Edge Therapeutics Data Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Things didn't go so well for Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) on Wednesday, because it reported that it had failed a phase 3 trial in patients with bleeding in the brain. After looking at the data, and analyzing the pipeline it has left I don't believe it is a good time to buy this stock. That's because its pipeline primarily deals with the same clinical candidate EG-1962 that had just failed a phase 3 study. In addition, every other indication is in the early stages of testing around phase 1 or earlier. That's why I believe it is best to avoid this name for now.

Phase 3 Terminated

It's one thing for a phase 3 trial to fail, because of a lack of efficacy when a trial is completed. It's even worse when a Data Monitoring Committee recommends that a trial be terminated early, because continuing the study would not have allowed the primary endpoint to be met regardless. The phase 3 NEWTON 2 study compared the efficacy between Edge's drug EG-1962 compared to the current standard of care treatment nimodipine in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (bleeding in the brain). The trial was terminated based on the recommendation by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC). The DMC concluded that even if the trial was fully enrolled, it would have a low probability of achieving its primary endpoint. This was noticed when the DMC analyzed the first 210 subjects at the Day 90 visit. The final conclusion was that the standard of care drug, nimodipine, was shown to perform better.

What's Left?

In my opinion, this puts Edge in a bad situation. That's because the majority of its pipeline deals with EG-1962 for the same exact indication. The phase 3 trial that failed had patients receive an intraventricular delivery of EG-1962. On the other hand, the only other difference for the other candidates for EG-1962 is that they are given to patients as a different route of administration. The next form of delivery of EG-1962, intracisternal administration, is gearing up for a phase 1 study. The following delivery for EG-1962 involves a lumbar administration. The way I feel is that it doesn't matter too much on how a drug is delivered. It is very shaky on whether or not efficacy can be improved upon EG-1962 by just changing the route of administration. In other words, even by changing the delivery method there is a small likelihood that the data will improve from what was released above. The second issue that I foresee is that the whole pipeline is based on Edge's Precisa Platform. This platform uses polymer based therapeutics of delivering the necessary drug directly to the site of injury. The good part about the platform is that it is safe, because of this direct delivery that it has. The downside is that it didn't appear to help EG-1962 to be successful at all in terms of efficacy.

Financials

In order for Edge to maintain its operations, especially after this failed phase 3 study, it will have to layoff a huge chunk of its workforce. It will need to do so in order to preserve its capital. As of December 31, 2017 Edge had cash and cash equivalents of $88.1 million. When the company filed its 10-K SEC filing on March 1, 2018 it noted that it would have sufficient cash for the next 12 months from December 31, 2018. With the layoffs of its workforce announced after this clinical failure, it will help to reduce the amount of cash needed to fund its operations. That means I don't expect any cash raise in the near-term which alleviates this risk.

Conclusion

The phase 3 trial failing doesn't bode well for the rest of Edge's pipeline. The company relies on its Precisa platform in order to succeed. The good news is that it will save cash by reducing its workforce. That means it still has some time to go before it has to raise cash again. As I stated before, I don't believe that changing the from of administration of EG-1962 will have a profound effect in treating patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The risk is that it is possible that the other candidate EG-1964, in chronic subdural hematoma, may end up with some positive results. The only problem with this is that the EG-1964 clinical candidate is still in a very early stage of clinical testing. Matter of fact, EG-1964 is still in the discovery/formulation development stage. That's why I believe that it is best avoid this name for now.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.