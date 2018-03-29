Don't Throw The Baby Out With The Bathwater

Baby and other consumer goods company Newell in midst of overhaul.

Newell Brands Overview

A Graco® infant car seat; thank you, Aunt Claire! A Graco® stroller; awe Mom! A Graco® high chair; thanks sorority alums! If my daughter’s recent baby shower and ongoing corporate strategic initiatives are any indication, Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) is a buy.

In addition to baby gear, (did you know that "play pens" have given way to the nicer name - "play yards"?), Newell sold $14.7B of consumer products in 2017. Their segment reporting and key brands are summarized below.

Segment Key Brands Description of Primary Products Live Aprica®, Baby Jogger®, Ball®, Calphalon®, Chesapeake Bay Candle®, Crock-Pot®, FoodSaver®, Graco®, Mr. Coffee®, NUK®, Oster®, Rubbermaid®, Sistema®, Sunbeam®, Tigex®, WoodWick®, Yankee Candle® Household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, home fragrance products; baby gear, infant care and health products Learn Dymo®, Elmer’s®, Expo®, Jostens®, Mr. Sketch®, Paper Mate®, Parker®, Prismacolor®, Sharpie®, Waterman®, X-Acto® Writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments, labeling solutions and custom commemorative jewelry and academic regalia Work Mapa®, Quickie®, Rubbermaid®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Spontex®, Waddington Cleaning and refuse products; hygiene systems; material handling solutions, consumer and commercial totes and commercial food service and premium tableware products Play Berkley®, Coleman®, Contigo®, Ex Officio®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Shakespeare® Products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities Other Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, Jarden Zinc Products, Goody®, Bicycle®, Rainbow® Plastic products including closures, contact lens packaging, medical disposables, plastic cutlery and rigid packaging, beauty products, vacuum cleaning systems and gaming products

Table 1 - Newell Brands and Reporting Segments. Source: NWL 10-K Filing 2017

Financials

The company was a solid 20% ROE performer from 2012 to 2015. 2016 saw ROE drop to 8% due to costs associated with the $17B acquisition of another consumer company, Jarden. Asset turnover that year tumbled to .44 from .85 with assets rising to almost $34B from $7B. Goodwill, not so incidentally, represents over 30% of balance sheet assets.

Revenue and operating income for the company’s primary “Live, Learn, Work, and Play” segments are presented below. 2017 Consolidated gross and operating margins were 34.5% and 8.3% respectively.

Segment % Revenue 2017 Operating Income as % of Revenue Live 37% 10% Learn 19% 18.4% Work 19% 14.8% Play 17.5% 10.3%

Table 2 - Revenue and Operating Income by Segment. Source: NWL 10-K Filing 2017

Retained earnings prior to the acquisition averaged 4% annually, jumping over 200% to $4.6B following the first full reporting year of the Jordan integration. EPS has historically been volatile ranging between -$0.19 to $1.64.

The current 3.6% yield with a payout ratio of less than 16% (TTM) is certainly attractive. But dividends also have been volatile. They’ve grown an average of 16.4% per year since 2009 to $0.88 per share in 2017. The dividends paid last year, however, are just a few cents above that which the company was paying before the Great Recession hit.

The company added over $9B to its debt load in acquiring Jarden with creditors now owed $10.5B.

Debt/Equity Total Debt-Cash/EBIT % Increase in Debt 2014 vs 2017 Long-Term Debt/Net Income Current Ratio .70 8.2 425 3.8 1.4

Table 3 - Liquidity and Solvency Ratios. Source: Morningstar.com

Recent Developments

The company is in the midst of divesting a number of products as part of a transition plan that will focus on nine core focus areas. The company believes these actions, expected to be completed this year, will strengthen margins through increased sales and the shedding of factories, distribution centers and employees. In a February 2018 investor presentation, the company estimated consolidated operating margins in 2020 will be greater than 15%. Plans for beyond 2020 include further core focus area acquisitions which, along with further cost reductions and paying down of debt, are expected to raise operating margins to “high teens”.

Segment Divestitures Post-Transition Core Focus Areas Live Closet; Refuse & Garage Appliance/cook; baby; home fragrance; food (& home) storage Learn Writing; Jostens school yearbooks & jewelry Work Waddington packaging; Rubbermaid Commercial; Mapa worker safety Play Rawlings, Rubbermaid Outdoor Outdoor & rec; fishing

Table 4 - Newell Divestitures and Post-Transition Core Areas. Source: NWL 10-K Filing 2017

Based on the valuations below, the market is far from sanguine about the company’s transition plans. Indeed, the stock has been a disappointment even before the Jarden acquisition. Three-year total return according to Morningstar was -9.9% compared to + 6.7% for the overall household and personal products space. The stock’s price at around $26 is down about 45% since the completion of the acquisition. Company statements about a more challenging brick and mortar retail environment which saw the shuttering of all Babies/Toys “R” Us stores made investors even more anxious.

Boardroom drama has also added to the company’s woes. The company reached a deal in March with activist investor Carl Icahn to fend off another activist group - Starboard Value - seeking to take control of the company. Icahn bought a 6.9% ownership in NWL common stock that bested Starboard’s 4.5%. Icahn gets to immediately add four board members of his choosing to a reconstituted board of 11 seats and a fifth one later.

