Will The Current Pro-Military Administration End Up Hurting Lockheed Martin?

With funds needed for deteriorated roads, bridges, and water infrastructure throughout the nation - the amount of military spending that is currently celebrated by the administration could become a target in midterm elections.

With a national debt that is rapidly climbing, a curb on government spending could become a campaign point as the 2018 and 2020 elections approach.

The US government is Lockheed's largest customer - by far - which means a decrease in military spending would pose challenges to the business.

A massive $1.3 trillion dollar budget bill was signed into law by President Trump recently. The bill includes a whopping $700B set aside for military spending. This uptick in defense spending is a boost for defense technology companies such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) who get a very large portion of its revenues from the United States government. Investors should be cautious however. The aggressive spending that has carried through the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations has ballooned national debt to levels that do not seem sustainable over the long term. With the country in a current state of tension and division on many issues, the 2018 and 2020 elections could be hotbeds of political discourse that will likely include discussions on national spending. As a huge part of the budget, the military is an obvious target for spending cuts in the future. Such events would be damaging to Lockheed Martin and its peers.

Lockheed Relies Heavily On The US Government

Lockheed Martin has long enjoyed a strong relationship with the US Government. The revenues of Lockheed Martin have largely correlated with US spending because approximately 59% of Lockheed Martin's revenues come from doing business with the US Department of Defense, and another 12% coming from aerospace programs such as NASA. This means that 71% of Lockheed Martin's revenues come from the United States government in some form or fashion.

source: Center For American Progress

As the US continually spends more on these programs, the revenues of Lockheed Martin have followed over the years. The recent signing of a $1.3 trillion dollar budget with a record setting $700B defense budget, will obviously bode well for Lockheed Martin. While competition for those funds is fierce between Lockheed Martin and its small circle of industry peers, (General Dynamics (GD), Raytheon Company (RTN), The Boeing Company (BA)) the moat is virtually impenetrable beyond that point. Only a select few companies have the relationships, security clearance, and resources to provide for the government defense program, and I would wager that the government will always maintain an "American only" policy when it comes to procuring its technologies.

Is The Defense Budget Sustainable?

The long term issue for Lockheed Martin, is how the United States debt problems can impact spending over the long term. These effects on spending, would have a direct impact on Lockheed Martin.



source: crfb.org

When President Trump took office, the US debt represented the highest percentage of US GDP since Harry Truman was president in 1945. The combination of entitlement programs (Medicare, etc.) and interest expenses on national debt now make up the largest portion of the US budget, overtaking the spending on the military. This was before the recent $1.3 trillion dollar budget was signed that cranks up defense spending to $700B, the largest budget figure in history. The $700B in defense spending slots the military in at approximately 54% of the new overall federal budget.

The boost to military spending feeds into past trends of a US government that continually spends more on defense than any country in the world.

source: CNBC

It is pretty easy to argue that the national debt level is becoming a increasingly larger problem over time. The government's interest expense for its outstanding debt in fiscal 2017 was $458B. Similar to a company or household that over leverages itself, the interest payments will begin to choke the functionality out of the government's operations. You end up with a cash flow problem. Obviously the government of the United States needs to remain solvent.

The Budget Could Turn Into A Campaign Tool

This is not a political piece, and one could very easily argue that the federally funded entitlement programs such as medicare, etc. are also very expensive and inefficient. The reason I am focusing on the military, is the upcoming elections. This year are the midterm elections, where all 435 Congressional seats and 34 seats in the Senate will be up for grabs. With how widespread the impact of entitlement programs would be felt by the majority of the public, military spending becomes an easier target.

The country has been highly divided since the beginning of the Presidential race, and there is a lot at stake for both sides. Currently Republicans control all branches of government, which is sure to drive strong voter turn out as sensitive topics including taxes, gun control, and immigration have been constantly in the headlines.

The US debt will become harder to "kick the can down the road" as time passes. Democratic parties could decide to pair the tax reform bill with a fat spending budget, and label the current plan of action as being inadequate to deal with debt bubble. Especially since the highly leveraged state of the government leaves it vulnerable to another recession. A pullback on military spending could gain public support during election season. The ratio of spending that the military accounts for compared to other countries, make it an easy target.

The call to action could be loud. There are other facets of government spending that will need to be addressed. The state of the country's infrastructure is in pretty bad shape. This adds yet another complication to an issue that revolves around the country that simply spends too much.

Impact On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin wouldn't feel the full impacts of any spending cuts right away. Contracts are developed and awarded sometimes years in advance. According to Lockheed's fourth quarter earnings, they currently have a backlog of approximately $100B. A cut to spending would likely impact longer term shareholders.

For example, if we take 2017 revenues (this isn't quite apples to apples because a lot of this is awarded well in advance of the fiscal year, but it allows us to quantify things a little bit), we can deduct based on the revenue mix that approximately $30B of Lockheed's $51B of 2017 revenues came from US Military contracts. If the government cuts 20% of its military budget (would still be the largest in the world by far), Lockheed would stand to take a hit of about $6B assuming Lockheed's share of US Defense business remained constant. This is more than a 10% hit on Lockheed's revenues.

Another likely side effect, would be a step up in competition for contracts (which are already insanely competitive between industry peers). Competitive activity is always bad for margins, so Lockheed Martin would stand to see some margin pressures as well. These factors present a bit of risk for a stock that is already trading at 22X this year's earnings, and yielding near its lowest on free cash flow in a decade. As an investor who builds positions in companies with long holding periods in mind, I see a lot of long term risk here.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it just may be too soon to panic about serious downside to Lockheed Martin. It is a fantastic company, locked into the lucrative business of war. However, smart investing is like playing chess and you need to look two - three moves ahead. The writing is on the wall for a major inflection point with America's debt load.

The next couple of years will see what are likely to be tense midterm elections, and with the recent passage of major tax reform, the status of the economy and the national debt load will likely be a discussion point.

For as great as Lockheed Martin is and has been to investors, the company's lack of revenue diversification makes it susceptible to a catastrophic event such as a major cutbacks in the US military budget. There is a degree of risk in this scenario, and I don't see a margin of safety built into shares. While I wouldn't pound the table to sell Lockheed Martin today, future developments regarding the US debt load require strong attention to detail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.