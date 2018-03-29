Synchronoss Technologies' (SNCR) CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update - Call Transcript

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Management Update Conference Call March 28, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Lawrence Irving - CFO

Glenn Lurie - President & CEO

Analysts

Tom Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Larry Irving, CFO of Synchronoss. Thank you, you may begin.

Lawrence Irving

Thank you Michele. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Synchronoss business update call. I'm Larry Irving, Chief Financial Officer of Synchronoss and with me on the call today is Glenn Lurie, President & Chief Executive Officer.

During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal security laws including statements about our financial trends, future results of operations in financial position. business prospects and market opportunities and prospects. Generally, these forward-looking statements are identified by words such as expect, believe, anticipate, intend and other indications of future expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the business environment as we currently see it and as such include certain risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make on the call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

I want to remind investors that we are limited in what we can share from a financial perspective on today's call given the fact that we are still in the process of bringing our financials current. We continue to work with our accounting advisers and outside auditors on review and audit of specific historical transactions and accounting policies. We have preliminarily concluded on our accounting positions and are working with our outside auditors as they review our positions and perform audits for our 2015, 2016 and 2017 years in respective quarters.

In summary, the primary adjustments results in revenue being spread over multiple periods or needed as part of a related M&A transaction. Over the years of 2014 through 2016, we anticipate that approximately $60 million to $80 million of the approximately $1.2 billion of revenue initially recognized will be reversed and recharacterized as part of the consideration paid as part of an M&A transaction While the revenue timing adjustments will be recognized in different periods, sometimes being spread over a period of years including 2017 and 2018. It's important to note that none of our identified revenue adjustments have an impact on the Company's cash position. It's also important to note that these are preliminary positions are subject to change as are outside auditors continue to evaluate and audit our current positions. We will provide a full update upon the completion of the audit.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Glenn.

Glenn Lurie

Thanks, Larry and good afternoon, everybody. We're happy everyone's able to join us for our first investment community update call since I joined the Company as President and CEO just about 5 months ago. I'll review the changes the Company has gone through over the past 5 months including the work that has been done to improve the organization, the corporate reset is well underway, our solid product set and the investments we are making are around them, as well as our go-to-market strategy which already has led to some important new wins that I will detail.

Before that, I'd like to share a bit of my background and also explain why I chose to join Synchronoss as my next career move. Prior to joining I was most recently President and CEO of Wireless and Consumer Operations at AT&T. I've been in the telecom industry and with AT&T and it's subsidiaries for 27 plus years. I was fortunate to leave the building of innovative new businesses like the emerging devices organization which is now AT&T IoT organization, AT&T's Digital Life, and helped launch AT&T's Air Wireless which today is now called Cricket Wireless which it's AT&T's pre-paid flagship pointer [ph] brand. I also had the pleasure of influencing the company decision for the very first iPhone which is approximately 10 years ago as I lead negotiations for AT&T on the Apple partnership with Apple. Last year the scope and scale of my organization's as AT&T was approximately $100 billion in revenue and roughly 125,000 employees.

Over the course of my career, you can say I've seen and been personally engaged in the major transformation of the mobile business and had the great opportunity to work with some incredible people in the industry as well as build a whole host of trusted relationships. Upon announcing my retirement last September I was humbled by the reaction and the incredible number of opportunities that were presented to me. You might wonder why I decided to take on Synchronoss given the situation the Company was in as of last November of last year; and the answer to that is very simple, I had a 14-year working relationship with Synchronoss's, I've known the senior team for a very long time and quite frankly, I've been impressed with them since the day I met them.

Back in early 2000, Synchronoss supported AT&T's dotcom customer experience and what cemented the business relationship with us at that time was the key role they played in the launch of the first iPhone that AT&T launched with Apple. Synchronoss was critical in enabling component of AT&T's value proposition to customers and it was considered a highly strategic and terrific partnership. The quality of Synchronoss's technology and services was tremendous. They always did an outstanding job supporting all customers issues, they helped AT&T's upsell and cross sell initiatives and they are always looking for innovative ways to help us increase revenue, reduce costs and improve the overall customer experience. As a former customer of Synchronoss, I saw how big the opportunity was to take the Company's overall value proposition to the broader telecom, media and technology industry, I'll be referring to that at TMT throughout the rest of this discussion, and really grow the overall opportunity in that marketplace.

