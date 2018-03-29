Stock Buybacks As Economic Stimulus

While buybacks are certainly good for shareholders, we'll investigate whether they can be considered an adequate form of economic stimulus as well.

Rather than trying to deny that, some defenders argue that these buybacks are good for the economy.

One of the criticisms of the recent tax cut is that most of the corporate tax cuts are likely to go to share buybacks.

So we had a big tax package, which mostly consisted of cutting corporate taxes. One of the questions is how much of economic bang this will give for the buck.

Defenders argue that the corporate tax cut will boost business investment, which raises potential output and productivity, and with that increases economic growth, productivity and wages. These are long-term supply effects, needing years to materialize in a meaningful way, although in the short term, economic growth is likely to get some mileage out of the immediate demand effects and increasing optimism.

Critics have focused on two main lines:

The timing of the tax cuts.

The reaction of business to the corporate tax cuts.

On the first, the criticism argues that this late in the business cycle, with the labor market at or near full employment, fiscal stimulus is ill-timed and likely to dissipate in higher inflation and interest rates.

On the second, many critics argue that companies are likely to embark on large-scale dividend hikes and stock buybacks. From Vox:

A Bloomberg analysis found that about 60 percent of tax cut gains will go to shareholders, compared to 15 percent for employees. A Morgan Stanley survey found that analysts estimate 43 percent of tax cut savings will go to stock buybacks and dividends, while 13 percent will go to pay raises, bonuses, and employee benefits. Just Capital’s analysis of 121 Russell 1000 companies found that 57 percent of tax savings will go to shareholders, compared to 20 percent directed to job creation and capital investment and 6 percent to workers.

There was a flurry of announcements of bonuses and pay hikes in the wake of the tax package, which had us believe this could become a bit of a trend. However, that has died down. Here is what Paul Krugman had to say:

The numbers we have so far show that the much-hyped bonuses are trivial - less than $6 billion, or 0.03% of GDP - while stock buybacks have been more than $170 billion. And many of those bonuses would probably have happened anyway, whereas stock buybacks are running far above historical levels.

There really isn't much evidence either that wage growth is accelerating. There was one month's figure (January) with a slightly higher rate, but that so frightened investors that it produced a heavy selloff on the markets (both bonds and stocks) in fear of accelerating rate increases.

There is also no indication that business investment is turning up. Here is Dean Baker at the CEPR:

Capital goods orders fell in both December and January. The National Federation of Independent Businesses reports no notable uptick in the investment plans of its members.



The new numbers from the Commerce Department today look a bit better. Overall capital goods orders were up 4.5 percent in February from January levels. If we pull out erratic aircraft orders there was still an increase of 1.8 percent. That's a pretty good one month jump, but it follows declines in the last two months that totaled 0.9 percent. That leaves growth of 0.9 percent in the last three months or 0.3 percent a month.



The increase over the last year is 7.4 percent. That is roughly the same as the rate of growth before the tax cut. In other words, we're pretty much on the baseline path, with no obvious tax cut induced jump.

But it's early days yet, and that investment boom might still arrive. In any case, defenders of the tax cut now take some of the criticism on board, most notably the reality that most of the corporate tax cuts will be spent on share buybacks. What is argued, instead, is that buybacks are good for the economy.

Here is Alex Hendrie, for instance:

More than 90 percent of American wage earners have seen more take-home pay, while more than 300,000 jobs were added in February. Unemployment is at a 17-year low and business optimism is up.

But much of this was already happening. More specifically, Hendrie argues that stock buybacks are good for the economy:

Buybacks (along with dividend payments) contribute to a stronger stock market that increases wealth and strengthens retirement security for millions across the country including seniors and middle class American families.

While some of this is true, one can (and Hendrie does) overstate this by quite a bit.

It's a particularly inefficient form of stimulus.

It can disappear at a moment's notice.

It's very unequally distributed.

It's funny that some of the same people who argued against the ineffectiveness of QE now tout the benefits of stock buybacks.

Ineffective stimulus

Boosting growth needs an increase in spending on real goods and services in the economy. Spending creates income, part of which is spent in a second-round effect, creating more income and more spending - the multiplier effect.

