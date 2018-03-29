In This Bear Market, Quality Matters

I hypothesize that, at least in tech, the market is turning to long-term "thrivers" during periods of uncertainty like the current one.

Stocks have been sailing through choppy waters in 2018. With skepticism mounting, it makes sense to me that equity investors would naturally flock to quality to seek downside protection. Speculative investing, I hypothesize, should give way to bets on long-term "thrivers" during periods of uncertainty like the one that we seem to be going through right now.

Today, I decided to test this hypothesis, with an emphasis on the sector that I tend to cover and write about the most: technology. Have investors been fighting the current mini bear with high-quality names that could theoretically best weather whatever storm might be heading our way? While I can not foresee the future, I can test how these "top-shelf" stocks have fared against the overall market since the start of the correction.

A few thoughts to start

Before I begin, let me address a couple of housekeeping items. First, "high quality" is a subjective concept. I could revert to a more quantitative approach to try and define quality for the purpose of this exercise. But why over-complicate the matter? In this case, I loosely assign the label to companies that (1) seem to have an overall dominance within their respective tech sub-sectors and (2) are most likely to survive periods of softness in the economy or in the markets and come out the other end winners.

Second, the idea of high quality could be too closely associated with large companies and mega cap stocks, since they tend to be less sensitive to negative macro factors. To address this concern, I compared the performance of the very diversified S&P 500 (SPY) index against the blue chip Dow Jones (DIA) and the smaller-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) indices. The graph below suggests, perhaps to my surprise, that small-cap names have in fact outperformed their larger counterparts since the start of the current correction period (January 29th to today). If any cap size-related bias might exist in my analysis, it would likely favor smaller, more speculative plays.

On to the hypothesis test

Following my definition of high quality in tech, I built a hypothetical portfolio worth $1,000 using the following 10 stocks:

Hardware: Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC)

Software: Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT)

Internet: Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG) and Netflix (NFLX)

E-commerce: Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA)

I then measured the performance of the above portfolio against that of the Nasdaq diversified technology-heavy index (QQQ), from the beginning of the mini bear until now. The graph below illustrates my results.

Notice that both the high-quality portfolio and the QQQ dipped by about the same amount during the first few days of the correction. By February 9th, both stock baskets would have been worth about 8.8% less than they were only two weeks earlier. But during the ensuing recovery, higher quality stocks seem to have performed much better than the average. As of yesterday, my hypothetical portfolio had lost only 4.7% of its value throughout the correction vs. 6.8% for the broad technology index.

A qualitative opinion

Certainly, the results above should not mean that investing in the top tech leaders will necessarily result in future market-beating performance in the case of a more severe and longer bear period ahead. My sample period is very short, and the superior results produced by the hypothetical portfolio could be just a function of luck or chance.

But taking a step back, I believe it is telling that the analysis seems to support a thesis that, at first glance, makes logical sense to me. In the specific case of tech, I find it interesting that the same stocks that created the best returns during the bull years of 2009-2017 seem to be the ones offering some level of downside protection during the current, more bearish environment -- even if some of those stocks might trade at very aggressive valuation multiples, as is the case of AMZN and NFLX.

As a key takeaway, I believe investors looking to produce satisfactory returns in either positive or negative macro scenarios might want to think about how quality plays a role in their investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FB.