Before accepting the position as President and CEO I conducted a very extensive due diligence exercise including integrating [ph] all internal external parties involved in the re-file and audit process, as well I spoke with various individuals around the industry; not only was I satisfied with my findings but I became even more passionate about joining the effort to ride the Synchronoss ship, get them back on the path of success, and I must tell you I'm more confident now than ever that Synchronoss is on the straight and short path towards compliance, meeting our filing requirements no later than May 10.

Synchronoss truly has a stellar reputation in the industry and a trusted brand. The brand is actually as strong as it's ever been and a great example is, we have maintained 100% of our meaningful customer relationships during this transition period. This attested a strength of our trusted relationships, stickiness of our solutions, as well as the overall value Synchronoss has delivered to it's current customers. Believe in Synchronoss has a strong reputation in brand is because it's foundation of the business is very, very solid. The people here at Synchronoss are best-in-class and I can tell you it's been a joy the last 5 months to come to the office every day and work alongside them. The products are in demand, uniquely positioned and innovative, and the team has executed at an industry leading level for many many years and customers are loyal because of this. I can say the future position of Synchronoss in the industry ecosystem is set to be even stronger than it is today.

Now one of the things that we've also been doing over the last 5 months is talking to a lot of folks around the industry and I can tell you, as we do that it's very important to recognize the shifts that we see occurring and that have already occurred. The industry transformation is widely apparent when we were at CES [ph] at the beginning of the year, as being repeated and reforms over many many customer meetings and conversations in the U.S. as well as conversations that took place while we were at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month. Within the TelCo industry there has been a shift in the carriers focus globally due to increased competition, the focus and cost of 5G, the consolidation within TMT, and the move carriers are making around the globe into other areas such as TV, content and advertising. As a result, carries now need to find new ways to increase revenue while at the same time improving churn, as well as finding a way to reduce costs.

Carriers have already spend hundreds of billions of dollars on network infrastructure and they're about to do it all over again with the implementation of 5G, consequently they need to prioritize CapEx and OpEx like they never have before, and they must find new ways to increase margin, and they also must deal with customers whose demand from the carrier is higher than it's ever been while it's been more complex for them to do so. All of this adds upto carriers and really all of TMT finding themselves in a complex disjointed situation as a result of the acquisitions and mergers that they are going through; and they need to transform to a frictionless digital first customer journey to keep up with customer's expectations that have been set by folks such as Amazon, Netflix, etcetera around the world.

In addition, the daunting disintermediation of carriers are facing from the over the top players and edge providers is driving a need for carriers themselves to align around customer expectations. I would tell you if they do not make real changes, the disintermediation maybe inevitable. We will bring up the idea of disintermediation again multiple times as I speak and talk about our product set and our go-to-market approach strategies. Really important to note for everyone on the call is all of these changes really drive significant opportunity for Synchronoss. In order to capitalize on where the TMT industry is headed and Synchronoss strengths, we've enacted multiple initiatives in my first 5 months as President and CEO.

As noted a moment ago, the people of Synchronoss, so we restructured the organization to ensure strength of current employees are maximized; and then we also added seasoned new talent where that was needed. We also bought a focus to what we call the three pillars our three-legged stool which mostly means; meet our sales, product and technology teams to be in absolute flawless alignment. We promoted multiple executives and beefed up in areas where we needed such as to bring well note industry leader like Mary Clarke as our Chief Marketing and Chief Product Officer. She is just one of 7 new executives we have hired who are all extremely experienced A-plus players in the industry. The key focus areas that we brought these individuals on are in theory of our product set, marketing, business development and partnerships. The new and newly promoted talent will keep the focus on our key priorities which I'll discuss in a minute and solidify the cross business unit structure we have created to make sure we're all on the same page going forward.