So, a stimulus policy is most effective when it boosts spending dollar for dollar, creating the biggest multiplier. In this regard, spending on stock buybacks is particularly ineffective.

In and of themselves, stock buybacks do not increase any spending of goods and services in the economy, as stocks are not part of GDP. However, insofar as they boost stock prices, higher prices might foster some additional spending through the so-called "wealth effect."

When people's stock portfolios increase by a lot, they feel richer (even if this is just paper wealth) and might embark on some additional spending. But most estimates of this wealth effect take a dim view of its size. At best, only a fraction of the dollar value of buybacks is likely to translate into increased demand for goods and services.

Disappearing stimulus

What's more, the stock market is a particularly fickle beast, as we're rediscovering these days. Despite much-increased buybacks this year, the great stock rally shows signs of fraying at the seams, and the funny thing is that the two most commonly cited causes for that have to do with US economic policy:

The tax cuts themselves, leading to a fear of higher inflation, causing a bond selloff and risking a more aggressive Fed - neither of which is good for stocks.

The trade policies have really spooked the market lately, despite Monday's respite on the news of behind-the-scenes negotiations between the US and China.

Buybacks do underpin the market to some degree, but they are no guarantee for a sustained and lasting stock rally (necessary ingredients for generating any wealth effect), as they can easily be overwhelmed at short notice by other forces.

Basically, a buyback-induced wealth effect is a silly means to stimulate the economy. It's both enormously ineffective (that is, it gives very little bang for the buck) and can disappear in a moment.

Inequality

Hendrie argues about the millions of older and middle-class people whose pension prospects increase through the stock market rally induced by these buybacks.

Well, there is something in this argument, with the caveat that a rallying stock market can turn in a moment. However, on closer inspection, we see something else. Here is Vox:

According to Gallup, just over half of Americans own stocks at all. What’s more, the richest 10 percent of Americans own 80 percent of all stock shares. The bottom 80 percent of earners own just 8 percent.

Let's remind people that the richest 10 percent of American's have already done very well in recent decades:

Let's also not forget that the richest 10% of Americans proportionally save much more of their income, and therefore proportionally spend much less, hence benefits to them gives less bang for the buck in terms of economic stimulus:

While the top 10% own 80% of US shares, we're sure that the top 1% owns a disproportionate amount of these, and they tend to save up to 40% of their income.

So, stock buybacks are not only an ineffective and fickle way to stimulate the economy, but they're hugely regressive.

Irony

Some of the same people who now tout the economic benefits of the tax cuts in general, and the economic benefits of stock buybacks in particular, were likely to be those who were highly critical of the Fed's QE policies, buying large quantities of US bonds and other financial assets (mainly mortgage-backed securities).

The criticism was varied:

Many argued it would lead to accelerating inflation. Some went further and argued it would also lead to other stuff like a dollar debasement, bond and stock market collapse, etc. Or that the markets couldn't survive without QE.

Insofar as it led to lower interest rates, it was stealing from pensioners and others who draw income from fixed interest instruments.

Charges were made that QE fueled inequality, as it boosted the stock market.

In light of the latter two points, it's somewhat ironic that buybacks are now touted as a means to stimulate the economy.

We think that there is a more obvious criticism. QE is also a low-bang-for-the-buck form of stimulus, just like stock buybacks. Like buybacks, they largely rely on engendering a wealth effect.

Hendrie also argues that there is little evidence that buybacks replace business investment. While that might be true, the fact that there is little evidence doesn't necessarily imply that there is no relation. The graph below shows the downward trend of business investment and upward trend in buybacks.

These are not necessarily related, but since they both get financed by the same means, they do compete for the same funds, so it isn't far-fetched to assume something of a negative relationship.

Conclusion

Despite the best efforts of some touting the tax reforms, stock buybacks really are a very inefficient way to stimulate the economy, and they rely on a fickle and weak mechanism, and disproportionally benefit those that have done very well already. Much of this resembles the QE policies of central banks, of which many that now tout the effectiveness of the present policies were highly critical, which is a little ironic.

While it's not providing much bang for the buck for the economy at large, shareholders are of course rejoicing, as it's good for them.

