Cimarex: Recent Price Drop In Growing Permian Producer Is Like Striking Oil

Incorporated in 2002, Cimarex Energy (XEC) is an independent oil and gas exploration production company that operates in the U.S. states of Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Cimarex was formed when the production division of Helmerich and Payne (H&P), an onshore drilling company, was spun off and merged with Key Production Company, an exploration and production company. The company has its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and it operates in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent region. Cimarex mainly operates in the Delaware Basin region within the Permian basin as well as in the Anadarko basin in the Mid-Continent region. Within the Delaware basin, Cimarex’s operations are focused on Wolfcamp Shale, Bone Spring Sands and Avalon Shale. Within the Anadarko basin, the company’s operations are focused on Woodford Shale and Meramec Shale in Western Oklahoma.

Source: Cimarex Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

Currently, Cimarex is operating 8 rigs in Permian region and 6 rigs in Mid-Continent region. It has invested $1.28 billion for pursuing its operations in these specific geographic regions. Additionally, Cimarex plans to invest upto $1.7 billion during the current fiscal year. Cimarex’s daily production has grown at the rate of 13% CAGR and the company reports an average daily production of 190 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE). During 2017, the composition of the product portfolio was 45%, natural gas, 30% shale oil and 25% natural gas liquids. The company predicts that its daily production will increase to 221 MBOE in 2018.

Growth Strategy

Cimarex primarily operates as an upstream company whose key activities are geophysical prospecting, land acquisition, drilling, well completion, shale oil & gas gathering and gas processing. Cimarex sells its products to various midstream and downstream companies. These companies in turn distribute the fuels to customers operating in key industries like power generation, transport and fertilizers. The company’s business strategy is based on drill-bit driven growth and it evaluates its projects on the basis of risk-adjusted returns. Unlike other oil and gas producers, Cimarex has refrained from adopting a hedging strategy. Instead, it focuses on maximizing cash flow to fund organic growth.

Cimarex relies on its decentralized team of expert geophysicists and geoscientists to generate ideas related to drilling opportunities. Each geoscientist has expertise and knowledge pertaining to geological structures, dry holes and faults found in a specific geographical region. The ideas generated by these experts has helped Cimarex to explore various drilling opportunities. Before focussing on the Permian and Anadarko Basins, Cimarex has pursued several drilling projects in regions like Sacramento Valley, Mississippi Salt Basin, the Gulf Coast and the Hardeman Basin.

Cimarex’s team of expert human resources might be one of its key strengths but its core competency lies in achieving prediction accuracy while assessing prospects for exploration. The competency has enabled Cimarex to build a well-diversified portfolio of assets by focussing on fewer but larger fuel rich regions like the Anadarko Basin and the Permian Basin. Cimarex is one of the key players in the Permian basin and its presence in the region provides an impetus to its operations. The basin has been a rich source of crude oil since 1921 and it is regarded as the ‘world’s second largest oilfield’. Apart from operating on leased acreage, Cimarex owns 140,000 net acres of area in the Cana-Woodford Shale in the Anadarko basin which will be offering ‘rich’ opportunities for years to come. Additionally, Cimarex has partnered with Chevron to co-develop the Delaware basin. The partnership has been structured to drive each organization’s well completion and optimization strategies.

Source: Cimarex Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

Cimarex’s dominant position in the Anadarko basin gives it a competitive advantage over its other competitors like PetroQuest Energy Inc., SM Energy Company, EOG Resources and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation who do not have access to the same resources. Cimarex’s financial strength has been further bolstered by its larger market capitalization. Its successful drilling projects have yielded increased production and high completion rates. Development of upstream completion as well as drilling technologies have enabled Cimarex to reduce costs and optimize well spacing. For instance, the company uses horizontal infill drilling that is specifically used for optimal well spacing.



