Weekly Edge: Libor Rate Rise Puts Stress On Borrowers

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

The three-month Libor rate, or the London interbank offered rate, climbed to its highest point since 2009 on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The rate, which has been rising steadily since 2016 in line with central bank rate hikes, has picked up in pace lately, leaving investors and economists puzzled. The Libor, on which trillions of dollars in dollar-denominated contracts are based, climbed to 2.29% on Monday.

Spikes in the 90-day Libor rate often serve as a gauge of financial stress as short-term borrowing becomes more costly for banks. The following chart from Bloomberg shows the three-month Libor rate since the middle of the financial crisis in 2008. The Libor rate remained below 1% for most of the last decade as central bank rates were at all-time lows during the same period.

Possible explanations for the recent spike in the Libor rate include new U.S. Treasury issuances, the Fed's unwinding of its balance sheet, and repatriation of overseas cash by U.S. companies, according to MarketWatch. New tax laws signed at the end of last year could be affecting the Libor rate as well. The Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax, or BEAT, aims to penalize U.S. branches of foreign banks by forcing them to pay taxes on debt borrowed from their overseas headquarters, The Wall Street Journal reported. BEAT forces foreign branches of U.S. banks to borrow from short-term markets instead of from their overseas headquarters, which could be pushing the Libor rate up.

The three-month Libor rate may continue to rise moving forward, reflecting central bank rate increases and potential instability caused by the Fed unwinding its balance sheet, weighing negatively on the U.S. bond markets and on large banks. Other large borrowers of Libor-based debt could also suffer as interest payments increase and short-term borrowing becomes less advantageous.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score dropped sharply from -2.18 to -16.27. Most of the sectors decreased for the week. Tech decreased the most, down by 29 points. Energy and Utilities were the only sectors that gained, up by 7 points and 2 points, respectively. Defensive and cyclical sectors decreased overall. Sensitive sectors as a whole decreased by 57 points. All of the sectors are now in the red. Telecom is now at the bottom of the sectors. The overall decrease in sectors seems to indicate an aversion to risk.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score plummeted from 7.8 to -10.81 last week. All factors decreased for the week. Momentum decreased the most, down 27 points. Dividend Growth lost the least, down 12 points. Yield remains at the bottom, and all factors except for Growth are in the red.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores increased for the week. The average score by country decreased tremendously, from 1.45 to -10.64. The top two positions consisted of developing countries. Latin America overtook China for the top position of the countries. All of the countries fell. China lost the most, dropping 31 points. The U.K lost the least, falling 4 points. Developed countries, The Pacific, Eurozone, and Canada, remain at the bottom. All of the countries except for Latin America are in the red.

