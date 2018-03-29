Market Perspectives Webinar - Replay And Slides - March 2018

Our March Market Perspectives Webinar included a discussion of the following research topics:

Value investing and tolerating pain

Inflation, deflation, and bond market returns

Is cash no longer trash?

What real returns should bond investors expect?

Will higher mortgage rates kill the housing market?

How much should you expect your house to appreciate?

Is gold the best hedge against inflation?

How do changes in real interest rates affect gold?

Current market analysis and insights

You can take a look at the slides below:

Webinar replay:

