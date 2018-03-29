Impact Assessment Of $60B China Trade Tariffs

The domestic economy might be stimulated to produce substitute products for the more expensive import.

Cost push inflation is a most likely result as the general level of prices rise to absorb the new tariff cost.

The purpose of this article is to show how the proposed $60B trade tariffs on China will impact macro fiscal flows and investment markets.

To assess this regulatory change, a balance of sectoral flow analysis has been used (following British economist Professor Wynne Godley's work).

Options for Exporters

An exporter hit by a tariff has the following options:

1. Absorb the tariff cost and continue selling at the same price to maintain market share.

2. Raise the price of the good offered for sale in the US to match the cost of the tariff by passing it onto the US customer.

3. Raise the price of the good offered for sale in the US to partly offset the tariff cost, thereby absorbing some of the additional tariff cost from the profit margin.

4. Cease selling in America.

Regardless of the option chosen, except for the last, the monetary operation related to the transaction is the same.

Monetary Operations

In all three instances, the following monetary operations take place:

1. The customer pays for the imported good. His bank account is debited the amount of the purchase, and the seller's account is credited with the sale proceeds. The customer has the good and the seller has the money. Both are satisfied.

2. From the proceeds of the sale, the seller must now pay to the US government the tariff. Let us assume that enough goods have been sold and $60B is now remitted to the national government as a tariff to extinguish the liability that before the creation of the new tariff law did not exist. On the government's ledger spreadsheet the seller has an account entry with -$60B in it that he needs to return to zero.

3. In the same way as taxes and other fees that are paid to the national government, the money is deleted and appears on no measure of any money stock, not M1, M2 or M3. The only evidence of its prior existence is a receipt for payment. The US government is the issuer of the dollar and has dollars in the same way a referee at a football game has points, the points are tracked on a ledger and are added and deleted to keep a tally of transactions. Returning money to the currency issuer is like putting seawater back into the sea or sunlight back into the sun.

Impact of the Tariff

The following is a list of the net impact of the tariff:

1. The customer may or may not have paid more for the imported good; this depends on how much of the tariff was absorbed by the seller in his sale price. Most likely the customer paid more, and so there was a general price rise, cost-push inflation.

2. $60B was remitted to the national government and removed from the money circuit, and this is deflationary in that the total number of dollars in the private sector is less. This is after the accounting identity:

Federal Government $ = Private Sector $.

3. The seller has $60B less income than would otherwise be the case. A Chinese company doing business with the USA converts its US dollars to yuan at the central bank. The central bank gives them yuan and adds the US dollars to the central bank's stock of foreign currency reserves. The US dollars are held in a reserve account at the Fed. To earn a better rate of interest, the Chinese central bank would probably buy US Treasuries with the cash reserve balance. This is the same as in a commercial bank where one moves the money from a checking account to a savings account. At the end of the term, the money moves from savings back to checking.

4. Due to the tariff, the Chinese central bank now has less foreign currency reserves than it would have had and so earns less treasury deposit income. The reduced treasury deposit income is also a reduction in the creation of new dollars and is deflationary overall.

5. It is possible that the tariff so lifts the price of the imported good that more domestic goods of the same type are sold in place of the more expensive import. This is stimulatory for the domestic economy and may lead to there being less excess capacity or even an expansion of new productive capacity and more employment of local resources.

6. Conversely, the tariff may lead to less imported goods sold and thus unemployment of resources in the originating land. Less is sold, less is produced as inventories build and unemployment of capital and labor results.

7. At the macro level, the current account balance would improve due to the reduced flow of dollars overseas though overall the impact is negative in that one has imported less and spent more, so the terms of trade are worse. There is no getting around the taxing impact of the lost $60B from the money circuit or the loss of treasury deposit income.

Recommendation, Summary and Conclusion

There is no getting around that overall the impact of the tariff on macro-fiscal flows is negative:

1. A deletion of $60B from the money circuit. A big negative and 0.2% of GDP lost.

2. $60B fewer treasury deposits can be bought and so the lost income stream from the treasuries is an additional loss to the money circuit. Let us assume the worst case in that the Chinese central bank would have bought 30-year treasuries yielding 3% with their foreign currency reserves held at the Fed. The macro economy has foregone an income stream of new dollars of the value of $1.8B per year.

3. The American consumer has probably paid more for his imported good and has less income for other purchases.

4. The loss of the real benefit of the imported good on the enjoyment of life or use in further production. Exports are a cost while imports are a real benefit.

5. The value of the USD (UUP) rises as there are less of them in circulation.

6. Domestic production of substitute products may be stimulated.

7. A rise in the general price level.