We're proud to say that we've built a set of four new key priorities and a new set of core values for the business. The foundation of these is on something we call the 3 Ps; people, purpose and passion; this will be and is the foundation of our culture. The Company mission with these simple priorities as well as our core values have been distributed throughout the organization, they are plastered all over our walls, desktops, backgrounds, presentations and they are referred to verbally in nearly every meeting so that we know everybody is on the same page and understands what winning means and how we're doing.

The second big change we made was putting in place and starting execution of a complete corporate reset. 2017 as you're all aware was a challenging year for the Company, and it's needed take a step back and reevaluate every aspect of the current corporate culture structure, cost basis and business models. 2018 is a year to stabilize and reset the Company, and in order to do so we have and will continue to take actions to improve our cost structure which includes headcount facilities, and other operating efficiencies. Just as we brought more focus to the employee organization we are bringing focus to where we want to continue to make investments, and maybe more important, where we want to discontinue making investments. For example, one product area that we will not be pursuing moving forward which the Company previously has spoken about relates to enterprise security. We are also deciding when to build in-house, when to partner, and when we may consider acquisitions. We are making these big empowering changes this year in order to set us up for a long-term growth.

As part of the reset; also thought through the essentials to address Company's balance sheet following the sale of interlinks business, we are pleased to recently have closed a convertible stock investment, this was led by Siris Capital who also added two members to our Board of Directors upon the closing of the transactions. As of December 31, 2017 we had approximate $249 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities, not including the net proceeds in the Siris capital investment. As a result, we have a strong cash position moving forward, providing us the financial flexibility to operate the business and evaluate all strategic opportunities to growth.

In the past 5 months we really ramped up the addition of Mary Clark as our CMO as I talked about earlier. Mary is in the process of completing the valuation of our current product portfolio and roadmaps, we have found areas of opportunity where we can simplify and refocus our product story to make our marketing message to our customers more direct and tangible, we will continue offering the core products as representatives of the Company, and we will also meet new needs of our customers.

As I noted earlier, the transition and shift the industry is seeing is really critical that we listen to our customers and that we react to our customer's needs. The way we will meet these new needs is through build, buy and partner process; we put a new process in place to make sure that we consider all three and again our financial situation and balance sheet gives us that flexibility. Our goal with the process and the partnerships organization in particular and great detail as I share our go-to-market strategy in a minute.

After evaluating our operation to ensure that our current products align with industry shifts, we believe we are well positioned to capture the new and existing demands of the industry today and in coming years. Now with the sale of interlink, Synchronoss has returned to it's telecommunications and media focus; we are also adding focus on the highly related technology segment which really comes back to us being focused on all of TMT. We are maintaining the focus on our core products of cloud, personal cloud, digital messaging and advanced messaging, and IoT. Each can be delivered as a standalone platform and within each platform we are able to plug and play full capabilities or aspects of other products. Depending on what our customer's needs are we can seamlessly integrate one product into their systems or all four.

Cloud has been and continues to be our largest revenue generating product with shifts occurring in cloud used cases. Cloud expectations and the increasing amount of user generated content we see significant growth opportunities here. If you're a family of four and half are iOS users and the other half are Android, right now there isn't a robust cloud offering allowing you to share pictures across those devices easily within the same family plan, except for Synchronoss supported agnostic cloud. And data on your device such as pictures, videos, contact etcetera are just some of the things we want to know are backed up safe and easy to get to at this content is now more important than the customers eye from the device itself.

Everyone has seen examples on Social Media where customers are devastated when something happens to their phone, not because they now have to acquire new device but because they don't or did not backup their content which is more important to them than anything else. Think about it, why not pay one price each month for insurance bundle that covers your device and it's content, protection for the entire relationship and the entire customer experience. The carriers are in unique position to offer that and Synchronoss with it's partnerships is in unique position to help make that happen.

