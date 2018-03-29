Soybeans And Hogs Are Now In China's Crosshairs

The President’s announcement of $60 billion in tariffs on China last week sent shivers down the spine of the market. Last Thursday and Friday, stocks plunged, and the DJIA dropped by 1,000 points during those two sessions.

On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged that he would work to level the playing field when it comes to international trade. The first move was to level tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. However, the administration issued exemptions for “national security reasons” which excluded Canada and Mexico. The president said that other countries could apply for exemptions that the U.S. would grant on the basis of new trade agreements. When it comes to Canada and Mexico, their exemptions are subject to a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The next step was to slap China with tariffs for dumping and misdeeds when it comes to intellectual property issues. The move stoked fears that retaliatory measures could impact U.S. exports and agricultural commodities are ground zero for Chinese retaliation as they are major importers of American goods.

Tariffs bring retaliation

The prospects of protectionist government policies have weighed on stock prices over recent weeks. One of the issues facing financial markets as a result of protectionist measures is that the Chinese could stop buying U.S. bonds or begin selling their holding of U.S. government debt securities. At the same time, tariffs distort the prices of commodities.

Raw material production is a local affair. Output comes from countries where reserves are present in the crust of the earth and where extraction can occur at a cost that is below market prices. Chile has the most copper reserves, the Middle East is home to more than half the world’s crude oil reserves, the Democratic Republic of Congo has over 60% of the global reserves of cobalt, and Russia, Australia, and Canada are rich in ores of many minerals and ores. When it comes to agricultural commodities, the United States is the largest producer of corn and soybeans, and Brazil has the climate and soil that makes it a world leader in the production of sugar, coffee, and many other agricultural products. While production is a function of climate, soil, and reserves, consumption is ubiquitous. Almost every man, woman, and child on our planet require commodities, which are essentials when it comes to daily life.

Projecting the path of least resistance of commodities prices depends on an analysis of supply and demand fundamentals when commodities flow freely around the globe. However, government subsidies that allow for the production of commodities at higher than world prices, and tariff which restrict the flow of goods around the world distort the supply and demand equation.

Tariffs are a departure from the status quo and existing trade relationships. Therefore, they change the economics of buying and selling for delivery locations around the world. Tariffs can also cause nations to retaliate with a quid-pro-quo response. The recent move of the U.S. administration has caused the Chinese to put U.S. agricultural commodities in their crosshairs.

China is a significant buyer of U.S. soybeans

As the world’s biggest producer of soybeans, the United States exports a large percentage of the annual crop of the oilseed and soybean products to the world’s most populous nation, China. In 2016, a palm oil shortage in Asia caused China to import even more soybeans and soybean products than usual causing the price to rally to over $12 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in early March, dry weather conditions in Argentina caused soybeans to rally as demand for the oilseed rose before the first seeds in the U.S. went into the ground for the 2018 crop year.

Chinese demand for the oilseed and its products are a function of the country’s population of almost 1.4 billion. U.S. tariffs could lead to punitive and retaliatory tariffs on a reciprocal basis on U.S. soybean exports. Fewer exports to China could cause inventories of the oilseed to grow if 2018 turns out to be the sixth straight year of bumper crops in the U.S. If Chinese buying declines and prices move lower, U.S. farmers will suffer the effects of the protectionist policies taken by the administration.

Pork consumption in China leads the world

China is also the world’s leading pork consumer. Last Friday, in response to the $60 billion announcement by President Trump, China said it is considering levying an additional 25% duty on pork products. The threats on both sides amount to rhetoric that could lead to a trade war between the world’s two wealthiest nations. China could turn to Europe for their pork imports which would create financial hardship for U.S. producers. Meanwhile, the move comes at a time when pork prices are weak because of oversupply.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, lean hog futures have declined significantly from over 90 cents per pound last July to the current level at under 57 cents per pound. China is likely to rely on domestic supplies of pork at such low prices, but the potential for tariffs could lead to a glut of U.S. hog production in the coming months. In 2017, the U.S. exported 416,000 tons of pork to China worth around $874 million according to Chinese customs data. At the same time, Germany was the second largest exporter to the Asian nation shipping only 147,000 tons. It is likely that tariffs will alter these numbers in 2018 with Germany and other European nations taking a larger percentage of market share at the expense of U.S. producers.

Bean and hog futures fall- But the season of volatility is upon us

China has put the U.S. soybean and hog markets in their crosshairs in response to U.S. tariffs on more than 1300 products shipped by the Asian nation into the United States. The move comes at a particularly volatile time of the year in both futures market.

