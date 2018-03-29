Forget JPMorgan, The World's Best Bank Is A Much Stronger Buy Today

But as with all banks, there are important risks to understand before investing in these companies.

However, Canadian Toronto-Dominion Bank has beat it in terms of both quality and total return potential from today's more appealing valuation.

JPMorgan Chase is the new American gold standard in banking, with a solid corporate culture focused on safe and profitable growth.

However, the US banking industry has changed a lot since those dark times, and today many large US banks have strong prospects and fortress-like balance sheets.

The Financial Crisis devastated many US banks, leading many investors to consider them "financial black boxes" to be avoided.

My personal dividend growth retirement portfolio has a goal of collecting a diversified mix of quality companies purchased at good to great prices. To achieve my goal of 4% yield and 8% long-term dividend growth, I'm always looking for the top names in strong industries.

That includes global banks, where JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Toronto-Dominion (TD) represent the two highest quality names you can own. Both banks have conservative corporate banking cultures that have proven highly capable of generating strong growth while not threatening to devastate themselves or their shareholders' portfolios. However good JPMorgan is, I consider Toronto-Dominion to be the far superior choice in terms of overall quality.

Let's take a look at why these two banking giants deserve to be on your radar. More importantly, find out why at today's prices Toronto-Dominion is likely the better investment, with slightly stronger long-term total return potential.

JPMorgan Chase: The New Quality King Of American Megabanks

JPMorgan's roots go back to 1799, making it one of the oldest banks in the world. Today it does business in over 100 countries, though the vast majority (80%) of revenue is still derived from the US. This is where it has its financial relationships with nearly 100 million American households.

(Source: JPMorgan Investor Presentation)

JPMorgan is America's largest bank with $2.5 trillion in assets, over 5,100 branches and 16,000 ATMs.

(Source: JPMorgan Investor Presentation)

The bank is highly diversified with four major business segments that give it a long growth runway around the world.

Business Segment % Of 2017 Revenue % Of 2017 Profits Consumer & Community Banking 45% 39% Corporate & Investment Banking 33% 44% Commercial Banking 8% 14% Asset & Wealth Management 13% 9%

(Source: JPMorgan earnings supplement)

JPMorgan has three major competitive advantages in an otherwise highly competitive and no moat banking industry. The first is a highly skilled and conservative banking culture, overseen by CEO Jamie Dimon who has been in the top job for 15 years.

Dimon made sure that JPMorgan avoided the worst of the toxic mortgage related mess of the housing bubble. In fact, in 2008 and 2009, the bank reported $16 billion in net income, and was just one of two major US banks to remain profitable during the financial crisis. The other was Wells Fargo (WFC).

The second major advantage JPMorgan has is vast economies of scale. For example, in addition to being the largest supplier of retail banking, it also supplies the most credit cards to US customers. Meanwhile, the investment banking division generates the most fees of any bank in the world. The bond, commodity, and currency trading desks are also the largest of any global financial institution. In addition, its asset management business is the third-largest in the world, behind only BlackRock (BLK) and UBS (UBS).

This allows the bank to achieve synergistic cost savings that have resulted in one of the lowest efficiency ratios, (operating costs/revenue) of any major US bank. In 2017, the bank's efficiency ratio was 56% compared to the US banking average of 60%.

Bank 2022 Projected Efficiency Ratio JPMorgan Chase 53% Citigroup (NYSE:C) 54% Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 54% Wells Fargo 56%

(Source: Morningstar)

In addition, Morningstar's banking analyst Jim Senegal expects that ongoing investments in efficiency measures should allow that ratio to fall even further, to 53% by 2022. That would allow JPMorgan to become the most efficient big bank in the US. The key to that will be a big push into financial technology and especially digital banking.

(Source: JPMorgan earnings supplement)

Digital banking is a major potential profit booster in two key ways. First, in a highly competitive banking industry it helps a company differentiate its product by offering superior services and applications. JPMorgan estimates that this has been boosting customer retention rates, winning it market share, and leading to more overall transaction volume.