The cloud trend we're headed to is customers having one data rich agnostic cloud at the center of their data driven life. Customers want a cloud that's simple, automatically backs up, makes it easier to share content across their social circles regardless of OS, a cloud that pulls all their devices together, phones, card, desktop/home work data, personal data, and they want to be able to do it and take that cloud across all devices and operating systems they choose. They also want to choose their carriers; if they are changing carries, the cloud should also run device diagnostics and make that transition easy and painless. Our white labeled cloud offering does all of these things.

Do we think that carriers will be the only cloud on a customer's life today, absolutely not but a big opportunity for the carriers globally is that they can be a key partner to their customers in the cloud, and they can take that partnership and make it a very successful, profitable and reduce churns while seeing their customers trusting them with their content and increasing MPS. Carriers not only have an opportunity to grow revenue, they have an opportunity to gain stickiness with their customer, they also gained another means of reaching out to the customers through the cloud, as well as extremely rich data about their customers the carriers can use individual or an aggregated way to take much better care of them. As a carrier, why would you standby and let all of your data, and all of your customers journey and data from that flows through your network you've spend hundreds of billions of dollars on and lose and not have the ability to utilize valuable analytics around that portion.

Our cloud can reduce disintermediation that's occurring between carriers and their customer regarding cloud and also create insights based off the cloud and the data it produces to add revenue generating opportunities. To put the case study as the announcement we made last week that Verizon just renewed their cloud contract with us for the next 5 years. This is one example that reaffirms the value carriers are placing and receiving from cloud and reaffirm Synchronoss as the first-choice cloud provider for cloud.

Our second core product is digital enablement and transformation. A digital platform includes activation, digital portals, digital broker and more. Going digital first and having a solid digital customer journey is critical right now for all in the TMT space and beyond. As I mentioned with carriers, specifically TMT industry is experiencing lots of mergers, acquisitions, bundles along with large customer bases which inevitably is making life very complicated for the carrier to deliver a full and great customer experience. Disparate systems and the billing environment is also adding to the complexity. There is a massive need for a single digital portal that can bring those systems together for a frictionless customer journey and a customer experience that increases revenue, decreases operating costs and improves net promoter score or willingness to recommend.

Our digital platform connects all channels, it's the digital broker connecting TMT players to other entities and contains activation software to truly enable a frictionless customer journey beginning to end. We believe Synchronoss is at prime position and one of the only companies with assets and tools to enable the transformation with physical stores, call centers, and clunky disjointed web portals into one digital platform that simply ties it altogether. We have the platform capabilities to execute on this and we have the cost structures to make it possible for our customers to transform and to do it with Synchronoss.

Having been on the other side of the fence for decades, that makes me sound old; I know that the carriers are consistently striving to improve and simplify and take all friction out of the customer experience. As I previously mentioned, digital transformation is absolutely a necessity to grow and flourish in today's marketplace. The transformation in the industry is accelerating with the carriers spending hundreds of billions of dollars that will cost implement 5G, and other must. Carriers also have to prioritize their investment outside of network and willing to work with our customers to build business models supporting investments necessary to completely go digital.

I'm sure many of you saw our press release last month were Sprint shows Synchronoss to support their entire digital B2B platform for small, medium and large business; supporting Wireline Wireless IoT and more. This confirms that we have had -- what we have said about the carriers, understand they need to go digital first, having digital journeys for their customers and awareness that Synchronoss is a choice partner to work with to execute this vision.

Messaging is another one of our core products that is near and dear to my heart, being in the wireless industry as long as I have; and not only witness the beginning and evolution of messaging but I was also part of the decision-making process to shape the life of messaging as where it is today. Messaging used to be a source of revenue for carriers, not true anymore. Free unlimited texting and messaging has become a part of the basic package that care is offered to customers, and even with providing free unlimited texting, carriers are still being disintermediated from their customers in the messaging space. We are seeing a shift as customers spend more and more time in over-the-top applications like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger in the U.S., Line in Japan, and WeChat in China; just to name a few. We believe with Synchronoss's messaging platform and support we can help carriers around the wall prevent this disintermediation and drive new revenue through messaging and advanced messaging.