The 2018 planting season is just getting underway and each year is a new adventure when it comes to corn and soybean crops. The weather over coming months will determine the size of crops, but the world has become addicted to bumper harvests as population and wealth expansion has increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for the agricultural commodities.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed reached a high of $10.8250 on March 2 and has since declined to the $10.17 per bushel level. New crop, November soybeans, are trading around the same level as the May contract which is a sign of some tightness in the market. The market rallied on the dry conditions in Argentina, and it is likely that uncertainty about the growing conditions in the U.S. in the coming months will cause a continuation of price volatility in the futures market. At the same time, the tariff issue with China could weigh on prices even more than usual this year if 2018 turns out to be the sixth year of abundant supplies.

When it comes to hog prices, there is a significant contango in the futures market, meaning that deferred prices are significantly higher than nearby prices. A wide contango is often a sign of oversupply or glut conditions in a market. While the price of nearby April lean hogs is just under 57 cents per pound, the June contract is trading at just under the 74 cents level, over 27.5% higher for only two months.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, as the daily chart of the June futures contract shows, even though it is trading at a significant premium to April, it has dropped from 85.85 cents per pound in early January 2018 to its current level at under 77 cents. The drop over recent sessions could be a reaction to the potential for tariffs. However, on March 28, the futures contract put in a significant key reversal trading pattern that could be the sign of a bottom for the pork market as the 2018 grilling season approaches.

What about Smithfield Foods?

To add an exciting twist to the trade issues that are mounting between the U.S. and Chinese, in 2013 a Chinese company purchased all of the shares of the largest pork producer and processing company Smithfield Foods. The company from China took the Virginia-based pork giant private.

At the time of the transaction, there were rumblings about Chinese investment in the U.S. food industry. The strategic nature Chinese ownership of a U.S.-based dominant pork producer caused many to ask questions which continue to be the basis for the current trade disagreement. The U.S. regulators and Congress allowed a Chinese entity to buy a U.S. food manufacturer, but it is highly doubtful that China would permit U.S. investors to take 100% ownership of any Chinese domestic entity in any business line.

Had the Chinese waited and attempted to purchase Smithfield today, it is likely that the transaction would not pass muster of the current administration. However, Smithfield has an active export business, and the Chief executive of the company said that China buyers no more than seven percent of the company’s fresh pork output and that, “We’ll find markets, we ship to more than 40 countries. We may very well ship to China even with an increased tariff.” It will be interesting to watch if China will grant the company they own an exemption and the response of the Trump administration.

The President has acted to level the playing field when it comes to international trade. China has sent signals that it is prepared to retaliate. I believe that all of the back and forth rhetoric will lead to a deal between the two nations. Presidents Trump and Xi have a good relationship, and it appears that both are working together to solve the nuclear North Korean problem. The two leaders are likely to reach some compromise as both are cognizant of the importance of global trade for their countries. An agreement would allow both leaders to take respective victory laps. The U.S. President would fulfill campaign pledges to “do better deals,” and China’s leader’s star will rise domestically and on the world stage as the result of a deal that averts a trade war.

President Trump apparently views tariffs as tools and threats that will ultimately level the playing field in international trade. When it comes to agricultural commodities producers, the President is sitting at the poker table with a weak hand making a big bet in the hope that others at the table will fold or at least agree to share the pot equally. I expect lots of volatility in the bean and hog markets, but if an accommodation occurs, both could experience relief rallies. When it comes to beans, neither the U.S. nor China is the ultimate arbiter for the path of least resistance of prices this year. Mother Nature is the supreme leader as only she knows if the weather conditions will provide a hungry and growing world with the sixth straight year of bumper crops. DBA is an agricultural ETF product that replicates the price action in the sector with exposure to grains and other agricultural commodities.

Source: Barchart

DBA has traded in a range from $18.18 to $43.50 since 2007. At $18.69 on March 28 the ETF is close to the bottom end of a more than decade-long range. MOO is an ETF product that has more exposure to livestock.

Source: Barchart

The range in MOO since 2007 has been from $20.08 to $66.20. Unlike DBA, MOO is trading near its highs at the $60.54 per share level on March 28. MOO traded at $65.86 in January. MOO’s strength is a result of their exposure to a diverse selection of companies in agrichemicals, animal heal and fertilizers, seeds and traits, farm and irrigation equipment and farm machinery. The ETF also has exposure to aquaculture, fishing, livestock, and other agricultural products. DBA is more of a pure play on prices of agricultural commodities, while MOO is a product that reflects the entire industry including the equipment necessary for cultivation.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we’re on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There’s also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.