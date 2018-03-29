No 'Free Trade' - Only Darwinian Game Of Trade

Charles Hugh Smith, Jeff Deist and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week's radio program.

No one can argue truthfully against the concept of free trade. In theory, it allows countries that have lower costs of production to sell their products to countries that are inefficient in those same items. Consumers, whether corporate or individuals, benefit.

President Trump has received a huge amount of criticism for arguing that we do not have free trade and all he wants is fair trade. Is there any truth to Trump's argument? Charles says there is no free trade, only the Darwinian game of trade. In light of Trump's establishment threatening tariffs, we seek enlightenment from Charles on this issue and hear Jeff Deist's insights into what that might mean for the American economy.

As usual, Michael Oliver shares what the language of the markets is whispering in his ear about their direction.

Charles Hugh Smith is the author/proprietor of the popular blog OfTwoMinds.com, which he started publishing in 2005, and a contributing editor to PeakProsperity.com.

He is the author of numerous books, including "Why Everything Is Falling Apart: An Unconventional Guide To Investing In Troubled Times." In his new book, "Money and Work Unchained," he addresses the idea of UBI (Universal Basic Income) and starts by taking a fresh look at work and its role in human life and society, as well as our system of money.

Jeff Deist is president of the Mises Institute, an educational organization dedicated to promoting Austrian economics, freedom and peace. Jeff previously worked as a longtime advisor and Chief of Staff to Congressman Ron Paul. He is also a tax attorney, having represented high net worth individuals, partnerships and corporations in a wide variety of tax matters. His tax career includes time at two different Big 4 accounting firms, specializing in tax issues arising from mergers and acquisitions for private equity firms.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.