And really important it's not just texting communications, carriers are in jeopardy of being disintermediated from their customers. The messaging ecosystem is shifting towards a messaging marketplace of commerce with A2P or application to person and Chabot capabilities. There is finally a way to make money for messaging again, and if the carriers don't make the shift now we believe they'll be cut out of the revenue game altogether.

We also see customer's expectations changing before our eyes as the line between email and messaging is becoming more blurred. In the future email and messaging will merge; we're already seeing this merge happen with the millennials and the trends of ditching traditional email from existing services like Slack [ph], and Synchronoss stands as a key partner to help facilitate the shift. Synchronoss is a massive email provider for companies around the globe and we have all the assets and experience to help drive this change we believe that carries around the globe will be coming together and federating to compete against the OTT providers and this is a real opportunity for them to drive an incremental revenue, mainly from advertising and other possibilities. We are currently working on some key opportunities with major carriers globally and look forward to updating you on that progress in the near future.

The last product I want to cover is IoT. We see IoT as a pillar for Synchronoss over the foreseeable years and is our fourth core platform. Though our IoT platform, we have capabilities to activate devices across carriers, do this across various systems and OS's while leveraging our cloud and analytics platforms and tools to support large groups of customers and devices. A large obstacle which is always an opportunity for us in the space is the massive amount of data coming off of these IoT devices and how we will use this data to actually make decisions and give our customers the ability to make decisions. The connected car, for example, be the blood in the veins of a smart city and will have terabytes of data coming off of the car that can be used to improve customer's lives; can be used for improving live to see real-time traffic, reduce accidents etcetera but in order for the data coming off the cars to be consumable, the useful data must be put in the cloud, must be powered by analytics to allow this to happen.

Capacity to handle this volume of data becomes a concern as well. The ability to transfer data across wireless networks Synchronoss has this ability, has the tools and capabilities to run the analytics to parse out the meaningful data that it can ingest and store within the cloud and make this simple for our partners. This will continue to be an opportunity as we move into 5G and the ability to transmit mass amount of data real-time will open up to an unprecedented levels and opportunities for us and the storage need for IoT will continue to go up that Synchronoss can support.

Because of our unique position in the IoT space with our ability to connect disparate systems, our analysts capabilities to shift through large amounts of data to parse out meaningful insights and our storage facilities at cloud, we're able to assist with captured data, processing data and storing data; that is why AT&T asked us to join their smart cities strategic alliance and drones initiative. Expect to see more announcements like this one around our AT&T partnership as we help make smart cities become successful faster and financially feasible so that cities around the globe can do more with this and can do it faster.

Now that I've run down our product strategy and where we fit in the TMT ecosystem, I want to talk briefly about go-to-market strategy. The key to our success with go-to-market is what I briefly touched on earlier during the discussion around improvements to people and organizations, in particular Synchronoss will be moving towards a go-to-market strategy were all parts of the organization will be in-sync and focus on a unified approach amid solely on the customer. The next key aspect of our go-to-market strategy solidifying our true global presence. We already have offices around the globe in places like Ireland, India, Japan, China and Australia but we are lacking a true focus for our global teams. So we recently hired a President of EMEA, Rudy Augustburger [ph] and are in the process of hiring the President of APAC.

Our new partnerships organization which I mentioned earlier is a key strategic driver to our new business and product enhancement, as well as our ability to bring and support our customers. A couple of our new executive hires were made in the space and I believe this will be instrumental in our successful go-to-market strategy. Within our new partnership process, we evaluate and improving our product set using one of three paths. The first is building products for all that we sell everywhere, so really important point, we will sell all of our products to everyone, little bit different than where Synchronoss has traditionally been, and that Synchronoss is focused traditionally on custom products; so you'll hear the term white label from us going forward on a regular basis.

The second path is buy; we're open to tuck-in acquisitions to enhance our current product state or to expand to new or new areas for products.

