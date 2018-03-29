Bilibili IPO: Caution Advised

While Bilibili's 5x growth rate is astounding, its financials may be too unstable for an investment climate that is currently in a "risk-off" mode.

Shares opened below the offering price and managed to rise during the day, but ended up at $11.19, below the offering price.

This year seems to be the year of the U.S.-listed Chinese IPO. On March 28, Bilibili (BILI) became the second high-profile Chinese company to raise a massive offering on the New York Stock Exchange by issuing ADS (American Depository Shares), which represent common stock and can be exchanged for common stock at a pre-determined ratio (in Bilibili's case, 1:1). In selling 42 million of these depository shares at $11.50 apiece, Bilibili raised an astounding $483 million in its U.S. public debut - which makes its offering far larger than the typical tech IPO. A typical unicorn, Dropbox (DBX) excluded, tends to only raise between $150-$200 million in a medium-sized public offering.

Yet despite the high-dollar amounts of these deals (the banks leading these transactions - Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC), and J.P. Morgan (JPM) - must be happy), they seem to fail in grabbing too many headlines or investor attention in the U.S. Perhaps it's the fact that these deals are marketed largely abroad, but no Chinese IPO this year has really seen the "pop" that's typical of IPOs.

Bilibili actually opened for trading below its offering price (as shown in the chart below, it opened around $10), a shocking rarity among IPOs. It did start catching a bid around midday, but only managed to end the day at $11.19, a whole 3% lower than its offering price. Compare that to U.S. IPOs like Zscaler (ZS), up 106% on its first day, or Dropbox, up 36%. Chinese IPOs like Bilibili and Huami (HMI) don't seem to be getting the love that they came to the U.S. to find.

So with the big day in the rearview mirror, what's next for Bilibili? As an investor, the lackluster open is making me shy away from contemplating a long position. While Bilibili does have a huge and growing base of MAUs (an average of 76 million monthly active users in the January-February timeframe), its anime-driven and youth-oriented content may be too much of a fad to be reliable. Bilibili's audience of "Generation Z" (Chinese millennials born between 1990 and 2009) may be too young and unpredictable to build a long-lasting user base upon.

I covered Bilibili's business strategy and financials in a prior article. I had initially been hopeful on this offering, but after seeing the weak market response to the deal, I'm more inclined to stay on the sidelines. There's more than a good chance that Bilibili will follow the trajectory of Sea Ltd (SE), a Singapore-based gaming and internet company that went public late last year and has floundered since.

Final offering details

First, let's round up the facts on how the Bilibili offering played out:

The IPO priced at $11.50 per ADS, right in the middle of the indicated range of $10.50-$12.50

The company sold 42 million ADS, each representing one common "Class Z" share

Post-IPO, there are 278.5 million common shares outstanding, indicating that Bilibili sold 15% of the company in the offering (a typical proportion for an IPO)

This gives Bilibili a valuation of $3.12 billion at its closing price of $11.19. We'll discuss the valuation against its financials in the next section.

The company raised $483 million in gross proceeds and estimates receiving net proceeds of $443.3 million (expense ratio of 8.2% in the IPO) after customary underwriting fees and other legal expenses

The company intends to use $150 million of the net proceeds on R&D, (quoting verbatim from the IPO documents: "particularly artificial intelligence technology, big data capability and cloud technology". It's unclear what relevance the former two have to Bilibili's primary business of anime streaming and online gaming), $50 million on sales and marketing activities, and the remainder for "general corporate purposes"

Insiders are subject to a customary lockup preventing a sale of shares for 180 days, expiring in late September

Also, like in a typical U.S. IPO, an additional 15% of shares (6.3 million shares) are reserved for the underwriters' "greenshoe" allotment, meant for stabilizing the offering. If the green shoe is exercised, an additional $72.45 million will be raised (6.3 million shares times the original IPO price of $11.50 per share).

Here's a look as well at the company's post-IPO cap table:

Figure 1. Bilibili major holders Source: Bilibili F-1A filing

Rui Chen, the company's CEO, owns 18.3% of the company post-IPO, a higher amount than is typical of a tech IPO. Note that Chen hasn't sold any of his shares in the offering. With his supervoting shares, however, he controls nearly half the voting power in the company.

Valuation update

Bilibili didn't exactly move much in its first trading day relative to its IPO price of $11.50, so its valuation hasn't really moved substantially away from the one that investors were expecting in the IPO. This is quite unlike an IPO like Zscaler, whose first-day pop of 106% took shares over 20x revenues (not unlike the IPO of Twilio (TWLO) back in 2016, when investors were hyped on Twilio as the only means of accessing Uber's growth in the public markets. Twilio eventually came crashing down and hasn't recovered fully since).

Huge pops aren't a great thing, but flat performance isn't either. In fact, I think the happy medium for first-day performance lies somewhere around what Dropbox did, rising 36% in its first day of trading - Dropbox, too, is still climbing up from its first-day results and its valuation still hasn't gotten too stretched.

Nevertheless, here's where Bilibili stands. With 278.5 million shares outstanding post-IPO, and with each ADS closing at $11.19 (and with each ADS equaling one share, Bilibili is also at a per-share price of $11.19), the company has a market cap of $3.12 billion. Netting out the company's $117.3 million of balance sheet cash and estimated net IPO proceeds of $443.3 million, Bilibili has a current enterprise value of $2.56 billion.

In FY17, Bilibili generated revenue of $379.4 million at a huge 5x growth rate and operating cash flow of $71.4 million. Given that the company is just barely ramping up its profitability, a revenue valuation is probably the best way to look at the company's valuation. Its current enterprise value represents a 6.75x EV/FY17 revenue multiple, which is certainly very reasonable for a backward-looking revenue multiple.

The difficulty in assessing Bilibili's valuation, ironically, is its huge growth rate. With revenues growing at a 5x rate last year, it's difficult to estimate where Bilibili will land in FY18 (as a gaming/entertainment company with variable revenues from in-game purchases, it's probably hard for Bilibili to tell as well, making any longer-term guidance it gives somewhat unreliable). Will Bilibili land at 2x growth this year or 3x growth, or will growth fall below 100% altogether?

Supergrowth like Bilibili's is certainly a fantastic thing to see in an IPO. But for investors in a "risk-off" market climate, perhaps the lack of visibility is hard to stomach. Bilibili certainly does look cheap - if it grows revenues by at least 2x (100%) this year, the stock trades at under 3.5x forward revenues - certainly a steal relative to other Internet peers like Netflix (NFLX) or Facebook (FB), each trading at 8x revenues or above.

But without a stable track record nor a predictable area of business (like, say, a subscription software company), it's really hard for investors to draw their mark on Bilibili.

Final thoughts

A lackluster first day of trading by no means dooms a stock forever. Most notably in recent memory, online clothing vendor Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed on its first day of trading on November 17 at $15.15, only a hair above the IPO price of $15 (which also priced below the expected range of $18-$20, unlike Bilibili which at least priced within range). Over the next few months, Stitch Fix found its footing after a near-term stumble and is now up more than 35% from the offering price.

Bilibili could certainly go this way too. But with markets seemingly so risk-averse now, and with all eyes trained on the growing tensions between the U.S. and China, it doesn't seem like Bilibili has the wind at its back - especially when so many of its preceding Chinese IPOs haven't found much favor, either. It'll certainly be interesting to see how this stock plays out over the next couple of quarters, but for the moment I'm content to watch from the sidelines.

