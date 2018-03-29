Buy Align Technology And Zoetis - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/28/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, March 28.

Bullish Calls

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC): It's a long-term buy. Cramer prefers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) as they have better growth.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): "I think Deere is fine. I mean, obviously, you're in the crosshairs of a lot of tariff fearmongering, but Deere is a good company for the long term because it feeds the world."

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK): Cramer is bullish on the stock for his trust.

Bearish Calls

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT): There is no real reason for growth and there are better stocks available.

Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH): Sellers are shorting the stock. Cramer thinks Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a better buy.