Finally, we are looking to add partnerships to integrate or enhance our products. Partnerships were not normally something that Synchronoss has done in the past, it will be a core part of what we do going forward and looking to grow our business. We are building partnerships within TMT, we have three specific partnership types we are focused on; product partnerships which are obviously for us to improve and integrate partners into our product set; funnel partnerships, where we can improve our funnel, as well as somebody else's as far as opportunities; and channel partnerships, where others will be working with us to sell our product set.

I've covered the products we are offering now on the current strategies for taking the market; so what about the next 12 to 24 months? As I noted earlier 2017 was a difficult period for Synchronoss, 2018 is about putting in place the foundation for long-term profitable growth; that includes improving our cost structure, ramping the productivity of our new team and improved organizational structure, reigniting the sales funnel and conversion process in the core product areas that we are focused on. A lot of heavy lifting has been done and our goal to see some benefit in 2018 and increasingly realize more benefit in 2019 and beyond.

You will see us continue to shift from a 100% carrier focused to a full TMT focused which is both, appropriate and necessary considering the industry dynamics I described earlier. We have also traditionally sold one product each to our customers, moving forward we'll be making a big push to increase account penetration as we bring our full expanded value proposition to market. We have 180 unique revenue generating Synchronoss customers globally, that is a large number of relationships we can leverage further including a heavy focus in Europe and Asia. From an overall perspective, all the reasons I joined Synchronoss have been reinforced over the last 5 months, the Company has a strong position and a big market opportunity with the potential to build a much larger growing and highly profitable company in the years ahead.

What I'd like to do now is open the line for Q&A. Before doing so, I want to remind investors again that we are limited to what we can share from a financial perspective on today's call, given the fact that we are still completing the restatement process. We plan to finish this process and meet our fund requirements no later than May 10 as previously announced, at which time we will host a call with investors. So if we can hold questions that will be more appropriate for that call, it would be much appreciated. Thank you for understanding and let's begin the Q&A. Michele?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Tom Roderick with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Roderick

Glenn, question from me -- given that you're still familiar with the activations business which has gone through quite a change from what we used to know it as. Can you just give us a sense as to what's left there? My memory has it that as SGI bought the activation business, the BPO business for an update of over $100 million but there is a piece there that's left and it then seems like that piece is playing a role in this new [ph] sprint. So maybe help us out for starters with what is left there? What if anything is that relationship with AT&T on the activation side -- and maybe just give us a sense as to how that business will work going forward?

Glenn Lurie

It's important to note that Synchronoss sold STIs you talked about but what we sold was the call center business operations and outsourcing parts of STI. We at Synchronoss still hold all the IP and software for the activation business, so you're absolutely right, when you look at the strength announcement, when you look at really the IoT announcement with AT&T, those all include pieces of what would you recall or turn the activation business. I think what you're going to hear from us going forward is, really it's about the digital transformation platform and inside of that platform we'll fit our activation tools which really are the same tools that you just talked about, we still own all that IP and we're still going to be utilizing that. And so what we're looking to do inside the digital businesses is -- again, you can look at the Sprint deal, is we're going to do what our customers need us to do.

And in this case, Sprint was looking for a partner that could really help them with the entire portal, everything from activation of wireless, all the way through wireline and IoT, looking for how we would make them better in the back room; so really support their reps and how they sell, as well as then deliver an actual gloomy interface on the frontend to bring together all of those systems and all the complexity they have to make it very simple for their customer. So we're doing all of those things inside of the split deal and I think you're going to see us making more announcements of other partners where we're going to be able to either do all of it or do pieces of it based upon what that customer needs inside of the digital transformation.

Tom Roderick

Well, maybe I can ask a quick follow-up question on Verizon. Congratulations on renewing that recently. What's the language in that referencing the onetime conversions being ended, sort of cross in mind the question that I think a lot of people are asking; what is the instant verdict there? Are you guys obviously hosted a large chunk of storage for Verizon's personal cloud and curious what that's going to look like going forward -- what the nature of that relationship might be? Will they still -- will they be hosting it or you'd be hosting it; maybe a sense for what that conversions to be made in the context of why your relationship is going forward on the cloud of Verizon? Thanks.