Like them or hate them, activist investors often take the companies they’ve invested in to new heights. A 2014 Fortune Magazine article stated that S&P Capital IQ examined 874 companies between 2003 and 2013 and found that those targeted by activists outperformed the Russell 3000 by 6.3 percentage points in the 23 days before and after the initial filing an activist made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. What is really noteworthy, however, is that two years on, the cumulative outperformance increased to 10.7 percentage points.

Forward P/E P/CF P/S P/B EV/EBITDA 10.62 13.65 .86 .89 12.02

Table 5 - Valuation. Source: Morningstar.com

Icahn And The Future of Newell

As of December 31, 2017, Icahn's investment segment held significant positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG); Herbalife Ltd. (HLF); Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FCX); Navistar International Corp. (NAV); Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ); PayPal (PYPL); and Xerox Corporation (XRX). While he’s had some “whiffs”, company results of over the past two years have been, on the whole, positive.

Ticker 2015-17 Change in Asset Turnover 2015-17 Change in Leverage 2015-17 Change in ROE 2015-17 Change in ROA 2015-17 Change in Operating Margin LNG Up from .02 to .22 N/A (Negative Equity) N/A (Negative Equity) Up from Negative 6.17%to Negative 1.52% Up from negative 167% to 24% HLF Down from 1.84 to 1.62 N/A (Negative Equity) N/A (Negative Equity) Down from 13.98% to 7.83% Up from 13.1% to 13.9% FCX Up from .30 to .44 Down from 5.95 to 4.61 Up from Negative 95% to 25.8% Up from negative 23% to 4.86% Up from negative 92.5% to 22.1% NAV Up from 1.43 to 1.45 N/A (Negative equity) N/A (Negative equity) Up from Negative 2.6%to .51% Up from 2.7% to 4.7% HTZ No Change Up from 11.57 to 13.20 Up from 12.18% to 25.20% Up from 1.15% to 1.67% Down from 7.9% to 1.9% PYPL No Change Up from 2.10 to 2.55 Up from 11.16% to 11.69% Up from 4.83% to 4.86% Up from 15.8% to 16.2%2 XRX Down from .69 to .60 Up from 2.84 to 3.03 Down from 4.65% to 3.6% Down 1.72% to 1.06% Down from 10% to 9.1%

Table 6 - Company Fundamental Performance Two Years after Icahn Investment. Source: Morningstar.com

Ticker Total Stock Buybacks 2015-17 Two-Year change in Stock Price (March 28, 2016 to March 27,2018) Note: S&P 500 up 37% during this period LNG $4B Up 58% HLF $329M Up 61% FCX $11B Up 75% NAV $594M Up 172% HTZ $534M Down 48% PYPL $3B UP 103% XRX $0 Up 4.58%

Table 7 - Stock Buybacks and Price Increases Two Years after Icahn Investment. Source: Morningstar.com

With Icahn and his people in the boardroom, investors, in my view, can be more confident that the company will meet its goals for 2020. But as a long-term investor (of which Icahn is certainly not), I see further opportunities coming down the pike with or without him once the divestitures are completed and the ship is righted.

Newell Post-2020

Recall that NWL’s post 2020 plans include further acquisitions in core focus areas which brings me back to my daughter’s baby shower and a hypothetical example of how smart acquisitions can create shareholder value.

Newell’s competitors in this space include Canada’s Dorel consumer goods company (DII.B Toronto Stock Exchange/OTCPK:DIIBF OTC Pink Sheet). The company reported sales of $C 2.6B in its most recent (2016) annual report with its Juvenile segment bringing in almost $1B. Hong Kong listed Goodbaby International, with 2016 sales of HK$ 6.4B is a baby product pure play. Privately held and Italy-based Artsana Group’s had €1.4B in sales. The company does not report its three segments separately, one of which is baby care. Finally, privately held Britax (no information on sales) is based in South Carolina and has divisions in Australia, Canada, Europe and Hong Kong.

Dorel has been struggling with its Juvenile products which includes strollers, car seats, play areas etc. The segment last turned a profit (barely) in 2015. Rising restructuring costs, goodwill impairments, poor execution in speeding new products to market and a car seat recall are to blame. As of Q3, 2017 (September 2017) the segment still has not turned the corner.

If Dorel fails to get it right, they might be interested in divesting this segment and Newell might be a willing buyer. A deal would increase NWL's global footprint and add scale. 75% of Newell’s sales come from North America vs 62% for Dorel. While Newell is a bigger seller in Asia (8% vs 2%), Dorel has a larger footprint in Europe (21% vs 17%) and Latin America (9% vs 7%).

Such an acquisition would give Newell a greater market share in the US with about 4M babies born each year and other areas like Latin America where birth rates are higher. If the deal is, pardon the pun, consummated, it could add an additional $900M to NWL sales and between $135-160M in operating income. This is precisely the kind of “bolt-on” acquisition in a core area that I believe NWL is looking for after its current transition is completed.

Recommendation

Buy this beaten down stock with its 3.6% dividend. Love him or hate him, Icahn, in extracting value out of Newell for himself, will enable other shareholders to benefit as well during the divestiture process and afterwards from smart acquisitions in NWL's core focus areas like baby care. Oh and any advice for a first-time grandfather would be much appreciated!