More importantly, digital banking has incredibly low marginal costs, essentially zero. And the more banking done electronically the less need there is for the bank to maintain physical branches with high fixed operating costs.

Finally, JPMorgan enjoys a large deposit base, 27% of which ($400 billion), is in zero interest bearing accounts. This allows the company to benefit from rising interest rates because it can increase the rates on its loans faster than its average interest cost. This caused the bank's net interest margin spread to rise 0.2% in the past 12 months to a multi-year high of 2.36%.

That in turn led to impressive top and bottom line results.

Metric 2017 Results Revenue Growth 4.5% Net Income Growth 8.1% Shares Outstanding -3.1% EPS (Adjusted For Tax Reform) Growth 13.0% Dividend Growth 12.8% EPS Payout Ratio 28.4% Growth In Tangible Book Value Per Share 4.1%

(Source: JPM earnings supplement)

Note especially the strong growth rate in both EPS (adjusted for a one-time $2.3 billion tax reform related charge) and the impressive 13% dividend hike. In 2017, JPMorgan paid out 98% of profits in either dividends or buybacks.

That actually makes sense since as a Global Systemically Important Bank or GSIB (too big to fail), the Federal Reserve won't allow it to grow through acquisitions. So since investments in cost-cutting, digital fintech, and international expansion are all accounted for in earnings, JPMorgan literally has nothing better to do than return nearly all profits to shareholders.

Source: JPMorgan Investor Presentation

Also impressive, given its enormous size, is the fact that JPMorgan was able to achieve double-digit earnings growth while also boasting the best profitability among its peer group. Note that over the past decade JPMorgan has also led the pack in both EPS growth and annual increases in tangible book value, the best objective measure of shareholder value.

All told, JPMorgan appears to have the economic and earnings growth winds at its back. And barring a recession, within the next five years analysts expect the bank to become even more profitable, with ROE hitting 16% by 2022.

That would translate into record earnings and ever more generous capital returns to shareholders, including continued fast growth in the dividend.

Toronto-Dominion: 161 Consecutive Years Of Dividends Prove This Is One Of The Safest Banks On Earth

Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is one of Canada's "big six" national banks that command 90% market share in that country. With $1.26 billion in assets, and over 25 million customers on both sides of the border, it's Canada's second and first largest bank, respectively, by those metrics.

TD operates nearly 2,400 branches and more than 5,700 ATMs. It also owns 42% of US broker TD Ameritrade (AMTD) which has 11 million customers with $1.2 trillion in assets. (Source: Toronto-Dominion Investor Presentation)

Unlike JPMorgan, which has large-scale commercial banking operations around the world, Toronto-Dominion is much more focused on traditional retail banking.

(Source: Toronto-Dominion Investor Presentation)

In fact, trading and global markets businesses generate just 10% of earnings.

Canada is famous for its safe banks. That's because the last banking crisis was in 1840 and ever since regulators have done banking very differently than in the US. For example, in America there are about 9,000 banks, theoretically overseen by the Federal Reserve. In Canada there are just 30, and only six with a national presence. This means regulators work far more closely with the big banks, which have been granted a de facto oligopoly status.

The government has a 25% foreign ownership cap to prevent international buyouts. In addition, in the late 1990s, regulators blocked merger attempts by Toronto-Dominion and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), and Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO). This is to prevent too little competition driving up banking costs for the overall economy.

In addition, Canadian banking regulations standardize many loan products, including setting maximum rates, and enforce strict borrowing standards. For example, in Canada, banks must hold far more of loans they make on their balance sheets than in the US. In America, securitizing or selling loans is a popular way that banks can generate faster profit growth, but at the potential risk of looser lending standards.