Glenn Lurie

Also a good question, so I can share some of this, obviously you guys know we have confidentiality agreements with our customers but I think that the point we made around converting is converting from what was a free service to a premium service, and it's an important part, right. We're going to do what our customers and their strategies want to do. In this case, Verizon wanted to convert to a premium-only service which actually is fantastic because what it does is it takes our product from a cost center to actually a profitable value-added service for Verizon. So that's when we mention the word convert, that's what we're talking about.

On the hosting side, that's -- the hosting, we're doing those things. How and where we do that is based upon our -- in this case with Verizon or even with others, we work with the carrier but in most cases we're doing the hosting, we're going to be looking to take our hosting to someplace that is consistent, I can tell you that allows us to reduce cost but also obviously increase the quality of that hosting. So we're working with our partners around the globe and again, it depends on partner, it depends on contract.

Tom Roderick

And when you say moving to our premiums written sort of service arrangement does not certainly mean you're working for a set of our revenue share arrangement on all premium subscribers paying a fee to Verizon or I'm misunderstanding that?

Glenn Lurie

No, I'm talking about as the premium conversion that the customer sees the end user but I really can't get into the details in the contract at this time.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Nemeroff

Could we just back up; I don't even know what your business is anymore, I don't even know what's left of your business, I don't know where the revenue is coming from. Could you just in simple real simple turns tell me what the business is? How many divisions you have? There has been so many divestitures and so many things going on over the last 12 months and I feel like you guys been talking to us for the last half hour like we -- it was just yesterday we were speaking; so I don't even know what your business is anymore. So if you could maybe just tell us where the revenue is coming from? How much Verizon is as a customer -- there are so many questions that you can go to here.

Glenn Lurie

So let me try to in a quick fashion give you a high level view. So as I was just discussing, our business has really broken up into four product sets; so obviously you have a lot of history with Synchronoss. If you go back before interlinks, the focus of the Company was really in telecommunications and media. The interlinks came in and now interlinks has been sold and the focus of the Company is telecommunications and media, and then obviously, with I'm adding in the teams focus around -- all-around TMT and adding the technology side. So our focus is around four products and four key products; on is our cloud product which we were just talking about with Tom, Cloud in personal cloud; I think you have an idea of what that is and how it works but we do cloud for multiple companies around the globe.

We also obviously do the mobile content transfer at point-of-sale for many companies which really is a part of the cloud platform. And we do the hosting as well as other aspects of the cloud. We're also going to be moving that cloud discussion to IoT and to other product sets because of the tools that we have and our ability to have very different conversations with the cares and others. If you go from there, you go to the digital side which I just talked about -- the history of Synchronoss is in the digital business. When I met these guys in 2003, they were focused on supporting me back in my AT&T days around dotcom and customer fallout and taking care of the back room for me.

Our digital assets have since morphed from that, we're obviously doing back room, as I talked about activation and talked about cloud broker, etcetera and we're also building actual customer interfaces on the front side. So we're in the business of supporting digital products transformation for really anybody in TMT, I will tell you as we look at our tools, as I get more comfortable with them, as the team works, and Mary does what she does well as our CMO; you'll probably see us doing digital transformation really for many many many companies and helping them and supporting them with their overall customer experience.

The search space is messaging; as we talked about we're in the messaging space, we've made less noise and less around this because we're working on messaging, advanced messaging, you know we have a large email business that really goes back to what's the open wave acquisition the Company made approximately 3 years ago; that messaging business is morphing, it's changing because of needs of our customers and as I talked about, the fact that messaging is really turning into an opportunity on top of RCS and many carriers around the world are wanting to bring advanced messaging and look for ways to actually make revenue off messaging.

Last piece is IoT; I think I have a strong background in IoT, Synchronoss has played in IoT, we just announced an IoT agreement with AT&T, we'll be utilizing pieces of our activation business, pieces of our cloud business and our analytics business to support the smart cities for AT&T but I think you'll see us get much more strategic and deeper into the IoT business with our ability to support activation of any device, our ability to bring cloud as well, and there's lots and lots of opportunity there. Those are kind of it's absolutely core -- as of the real, the similar core businesses.

