Genfit: Why Is This One Of The Most Promising Players In NASH?

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NALFD is expected to become the next global epidemic (Sherif et al, 2015). NAFLD is defined as accumulation of lipids inside the hepatocytes exceeding 5% of the weight of the liver and in the absence of liver disease etiologies such as chronic viral hepatitis, medications that induce steatosis, significant alcohol consumption and other chronic liver diseases.

NAFLD is a benign condition but the disease can take a more serious form if it develops into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, commonly known as NASH. The disease is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplants in the U.S. by 2020 itself (Mahadi et al, Management of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis). NASH is characterized by the buildup of hepatocellular lipid or steatosis. Steatosis is accompanied by inflammation of the liver and fibrosis.

France-based Genfit’s (OTCPK:GNFTF) lead product candidate Elafbiranor is one of the most advanced candidates in the NASH treatment space. If approved, the drug could reach commercialization stage by 2021. Elafibranor is currently in phase 3 study and based on data from the phase 2b study and the fact the trial has been designed under the new modified definition for NASH resolution, we expect this trial to succeed.

Although NASH is fast becoming an epidemic and is going to become the leading cause of liver transplants, currently there are no approved therapies for the disease. The reason, as we have explained in our ongoing NASH series, is that for many years type 2 diabetes was seen as a major reason that caused NASH. Physicians saw NASH as a manifestation of type 2 diabetes and obesity, and therefore the management of NASH was based on glycaemic control and weight loss to restrict disease progression. A better understanding of the disease over the past decade though has shown us that while NASH does have a strong association with type 2 diabetes and obesity, the disease can also occur in non-diabetic patients. In fact, over the years, insulin resistance could be an underlying mechanism for NAFLD even in non-obese individuals who do not have diabetes (Bugianesi et al, 2005).

Given that insulin resistance is seen as a major contributing factor in the development of NASH, several of the drugs currently being developed for the treatment are insulin sensitizers. And one of them is Genfit’s Elafibranor.

Elafibranor is a dual peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonist. PPAR agonists have been found to be one of the most promising classes of anti-diabetic drugs. They have also shown to improve obesity-induced insulin resistance. Given the strong link between obesity and diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), PAR agonists have long been seen as promising candidates for the treatment of NASH.

PPAR agonists have shown to improve blood glucose levels and levels of blood lipids. PPARs belong to the nuclear receptor family and have three sub-types; PPAR-alpha, PPAR-gamma and PPAR-delta or beta. Intercept’s OCA is also a nuclear receptor. Elafibranor is an agonist of PPAR-alpha and PPAR-delta. PPAR-alpha plays a role in the breakdown and transport of fatty acids in the body. It also plays a role in reducing inflammation and this makes it an interesting in the treatment of NASH. PPAR-delta, which is produced in cells throughout the body, plays a role in energy metabolism and reducing inflammation.

As we noted during our NASH series, citing ongoing research in the NASH treatment space, an ideal therapy would be the one with potential for achieving sustained NASH resolution because theoretically if sustained NASH resolution is achieved, there is a subsequent reduction in fibrosis. In clinical trials, Elafibranor has shown this potential. This has created significant interest in this French biopharma company over the last three years.

