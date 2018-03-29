Doctor Copper Rejects Tariffs

On Monday, March 26 the price of copper on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange came dangerously close to doing something it had not done since January 2016.

Over two years ago, the red metal traded to a low of $1.9355 per pound, and since then, it has done nothing but make higher lows. The most recent significant low occurred at the beginning of December 2017 when copper futures reached $2.9205 on the continuous contract. This week, copper traded to a bottom of $2.9460 before rejecting the low, at least on a short-term basis.

The price of nearby May copper futures has declined from $3.2905 in the middle of February to its current level at around $3.00 per pound. The move in the red metal is likely the result of rumblings about trade policy around the world and the potential for a trade war between the U.S. and China. President Trump slapped a 10% tariff on aluminum and a 25% one on steel over recent weeks. Last week, he announced $60 billion in tariffs on China, the world’s most populous nation and the demand side of the equation when it comes to commodities and raw materials. The Chinese economy is one of the most significant factors when it comes to the financial state of the world. Meanwhile, copper is often an excellent barometer for economic health around the globe.

The diagnostician for the global economy

Doctor Copper has a long history as a diagnostician for economic conditions around the world. The red metal is a staple when it comes to construction and infrastructure building. Therefore, during periods of economic expansion, the price tends to rally, and the base metal typically declines in value during contractions in the economy. Other base metals; aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin, as well as steel and other commodities that are the essential components of construction, tend to follow Doctor Copper which sets the tone for the industrial sector of the commodities market.

Copper and most of those industrial commodities found bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016, and like the red metal, they have appreciated significantly for more than two years. Each of the members of the sector has individual supply and demand equations, but they typically move together when it comes to macroeconomic influences.

Tariffs distort prices

Supply and demand factors tend to determine the path of least resistance for most commodities, but tariffs can change the equation. Governmental intervention in markets can create shortages or gluts over time. Governments that subsidize output often change the supply environment. At the same time, governments that restrict imports or exports can change the pricing dynamics for a commodity. Over recent years, a mineral export ban by Indonesia affected the prices of metals like copper and nickel.

The Trump administrations threat to impose tariffs on commodities with trading partners around the world unless they alter current agreements and behavior in markets creates a new dynamic for many commodities. Raw materials are global assets. While production occurs in areas where the crust of the earth is rich in ores and minerals or where the soil and climate support crop growth, consumption is ubiquitous. Therefore, in a perfect world, the best case for projecting the path of least resistance for prices exists in markets where commodities can flow freely around the world. Tariffs present special challenges for markets and analysts as they often distort prices and the flow of the raw materials. A trade war that could result from tariffs and retaliation could create a situation where gluts develop in some parts of the world and shortages occur in others.

Copper falls below $3 for the first time in 2018

Over recent weeks, copper’s initial reaction to the potential for tariffs by the United States and the rising threat of retaliation from other countries have been negative for the price of the red metal.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of copper on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has dropped from highs of $3.3220 on the continuous futures contract at the end of December 2017 to its current level at around $3.00 as of March 28. Technical support for the bull market in the red metal stands at $2.9205, the early December 2017 low, and at $2.8750 per pound, the mid-September 2017 bottom. Copper traded down to a low of $2.9460 on March 26 before bouncing, but it has been making lower lows since late 2017 and is coming dangerously close to a test of critical support levels.

The red metal heading for a critical test- Copper stocks explode

Since the lows in January 2016, copper has not once violated a technical support level. The bull market has been almost picture-perfect for the red metal.

As the weekly chart shows, the nonferrous metal has made higher lows and higher highs for two years. While it has rarely spiked to the upside over the past twenty-six months, copper has experienced long periods of price consolidation that followed new highs. It has threatened to revisit levels of critical technical support, but on each occasion, the base metal recovered and eventually reached new and higher high.

On March 26, copper came within 2.55 cents of support, and time will tell if the bounce from Monday’s low is a sign of things to come, the beginning of another leg higher, or a continuation in the consolidation that has characterized the market so far in 2018. Last week, copper traded at below the $3 per pound level for the first time in 2018. The red metal rose above that price in August 2017 for the first time since 2014. Copper is not at a critical level and its path of least resistance over coming weeks could send a message to other commodities and the entirety of the global economy.

One worrying sign for the red metal is the recent move in stockpiles on the LME and COMEX.

Source: LME

As the chart shows, copper inventories on the London Metals Exchange exploded higher this week to the 384,000 metric ton level. Stocks have not been this high on the LME since early 2014.

Source: COMEX

Stockpiles on the COMEX have also moved appreciably higher rising from 220,000 tons in late January to over 233,000 tons this week. Time will tell if the increase in stocks is market manipulation by large players in the copper market, or if it is a sign of increased supplies that could break the pattern of higher lows in the red metal that has been in place for more than two years.

Copper is a bellwether commodity that will tell us a lot about markets across all asset classes

While President Trump has threatened other governments around the world with tariffs to level the playing field when it comes to international trade, time will tell if the move is etched in stone, or just posturing to fulfill his promises on the campaign trail. During the Presidential election, the President vilified China, but he has since established what appears to be a good working relationship with President Xi of China.

I believe that there will eventually be a great compromise when it comes to trade that avoids tariffs. Negotiations will likely end with a series of deals that all sides are not happy with, but with which they can live. If that is the case, we could be in the midst of a dip in the copper market that presents another compelling buying opportunity. However, if the tariffs and retaliation spiral into a trade war, all bets could be off for the red metal and many other raw materials that depend on free trade to meet the demand requirements of the world.

Buying the dips in copper as it threatened to challenge critical support levels for more than two years has been a very profitable strategy as each period of weakness led to a new price peak. The shares of copper producing companies like Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are typically excellent proxies for the price of the red metal. Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) also tends to move higher or lower with the price of the red metal. The copper ETN product is JJC.

Source: CQG

Since 2007, JJC has traded in a range from $17.97 to $61.69 per share. At $33.71 on March 28, is below the midpoint of the ETN product over the past decade. JJC has net assets of $79.69 million, trades an average of just over 67,000 shares each day and has an expense ratio of 75 basis points making it a liquid market instrument. Barclays will delist JJC and replace it with JJCB in April. JJCB has yet to build critical mass, with only $9.83 million in net assets and fewer than 100 shares trading on an average day.

I am a buyer of copper on dips between $2.90 and $3.00 but will be working a stop at under the $2.85 per bound level on May COMEX futures. I am betting that the President is bluffing when it comes to tariffs and if he is, that should be good news for the price of the red metal and other industrial commodities over the coming weeks and months. I am also betting that the increase in stocks is a major copper trader tampering with the market’s mechanism to buy some copper at cheap levels. If the red metal trades below support at $2.875 per pound, I will stand aside and re-evaluate.