Michael Nemeroff

Larry, are you going to report revenues based on those four different business lines going forward because that's not how it was done before? And then also, can you give us a sense for what the percentages of the business look like -- not hard and fast because I know you're probably still not done with the audits but if you can tell us how much each of those four different things represent in terms of total revenue; let's say currently, and maybe last year if that's something that would be helpful too, please.

Glenn Lurie

Mike, we have not decided what areas that we're going to break out separately. As far as breaking out the percentages, we'll hold back in talking about any of the financial data until the audit is complete. And we're talking about a May 10 timeframe here, so before we make any decisions we would just really want to run through all the processes that we're going through and decide what makes the most sense to share publicly going forward.

Michael Nemeroff

I just want to understand what do you want us to take away from this call cause we're not getting any financials, we barely have an idea of you know what's going on? What would you like us to take away from this call? What would you like us to do?

Lawrence Irving

Well Michael, I'll try to answer that for you. Obviously, the goal of this call was just a business update and the goal of the call is to make sure we gave yourself, others the opportunity here kind of the direction of the Company where I want to take the Company as far as strategically. We do understand as we said a couple of times we really can't share what we will be able to share, hopefully on May 10 and after that. And I think what you'll hear on May 10 will be a full update that you would expect from a Company that obviously has refilled and met the guides that the NASDAQ has asked us to meet.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Sterling Auty

On Verizon, I know you can't get into a lot of detail but under the new agreement, can you at least state from a high level whether the revenue from Verizon or the customer sent it's over 10% to disclose customer. Is that revenue going up, going down or staying the same?

Glenn Lurie

We really can't say this point. So again, that will be something that we will obviously be looking to talk more about after we refile but right now we can't go there.

Sterling Auty

And then how about on AT&T there was all the discussion about the piece of that were lost with AT&T. Is the relationship there stable? How long has it locked in for? Is there an opportunity to grow the revenue with AT&T as a customer,

Glenn Lurie

Yes, so I would say this -- the -- I can't really give you details on the agreement. What I'd say Sterling is this, AT&T has been a long time Synchronoss customer, still as a Synchronoss today. We've obviously added and we're excited about the IoT potential with the Smart Cities organization and I would tell you that I've got a couple of relationships shifts there after 27 years of being there I certainly hope that we can them.

But just like all the carriers, I'm very optimistic based upon our product set and I said this in my prepared remarks, I've been here 5 months and I can just tell you I'm 100 times more excited -- and I was excited when I took the job about where we are, and the conversations that we've had, not just in the U.S. but globally, and where our products sets are and what the customers reaction is to them. So I'm pretty excited about growing more than just AT&T's business.

Sterling Auty

Larry, I know you want to face the financial questions but again, maybe if I do this at a high enough level; we've watched where the cash balances has been in the last two updates that actually increased a little bit. There has been a lots of speculation as to what's left in the business, what kind of revenue, what kind of expense -- can you at least state from a very highest level that the state of the Company today is profitable or not profitable?

Lawrence Irving

I'm not going to say or give you any kind indication where we are at until we can actually report the numbers. But I mean that providing the cash flow and the cash balances should give you some indication of how we're doing as a business, we feel with the Verizon contract being renewed, the purpose of today was really to give you guys an understanding that the business is strong, it's moving forward and we feel very confident of the business moving forward. And I'm really looking forward to the May 10 conversation where we can share a lot more of the data with you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Larry for any closing remarks.

Lawrence Irving

Thank you very much, Michele. I just wanted to thank everybody again for coming on the call today. Do appreciate your time, I completely understand and the questions that you guys are asking are very valid and we look forward to the next time we're chatting, it will be after May 10 and be able to get to dig much deeper into the Company, where we are, and obviously our strategies going forward. Again, thank you very much for joining us.

