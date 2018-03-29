Japan Casino Law Picks Up Steam: Las Vegas Sands, Leading Candidate, Could Get Knock On Effect Very Soon

“Progress is impossible without change and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything…”George Bernard Shaw

The progress of Japan’s Integrated Resort enabling legislation is being dragged to the altar like a couple in a shotgun marriage. The IR initiative, a child of Premier Shinzo Abe for over 4 years, is amidst a personal political firestorm related to charges of hiring relatives. His Liberal Democratic Party, the central driving force for the casino bill, has been in a near life and death struggle with the Komieto (Buddhist) Party, which has resisted casinos since day one. They’ve forced the issue by insisting on passage of a problem gambling bill first. Fears over the long history of Pachinko addiction among certain population segments (Even though revenues of that game have trended down for ten years.) features certain limits on attendance and entry. Now after a long struggle it appears that the contending parties have finally reached a compromise on two key elements of the enabling bill./ Much needs to yet be decided, but there is forward momentum we saw this week when our Japan associates reported progress on at least several key fronts: (Note All amounts shown in USD).

1. Number of allowed visits. The parties have now agreed to limit visits by customers to 3 per week and a total of 10 per month. Undoubtedly this will conceivably curb the temptation of some, low income, addictive players, but by in large, is more than adequate to serve the population bases of the areas expected to draw site approval. For example, the Osaka/Yokohama metro areas alone have a combined population of 37 million.

2. Entry fee: It appears that Japan legislators are following the basic regulatory signposts they saw in Singapore where the admission is $72 per visit. The duopoly there, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Genting Singapore (G13SI): have continued robust growth under with an entry fee policy. Initially, Abe’s LDP party pushed for a $19 admission fee, while the Komieto Party wanted $75. It now appears that a compromise figure of $48 will be built into the legislation, which by our calculus will not adversely impact accessibility.

3. Number of casino sites to be authorized. Komieto is holding out for 3, while proponents are pushing for 5. Our sources tell us that the compromise might take two forms: One, a deal made on four. Or two, a deal made on 3 now with an additional one, pocketed for release after a set number of years if no high spike in problem gambling has occurred. Our take: Even if they settle on 3 or 4, we make Las Vegas Sands, possibly with a minority Japan based financial partner, the leading candidate for the crown jewel Osaka site. CEO Adelson is on the record telling the investment community and Japan authorities that he is prepared to invest up to $10bn for an IR project there. Even given the LVS current debt load of $9.6bn, there is wide agreement among bankers we know with track records in casino lending that LVS could have little trouble financing such a deal given the potential.

We still tend to believe that while the company isn’t crazy about partnerships, it will eventually need to give serious consideration to taking on a Japan based giant to shave the risk and lend an all important local ally to its cause. In the end its track record both in Macau and Singapore is immensely impressive to the highly conservative Japan officials who will make the final decision on who will be tapped first.

Marina Bay Sands: Japan officials were impressed.

4 Timing: While hurdles remain, these compromises without question will propel the progress of the bill at a faster clip. There are still obstacles to clear. Abe’s current political turmoil won’t help, but the consensus of our sources in Japan believe a final bill could make it by the end of May and the details of the enabling legislation finalized by Q3, getting the bidding process kicked off by Q4. “We see licensing decisions made by late 1Q19. If you are betting on a favorite, it has to be LVS among the top three. It’s the horse to bet on given its strong operating record and pioneering arrival in Asia and well as the company arriving with no regulatory baggage from its current operating jurisdictions” said our source, a long time observer of the pachinko business there.

