Allergan And The Mohawks Receive IPR Stay For Restasis

Wednesday market chatter suggested a Federal Circuit Court stayed an inter partes review ("IPR") pursuant to patents for Allergan's (AGN) dry eye drug Restasis. AGN rose as over 3% on the news. The IPR was appealed by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe who Allergan sold the patents to last September.



Allergan's goal was to use the Mohawks's sovereign immunity to void the IPR. The company had been under siege from Teva (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL), among others. In Q3 2017 the Restasis patents were invalidated due to obviousness by Judge William Bryson, who also expressed serious concerns about the Mohawk deal.

Last month the Patent Trial And Appeal Board ("PTAB") ruled the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe could not claim sovereign immunity to void an IPR; I assumed it put the Mohawk deal out of its misery:

Upon consideration of the record, and for the reasons discussed below, we determine the Tribe has not established that the doctrine of tribal sovereign immunity should be applied to these proceedings. Furthermore, we determine that these proceedings can continue even without the Tribe’s participation in view of Allergan’s retained ownership interests in the challenged patents. The Tribe’s Motion is therefore denied.

Never ones to give up easily, Allergan and the Mohawks filed a motion earlier this month to preclude the PTAB's decision pursuant to the IPR:

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and Allergan filed a joint motion late last week before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), arguing that its Notice of Appeal divested the Board of jurisdiction over the inter partes review proceedings related to the Tribe's patents obtained by assignment by Allergan, and thus that the Board can no longer proceed to Final Written Decision in any of these IPRs. In the alternative, the Tribe argues that the Board should suspend the IPRs under 37 C.F.R. § 42.5(a) pending Federal Circuit review, because "the issues raised in [these proceedings] are important matters of first impression not contemplated by the statutory scheme."

According to market chatter the IPR will be stayed until a day after the Federal Circuit Court hears arguments; this could take place in June. Below I will lay two likely outcomes and how they could impact AGN.



Scenario #1: Allergan And The Mohawks Lose The Appeal, Lose The IPR

If Allergan and the Mohawks lose the appeal then the IPR could move forward without protection of the Mohawks's sovereign immunity. Judge Bryson previously ruled the patents were invalid due to obviousness. I think chances are slim that Allergan and the Mohawks could win an IPR without employing the Mohawks's sovereign immunity. A loss in the IPR would likely clear the runway for Mylan (MYL) to launch generic Restasis; Mylan still has not received FDA approval for generic Restasis and is working towards a target action date of July 2018.

Restasis is of paramount importance to Allergan. It represents 9% of the company's total revenue and about 12% of its income. A generic launch could sharply reduce revenue for the company's second-largest drug behind Botox (about 16% of total revenue). It could punish AGN, which has fallen 25% since Allergan first sold the patents to the Mohawks in September.



Scenario #2: Allergan And The Mohawks Win The Appeal, Win The IPR

This scenario could prompt lawmakers to get involved in an attempt to void the decision. Senator Claire McCaskill has drafted a bill that disallows tribal sovereign immunity to be used to block U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review of patents. The bill has not been signed yet. If lawmakers were to successfully get the bill passed it could create another legal hurdle for Allergan and the Mohawks, assuming sovereign immunity was used to successfully defend against an IPR.

Allergan would likely retain the economics from the Restasis patents for a few more quarters before lawmakers tried to undo the decision. It could create more negative headwinds for Allergan's brand and outrage from the public over extended protections for the high price of Restasis. There could be extreme volatility for the stock while lawmakers publicly challenged any IPR ruling on behalf of Allergan and the Mohawks.

Conclusion

The fact that AGN jumped on recent market chatter suggests the loss of the Restasis patents is not price into the shares. In my opinion, Allergan and the Mohawks have the odds stacked against them. In December the PTAB ruled the Mohawks waived sovereign immunity when they filed patent infringement claims in federal court. Judge Bryson has also looked askance on the Mohawk deal. Challenging the PTAB decision could create more negative sentiment for Allergan and its brand, with limited upside. If AGN bounced 3% on an IPR stay then how far will the stock sink on [i] an IPR loss and [ii] Mylan's launch of generic Restasis? AGN remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA, AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.