And in the mortgage market, things are even more conservative. For example, the government bans no down payments loans, with a minimum downpayment of 10% codified by law. Any mortgage with a downpayment of 20% or less must have comprehensive default insurance, which the borrower pays.

In addition, the most popular mortgage in Canada is only for five years, compared to the 30-year fixed rate loans that dominate in the US. This creates far less default risk because Canadians are both making very large down payments, and pay back the loan quickly. This is opposed to in the US where over a 30-year period, job losses and other negative financial events can cause higher default rates.

In fact, most mortgages made by large Canadian banks have a downpayment of 40% to 60%, with about half being insured against default. And subprime borrowing is almost unheard of, with the typical credit score for Canadian mortgages being 750 or above. In contrast, in the US the average FICO score for all consumers is 700, and that is an all-time high.

This is why, despite home prices now slowly declining, mortgage losses are not a threat to Canadian banks. For example, TD's mortgage delinquency rate in Q1 2018 was 0.33%, and its loan losses on mortgages were just 0.04% of the loan value. And that delinquency rate has fallen from 0.41% in Q1 2016.

And the rest of the bank's underwriting is equally conservative as seen by its provision for loan loss ratio which is incredibly low by global banking standards.

(Source: Toronto-Dominion Investor Presentation)

Note that today the bank's provisions for loan losses are 0.39% of loan value, compared to 1.5% for JPMorgan. And even during the height of the global recession, TD's PCL was about half what JPMorgan's is today, during a relatively strong economy.

Basically, Canadian banking regulations prevent the kind of dangerous casino gambling that US banks undertook before the financial crisis. That includes making NINJA (no income, no job, no asset) loans to subprime borrowers and then making massively leveraged derivatives-based bets on them.

(Source: Royal Bank Of Canada Investor Presentation)

Such strict lending standards are why during the Financial Crisis mortgage delinquencies in Canada peaked at about 1/10th that of their American counterparts. In fact, there hasn't been a banking failure in Canada since the Great Depression, when just two regional banks went under. During the global financial meltdown no banks failed, four of the top five remained profitable, and none cut their dividends.

But despite all these regulations, Canadian banks don't suffer low profitability or slow growth. In fact, they are among the most profitable in the world, with far higher returns on equity than their US or international rivals.

In fact, in 2017, the average Canadian bank had a ROE of 16.6%, and that is actually diluted lower by the fact that all major Canadian banks do lots of business overseas.

Toronto Dominion's ROE is currently 16.6%, compared to the average US bank's 12.2%. And its Canadian retail banking business generates the highest ROE of any Canadian bank, 47.2%. That's actually up 5% since Q1 of 2016.

Bank Return On Tangible Assets Adjusted Return On Common Equity Efficiency Ratio Net Interest Margin Spread JPMorgan Chase 0.68% 13.6% 57% 2.36% Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.75% 16.60% 51% 1.93% Industry Average NA 12.20% 60% NA

(Sources: earnings supplements, Bank Of Montreal Investor Presentation)

That's because Toronto-Dominion has three competitive advantages that make its business model the envy of almost any bank in the world. First, it has one of the strongest positions in Canada. For example, it is the

#2 bank by assets

#1 in credit card issuances

#3 in brokerages

#3 in asset management

#1 in pension management

This creates a large, low-cost deposit base and enormous economies of scale. This allows Toronto-Dominion to enjoy an efficiency ratio of just 50.6%. And keep in mind that this once again was diluted by non-Canadian segments in which the bank lacks the same economies of scale and beneficial regulations.

For example:

Wholesale, (corporate), banking has an efficiency ratio of 58.4%

US retail banking 54.6%

Canadian commercial banking 41.7%

Canadian retail banking 41.6%.

Note that TD has a lower efficiency ratio in its US operations than any major American bank. And not only is Toronto-Dominion an extremely conservative and highly profitable bank, it's also growing extremely quickly.

Metric 2017 Results Revenue Growth 5.3% Net Income Growth 13.9% Shares Outstanding -0.8% EPS Growth 17.8% Dividend Growth 8.8% EPS Payout Ratio 38.3% Growth In Tangible Book Value Per Share 0.9%

(Source: TD earnings supplement)

In fact, in 2017, TD's EPS grew faster than JPMorgan's and almost any major US bank's. That was almost exclusively due to retail banking, with Canadian retail adjusted earnings rising 12%, while US retail grew 35%.

The company's major growth plans call for continued expansion in the US where TD is already in four of America's 10 largest cities, and seven of the 10 richest states. And like JPMorgan, Toronto-Dominion is also investing heavily into digital banking, with 12 million of its 25 million customers on its online/mobile platforms.

In the next five years, analysts expect that TD's growing economies of scale in the US, combined with continued cost savings from increased digital banking should allow its efficiency rate to decline another 1.5%. That would be about 49% by 2022, potentially making Toronto-Dominion the most efficient bank on earth.

(Source: Toronto-Dominion Investor Presentation)

Management believes that the combination of strong US growth, combined with ever lower costs, should allow it to continue its industry-leading growth rate for several more years. In fact, TD just hiked its dividend 12% for 2018, in order to get its payout ratio to the targeted level of about 45%.

(Source: Toronto-Dominion Investor Presentation)

That in turn should allow Toronto-Dominion to continue its incredible streak of both fast and consistent dividend growth. In fact, Toronto-Dominion has been paying uninterrupted annual dividends since 1857, for a remarkable 161 years.

That means that it represents a true SWAN or sleep well at night income growth investment. After all, it was able to continue paying dividends during:

World War I

The Great Flu Pandemic of 1918 (5% of the world's population died)

The Great Depression

World War II

The Financial Crisis

Dividend Profile: Both Banks Might Beat The Market But Toronto-Dominion Has Slight Edge

Stock Yield Payout Ratio Projected 10-Year Dividend Growth Potential 10-Year Annual Return JPMorgan Chase 2.00% 28% 8% to 9% 10% to 11% Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.70% 38% 7% to 10% 10.7% to 13.7% S&P 500 1.80% 32% 6.20% 8.0%

(Sources: earnings supplements, F.A.S.T.Graphs, Management Guidance, Multpl, CSImarketing)

Ultimately, as a dividend growth investor, I care most about a stock's dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

JPMorgan's yield is just barely better than the S&P 500's paltry payout. In contrast, Toronto-Dominion is offering nearly double JPMorgan's yield. That's actually not its fault, since the Federal Reserve must approve all dividend increases. And the Fed has indicated that it wants US banks to maintain EPS payout ratios of about 30%. In contrast, all the major Canadian banks have targeted adjusted EPS payout ratio ranges of 40% to 50%, which is still very safe, given that Canadian banks are far less interested in big share buybacks.

But dividend safety is more than just about a conservative payout ratio. The balance sheet is also important. That's especially true when it comes to banks whose complex financials and high leverage ratios can potentially put the entire company at risk during a severe economic shock.

Bank Fully Phased In CET1 Ratio Provision For Credit Loss Ratio 2017 Stress Test CET1 Minimum S&P Credit Rating JPMorgan Chase 12.70% 1.50% 9.1% A- Toronto-Dominion Bank 11.80% 0.39% 11.3% AA-

(Sources: earnings supplements, investor presentations, Federal Reserve Stress Test)

Luckily, both JPMorgan and Toronto-Dominion have fortress-like balance sheets. The key metric to look at is the common equity tier 1 or CET1 ratio. This measures shareholder net assets and retained earnings against the risk-weighted loans and investments on a bank's books.

The Federal Reserve has mandated that all major banks operating in the US have CET1 ratios of 8.5% to 9.5%, depending on their size and systemic importance. JPMorgan's minimum is 9.5%. This level is set because the Fed does annual stress tests, simulating a worse global economic recession than in 2008-2009. The Fed requires that all banks' CET1 ratios not drop below 4.5%, which is the minimum standard of solvency set by the global Basel III banking accords. That 4.5% minimum is designed to prevent future bank bailouts.

During the most recent stress test, JPM's CET1 bottomed at 9.1%, more than double the regulatory minimum. This is why it enjoys a A- credit rating, one of the best of any American bank.

Toronto-Dominion, under the recently revised Canadian banking regulations (which increased capital requirements), has an 11.8% CET1. However, note that the loans on its books are far safer, as shown by a loan loss provision ratio that's less than a third of JPMorgan's. These simpler and safer loans are why TD's American operations suffered a far lower decline in CET1 during the most recent stress test. TD's CET1 fell to just 11.3% or nearly three times the regulatory minimum.

Basically, this means that Toronto-Dominion has a safer balance sheet than most US or global banks. That's not surprising since CEO Bharat Masrani, a 30-year veteran of TD, was formerly Chief Risk Officer during the financial crisis.

(Source: Toronto-Dominion Investor Presentation)

In fact, Toronto-Dominion is tied with Royal Bank of Canada for the strongest credit rating of any large Canadian bank. All of which have far higher credit rating than their American counterparts.

Finally, we come to dividend growth potential. Analysts expect both JPMorgan and Toronto-Dominion to continue growing their payouts strongly over the next decade. However, keep two things in mind.

First, while the overall growth rate is expected to be about equal between the two, JPMorgan's heavier exposure to more volatile global markets means that its EPS growth is likely to be lumpier over time. In addition, the Fed's 30% EPS payout ratio cap means that the bank will probably have to grow the dividend in line with those more volatile earnings.

That ultimately means that Toronto-Dominion's dividend growth should be about equally fast, but much smoother. In addition, because of its much higher current yield, TD's long-term total return potential is superior to JPM's. However, due to the S&P's current high valuation, both stocks should be able to generate market-beating total returns.

Valuation: Toronto-Dominion Is A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price While JPMorgan Is Slightly Overvalued

JPM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Despite overall beating the market over the past year, both JPMorgan and Toronto-Dominion have had a few rough weeks. But that doesn't necessarily mean that both are good buys today.

Bank P/Tangible Book Value Historical P/Tangible Book Value Forward P/E Implied Long-Term EPS Growth Historical P/E Yield Historical Yield JPMorgan Chase 2.11 1.69 12.4 2.0% 11.4 2.00% 2.60% Toronto-Dominion Bank 2.61 2.86 11.6 1.6% 13.0 3.70% 3.50%

(Source: Gurufocus)

The goal of every investor should be to buy a great company at a fair price or better. As Buffett said, "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." There are several ways to go about valuing a bank.

One is by looking at the price/tangible book value. From that perspective neither bank seems all that cheap, especially since JPM is trading so much higher than its historical P/TBV. On the other hand, I'd argue that Toronto-Dominion's superior business model means it deserves a quality premium.

Another way to value banks is by P/E ratio. From that point of view, JPMorgan appears far less overvalued since that multiple implies just a 2% EPS growth rate over the next decade. Even with a volatile business model, the bank should easily beat that.

TD, on the other hand, does appear undervalued based on P/E. Both because the current forward P/E of 11.6 implies almost no EPS growth, and because it is significantly below its historical norm.

However, as a dividend investor, my favorite rule of thumb valuation technique is to first make sure there's a reasonable chance that a stock can achieve my target total return of 10%. Then I compare the yield to the historical yield, both long-term and short-term.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's because I consider the yield vs. 5-year average yield to be a good proxy for approximating whether or not a stock is at fair value.

On that basis, JPMorgan is about 22% overvalued while Toronto-Dominion appears to be trading at approximately fair value. And given that it offers superior total return potential to both JPM and the S&P 500, that makes Toronto-Dominion the better investment today.

Risks To Keep In Mind

US investors in Toronto-Dominion need to be aware of two things. First, because TD pays dividend in Canadian dollars there is some currency risk. Should the US dollar appreciate against its Canadian counterpart, your effective dividend payments will be slightly reduced.

Second, there is a 15% Canadian dividend tax withholding for US investors who own Canadian stocks in non-retirement accounts. Fortunately, US investors have a tax credit that reduces their US dividend tax liability dollar for dollar. However, just the first $300/600 per individual/couple of total portfolio withholdings can be claimed on the 1040 tax form. For amounts above this, you need to use the more complex 1116 form.

As for risks to Toronto-Dominion itself, there are several. Like all banks revenue and earnings are cyclical and tied to the health of the economies in which it operates. Canada's economy is expected to grow about 2% in 2018 but is relatively more exposed to commodity fluctuations because about 12% of GDP is derived from the mining, gas, and oil industries.

Fortunately for TD, only about 3% of its loans are to companies in these industries. However, be aware that Canadian consumers have been taking on a lot of debt in recent years, pushing up the nation's household debt/GDP ratio to 100.5%. That's compared to the US which has a ratio of 78%.

This means that in future economic downturn, Canadian loan losses might rise higher than their historical levels. This could cause Toronto-Dominion to face a short-term decline in profitability as it did during the financial crisis. For example, in 2009 revenue declined 19% while EPS fell 30%. However, the bank remained highly profitable with a ROE of 14% and the dividend payout ratio peaked at a still very safe 42%.

However, the dividend was frozen for two years, indicating that even legendary Canadian banks should not be expected to deliver dividend aristocrat like annual payout growth.

That is the case with all global banks including JPMorgan. The goal of banks is to maintain safe balance sheets and payout ratios so that during a downturn the dividend can be maintained and grown later when the economy recovers.

In addition, be aware that Canada's housing market has been cooling in recent years.

(Source: The Canadian Real Estate Association)

This is due to several factors. Interest rates have been gradually rising, and the government recently instituted higher lending standards for mortgages. This is to ensure that any future housing downturn avoids a US style crash that could threaten the solvency of the banking system.

The good news is that while TD has relatively high exposure to mortgages (17% of assets), the high underwriting standards and large amount of default insurance means that the bank's losses in a housing downturn would likely be limited. But while Toronto-Dominion (and other Canadian big banks) might not suffer catastrophic losses from a decline in the housing market, it might still weigh on short to medium-term earnings growth. That's especially true because recently Toronto-Dominion has been focusing on increasing its home equity line of credit (HELOC), a business which likely won't do well if housing prices are falling.

And finally, we can't forget the two biggest risks to all global banks, which are regulatory and economic. Banking is a highly regulated industry and rule changes over time can negatively impact future profitability.

For example, in addition to stricter mortgage lending standards, Canadian regulators have also increased capital requirements that forced Toronto-Dominion to take its CET1 from 10.6% to 11.8%. While this makes for an even stronger balance sheet, it also means that short-term profitability will likely fall, at least until future efficiency improvements can offset it.

And speaking of profitability, be aware that as Toronto-Dominion grows its US business, its ROE is likely to fall over time. That's because the US banking market is far more competitive and lacks the regulatory wide moat enjoyed by banks operating in Canada. For example, in the US, TD's retail banking ROE is just 12%, compared to 47.2% in Canada.

Regulatory changes in the US are also a threat to JPMorgan Chase. While currently the regulatory environment is favorable, with the Senate just passing a relaxation of Dodd-Frank, political winds can change quickly. In the future, regulations might become stricter, including even higher capital requirements that might weigh on profitability.

And we can't forget that, despite a much better than average track record of not making stupid financial moves, all large banks will occasionally make big mistakes. For example, the infamous London whale trading scandal of 2012 resulted in $6.2 billion in trading losses, plus $920 million in regulatory fines from both the US and the UK. Such scandals are the cause of potentially strong short-term price volatility.

Finally, there's the risk of a recession, which would likely put a stop to any earnings and dividend growth. The good news is that there is little reason to fear that a recession is likely anytime soon. In fact, the next one could be many years away.

That's because according to a 2016 study by the San Francisco Federal Reserve, since WWII there is no significant correlation between the length of an economic expansion and short-term risk of a recession.

(Source: San Francisco Federal Reserve)

In other words, expansions don't die of old age but rather some negative shock kills them. Currently, the risk of a recession (based on the latest meta analyses of leading economic indicators) in the next four and nine months is about 0.45% and 15%, respectively.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

In fact, the US economy appears to be accelerating:

2016: 1.5% GDP growth

2017: 2.3% growth

Q4 2017: 2.5% growth

And the New York Fed's real time GDP growth estimator, that is based on real time economic reports as they come in and get revised, is currently highly bullish.

Q1 2018 projected growth: 2.9%

Q2 projected growth: 3.0%

Overall, full-year projections for 2018 US economic growth range from 2.4% to 2.9%. That being said there is one risk in particular that I'm watching closely that particularly applies to banking profits. This would be the compressing yield curve, which is the difference between short-term and long-term interest rates.

Financial companies, including banks, basically borrow at short-term rates and lend at higher long-term rates. The difference or "spread" is what drives financial profits. If the bond market is bullish on the economy, and anticipates higher inflation, then the long-term rates will rise faster than short-term ones, boosting financial profits. That in turn leads to more lending, stoking both investment and consumer spending and continuing the expansion.

If short-term rates rise above long-term rates, then the curve is said to be inverted. That means that it becomes less profitable to lend, credit dries up, investment and spending falls, and a recession can result. In fact, the yield curve has inverted before the last five recessions, making it the most accurate recession forecaster there is.

The St. Louis Fed has found that short-term rates are highly correlated with Federal Reserve rate hikes. Long-term rates, on the other hand, are dominated by long-term inflation/economic expectations. This means that if the Federal Reserve becomes too aggressive with rate hikes, then it can actually invert the curve and cause a recession. This is what happened with the last three recessions.

Today, the yield curve is compressing and could be at risk of inversion if the Fed makes good on its plan for seven more rate hikes by the end of 2020.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The yield curve is potentially a problem for JPMorgan in particular, because as it compresses the bank's earnings boost from rising rates declines.

(Source: JPM 10-K)

For example, the much steeper curve in 2016 was expected to result in about $4 billion in extra profits should the entire yield curve shift up by 2%. However, at the end of 2017 that forecast declined to $2.4 billion due to a much flatter curve.

This is potentially because as short-term rates rise there is likely to be increased competition for US banking deposits. That could put pressure on JPMorgan's net interest margin spread going forward or at least limit its further rise. For example, even with rates expected to be much higher in 2022, Morningstar estimates that JPM's net interest margin spread will peak at 2.6%, just .24% higher than today.

This doesn't necessarily mean that JPM's EPS growth will turn negative. After all, the bank is still aggressively cutting costs and buying back shares. However, it could mean that the impressive EPS growth of the past few years won't be repeated.

Bottom Line: Both Banks Are Worth Owning, But Toronto-Dominion Makes For A Stronger Buy Today

Don't get me wrong, both JPMorgan Chase and Toronto-Dominion are world-class banks. They have strong management, conservative banking cultures, and great long-term dividend growth prospects.

That being said, Canadian banks have proven to be among the safest in the world thanks to a stricter regulatory regime. That means that today Toronto Dominion enjoys numerous advantages over its American rival, including a safer balance sheet, stronger profitability, and more stable long-term dividend growth potential. That means that Toronto Dominion, courtesy of its much higher yield, should be capable of generating superior long-term total returns, especially from today's valuation.

This is why I have no qualms about recommending even the most conservative income investors consider buying Toronto-Dominion for their diversified dividend growth portfolio at this time.



