90 per share ($1.1 per share), the payout ratio was 38.7%. Furthermore, the dividend increased by 12.5% compared to 2016. In my opinion, the gradual increase in dividend is good news, mainly because the company is not too aggressive regarding its dividend policy and tries to not sacrifice its future investment capacities by making the dividend grow at any cost.

Is It A Good Opportunity?

When I started to write articles related to Vienna Insurance, I considered that the company was undervalued by only 5% with a fair price of around €21 ($26) per share. I made a mistake by focusing on the DCF valuation outcomes and the high P/E (when I started to analyze the company, the P/E was around 50). In my view, paying the company 14 times its earnings and 0.8-0.9 its book value is a fair price. Currently, Vienna is traded at around 12 times its earnings and 0.70 its book value (retreated from the non-controlling interests). Based on the historical multiples, the fair price seems to be around €32 ($40) per share. In case Vienna succeeds to improve its margins in 2018 and to grow its book value by 5%, an intrinsic price in the range of €34-36 ($42-$45) seems to be correct.

