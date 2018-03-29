NRG Yield: Another Strong Set Of Quarterly Results

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) has published a strong set of results for the final quarter of 2017. The recently announced transaction with Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), the global infrastructure fund manager, is expected to close in the second half of 2018 and will provide NYLD with the support needed to achieve continued growth in CAFD per share, and ultimately growth in dividends per share.

You can find out more here on why we think the GIP transaction is a significant positive item for NYLD’s growth prospects.

Company Overview

NRG Yield owns a portfolio of 60 assets, including renewable energy, conventional power generation, and thermal generation across 19 states in the U.S.

Renewable: 3,173 MW, mix of wind, distributed solar, and utility solar

Conventional: 1,945 MW

Thermal: 1,453 MWt

Source: NRG Yield corporate website

NRG Yield's projects have long-dated contracts with a weighted average remaining contract life of 15 years. 95%+ of offtakers are rated investment-grade (as of December 2017).

Q4 Results

NYLD’s Q4 results were in line with our expectations. Overall for FY2017, the company has met its guidance, whilst delivering a c. 15% dividend per share growth over the year. The full year CAFD of $267m was lower than what was achieved the previous year principally due to weak operational performance in Q1 2017, and certain positive one-off cash items in FY2016.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Wind production in Q4 was negatively impacted by lower than average wind speeds in California, in particular during December. This was partially offset by higher than average solar irradiation in the quarter. The availability of conventional generator has also recovered from the operational issues encountered in Q1 and Q2 of 2017. Looking ahead, the production index was 3.6% behind expectations in the first 2 months of the year, as discussed by management in the Q4 earnings call.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital. Note: Production index defined as actual production / internal median projection.

In FY2017, NYLD paid dividends of $1.098 per share, a 16% increase on FY2016. In addition, the company has announced a $0.298 dividend per share to be paid in Q1 2018, with a target of $0.33 dividend per share by the end of the year (we expect gradual quarterly increases over the course of the year), which would result in a 14% increase for the year compared to FY2017.

The volatility of NYLD’s CAFD is too high quarter on quarter to be able to accurately establish quarterly dividend coverage (see table below). On a yearly basis, dividend coverage in FY2017 reached 132%, which translates to a safe dividend going forward, despite the ratio having decreased from the 180% achieved in FY2016 (due to lower dividends, and certain positive one-off cash items). The company has re-invested substantially all its excess cash into new projects over the course of 2017, and has an attractive pipeline already lined up for 2018 (see next section) to ensure continued growth in CAFD per share, and ultimately higher dividends per share.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

ROFO Pipeline and Growth Prospects

The transaction with GIP is expected to provide more clarity on NYLD’s growth prospects, principally through a larger and more diversified right-of-first-offer pipeline. For 2018, the ROFO pipeline includes 4 investments with a total investment value of $453m, resulting in $41m additional CAFD (equivalent to an average acquisition CAFD multiple of c. 11x, in line with market valuations).

Source: Q4 2017 Results Presentation, Pandora Capital. Note that the CAFD and P/CAFD above does not reflect the additional interest expense of $12m related to the additional debt the company forecasts to raise to help fund these acquisitions (for 2018 only).

NYLD’s current ROFO pipeline is not as extensive as those of some of its peers. However, we expect a major update and further clarity to the above ROFO pipeline once the GIP transaction is completed, expected to occur in the second half of 2018.

Conclusion

NYLD’s Q4 results have not disappointed, and management’s guidance for FY2018 points to a 2.9% growth in adjusted EBITDA and 4.9% increase in CAFD. The company invested $319m over the course of 2017, with a further $453m investment in new projects expected over the course of 2018, in addition to further investment opportunities over the medium-term.

At the current share price, NYLD’s dividend yield is 7.4% (on FY2018 projected dividends), which compares favourably to the peers’ average of 6.6%. The current valuation of 11.7x FY18 CAFD is also cheaper than the peer average of 12.8x. We therefore re-confirm our BUY rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.