Source: Cimarex Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

Risks

As a producer of crude oil, Cimarex faces risks and uncertainties related to oil fields and natural hazards. The company has managed to mitigate its risk by diversifying across different geographical regions that have vast and untapped shale oil and gas reserves. Cimarex has never relied on acquisition strategy to grow and the only major acquisition that the company undertook was that of the Magnum Hunter Resources; an independent explorer that was acquired by Cimarex for $2.1 billion.

Cimarex’s operations may be confined to specific regions within the US; hence federal and state regulations might affect its operations. Secondly, the company faces constraints due to the lack of access to high growth markets in other countries. However, opportunities seem to outweigh the constraints as the company has achieved maximum growth amidst the ‘shale oil and gas boom’ that is being witnessed in the USA. Technological advances like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing have led to an increased production of shale oil and gas. The current advancements in the U.S. oil and gas sector will reduce the country’s dependence on imported energy and the transition has been backed by key U.S. policymakers.

Cimarex Financial Analysis

The Q4 2017 financial statements indicate that Cimarex’s total revenues have increased to $550.9 million. The figure surpasses Zacks consensus estimate of $532 million and it exceeds the Q4 2016 revenue amount of $382.2 million. Cimarex’s total revenues have increased by 52.6% year over year and the amount reported is $1,918.2 million. Additionally, the company has reported a net increase in cash flow from operating activities for Q4 2017. The company’s net cash from operating activities was $340.8 million in Q4 2017 while the same figure was $185.1 million for Q4 2016.



Source: Press Release of Cimarex Q4 and full year reports

As of December 31 2017, the company’s long-term debt was $1.5 billion and the debt-to-capital ratio was 36.7%. Moreover, the company has managed to decrease its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.58 from 0.73. This indicates that Cimarex is striving to reduce its dependency on debt to finance its growth. For Q4 2017, Cimarex’s annualized ROA is 14.24% and the returns have improved in comparison to previous year. Cimarex has underperformed the industry even as its ROE has increased to 28.12% .

Future Outlook

The Energy Information Administration predicts that total U.S. shale oil and gas production will continue to grow. Even though the American upstream companies are enjoying the fruits of the shale boom, it is difficult to accurately make a long-term projection of oil production in the USA. It is expected that new technologies and extraction practices will play a bigger role in unlocking the economic value of untapped shale formations in the USA the extent of which is still unknown. In 2018, Cimarex plans to spend $1.3B-$1.4B on capital projects to complete 127 wells.

Source: Cimarex Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation

While the U.S. crude oil supply continues to rise in 2018, Cimarex will focus on remaining competitive in low-price environments. Additionally, Cimarex will strive to increase its free cash flow to attract more investors. Apart from exploiting the shale-rich Permian and Anadarko basins, Cimarex will aim to gain cost advantage by controlling costs, optimizing business and using digital technologies that will help it to gain an edge. Facilities engineering, field automation and route optimization will be the three critical focus areas that will help Cimarex to emerge as a winner. Additionally, Cimarex continues to look for co-development opportunities that will offer complementary capabilities to streamline operations and solve key challenges.

Our Take

The EIA predicts higher production levels at lower prices in both the Permian and Appalachian basin. Cimarex's focus on the Permian, therefore, makes it very interesting. We help a position in Ring Energy (REI) some time ago precisely because of its focus on the Permian. Cimarex is much larger than Ring but more nimble, in my opinion, than EOG Resources. I also believe the recent price decline was overdone and at a WTI Crude Price of over $60, the stock has significant upside potential.

Just last month, the company beat estimates by $0.07 and topped revenue estimates. The market punished the stock, however, when the company announced capex increases of 29% in 2018, 70% of which will be invested in the Permian region. I also think the lower then estimated production in the Mid-continent area was a disappointment, but the upside surprise in production in the Permian was what I focused on.

The stock is currently trading at a PE ratio of 18.4, the lowest it has ever traded. The forward PE is less than 13 based on EPS growth estimates of $1.73 in Q1 2018. The average analyst rating is Outperform with a price target of $144 – that's 52% above current levels. The stock will be volatile and it doesn't have a dividend but the recent price drop on the back of the company's intention to invest for growth is a buying opportunity.