5. Casino square footage. The Japan negotiators have about decided on establishing 5% of total space for the authorized casino floor. It sounds tiny but it is 160,000 square feet. Some analysts have already seen this as bearish, given the huge population base that would surround potential sites. That’s a naïve take in our view. What they are missing is this: Total square feet plays a role of course in determining the number of gaming machines and tables that can be squeezed in: total available gaming positions do count. What they don’t seem to understand is the other more critical factor that comes into play:

Table limits. It is standard practice in casinos to set table limits and change them according to peak and valley player traffic. When you have a peak period, i.e, a weekend, you take a mini-baccarat game that normally would have a $25 minimum bet and raise it to $50 if not $100 minimum because the players are there. You also stack your slot zones by denomination anticipating the average win per machine after you get a handle on its productivity. Therefore you increase the number of zones of high denomination coins if you have that play thus getting more productivity per machine per day. So while the 160,000 square feet is not ideal—its enough for a skilled casino operator to set both table and slot limits at a level to maximize both the number of total games and more importantly, a systematic analysis of moving limits. You can win a ton of money off 160,000 square feet if you have a savvy management. LVS does.

With developments in Japan picking up the pace, and powerful numbers out of Macau, we’re raising guidance on LVS to $95 by 1Q19 or before.

Followers of our space have long known us to be super bullish on LVS since it seemed forever stalled at just under $60 a year ago. We continued to question how and why the market seemed to persistently undervalue the company regardless of the strong catalysts that were piling up after the recovery from the Macau crackdown got started in August of 2016. We played the contrarian role based on our own internal industry-centric metrics and put out a PT of $70 over a year ago. The performance was there. LVS achieved significant beats on earnings calls in every quarter of 2017, reflecting the recovery in Macau and the success if its new property there, The Parisian. Now it is taking dead aim on even further growth of its market share, now around 21% by converting its Sands Cotai Central property to The Londoner theme which should markedly improve its performance in the fast recovering VIP sector. Accordingly we then raised guidance on LVS to $80.

Sheldon Adelson, answered prayers on the way?

If fast moving events surrounding Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) clearing of its post Steve Wynn obstacles get resolved, we see LVS as more than an interested sideline observer given the wide gap in our view between the trade and break up value of that stock.

Now at writing:

LVS: $17.66

52wk range: $55.18--$79.84 (It reached our PT, and has fallen back mainly related to the recent market swoon that hit the entire sector and that now is moving north again).

Market cap: $56.531bn.

P/E Ratio (ttm) 20.24

EPS (ttm) $3.54

1Q18 consensus est: $0.83. We’re looking for another double digit beat and per usual, don’t specify a number due to the always tricky intercession of hold percentage hits or misses no one can forecast in any givn quarter.

Our revised PT: $95 by 4Q18

The company also recently sold its Sands Bethlehem property for $1.3b and is piling up cash at a steady rate. Our estimate is that given no sudden swimming in of governmental black swans nobody can predict, that the Macau gaming market will reach anywhere from $59bn to $62bn in GGR by 2020, the first year of concession renewal. Again, government action, especially in China, currently grinding its teeth over the Trump tariff moves, are utterly unpredictable. So we’ll add our educated guess—stipulated at being no more---to the many coming out of Macau—that the concessions will be renewed but that Beijing may impose some regulatory curbs. None are now seen as draconian enough to kill or trigger confiscation. Part of this calculus is without question recognition that by 2020, Japan will have named its new licensees, defined its geography and will be watching foundations being dug and steelwork rising in the skies over its big cities. Bear in mind that China tourists to Japan rank third among all nations and is growing. This competitive reality will not be lost on Beijing.

A member of our SA marketplace site The House Edge recently asked why we were baking Japan into the LVS trade so early with so many key decisions there not yet made. It’s a good question. And the answer I always give on gaming stocks guided higher at a distance from catalyst is this: Its like the old Asian adage a million dollar Chinese player once told me two years before Macau became a reality. “You can see an elephant coming from a half mile away and it looks tiny, you can eyeball it between two fingers. Then slowly put surely, when you turn away, it lumbers ahead toward you. And like life in general before you turn back its pounding ahead, a few feet away from you, the biggest thing you ever saw. That’s going to be Macau.”

And may we add, that’s Japan and why we continue to believe regardless of how far distance that market is, and no 100% certainty that LVS will indeed win a license, it’s a great bet on a solid operator. We think as Japan developments leak out, step by baby step, and the elephant so to speak gets closer ,a bet now on LVS looks like betting on a winner with strong odds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.