Don't Follow Minute-To-Minute Headlines - Cramer's Mad Money (3/28/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, March 28.

The market was mostly dragged down by the tech stocks on Wednesday. As the story of Trump being concerned about Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) taxes broke, the stock went down 4% taking the tech sector with it. Investors, however, know that companies targeted by Trump do well.

Cramer is of the opinion that worries about Amazon, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are blown out of proportion. The same applies to news about Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) being driven by crypto-GPU usage. "Stay the course. Maybe don't even watch the minute-to-minute action if you're too squeamish. In a difficult market, formerly beloved stocks tend to become targets. And while I think the worries about Facebook and Amazon and Twitter and Nvidia are being blown out of proportion at this point, I also recognize that the stocks, of course, can go lower," he added.

In times of troubled economy, stocks like Clorox (NYSE:CLX) do well. As the treasury yield fell to 2.75%, Clorox has become attractive with its 3% yield. It spends 50% of its ad spends on digital ads and is a digital focused company. "Investors look at it as the best of the best when they're worried about the economy," he added.

Facebook

The drama over the Facebook data scandal continued on Wednesday and Playboy joined many others in deleting their page. They had 25M fans on Facebook and while that may not seem big, Cramer thinks it can dent Facebook in the long run if this continues. The stock is down 21% since the scandal broke out.

Facebook is taking steps to control the damage though. Cramer compared the scandal to other companies recently. United Continental (NYSE:UAL) fell 6.7% after they dragged a passenger off the plane, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell 14% after cross-selling, Target (NYSE:TGT) fell 19% after its credit card breach, Equifax (NYSE:EFX) fell 33% after its data breach and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) lost 50% after the E.coli scare.

While the data scandal is not as bad as people losing their social security numbers, Cramer feels the stock can go down by 25% and get to the low $140s before it finds its footing. "At those levels it will be insanely cheap, as I doubt the company's growth rate will sink below 25%. Yeah, it's possible Facebook could have a lot more downside from here before the stock starts to rebound. That may sound extreme, but this is what happens when you infuriate consumers and their representatives in Congress. When Facebook begins to bounce, though, it will bounce hard, but it may end up bouncing from a little lower level," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Is retail picking up steam? The stock of PVH went up after hours on strong earnings and upside guidance. Cramer interviewed chairman and CEO Manny Chirico to hear more about the quarter.

Chirico said PVH has great products that offer value to consumers. They're going strong in Europe and Asia and recovering in the US as retailers have started picking up. Their partnership with Amazon for e-commerce is delivering good results too. The currency headwinds in 2015-16 have turned to tailwinds.

Chirico commented on trade war with China. "We're totally opposed to tariffs as a way to solve problems. There's clearly issues with China and trade policy and I think the administration is appropriate to go after them, but I think the way to do it is really target those industries where those abuses are going on and apparel is not one of those. But clearly we need to level the playing field in trade and I give the administration credit for really going after it," he added.

He expects the administration to end with civil negotiations rather than a trade war. When it comes to growth, PVH expects their biggest brand Tommy Hilfiger to grow along with other brands.

CEO interview - UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth had a good Q4 but its stock is 13% off its highs in January. Cramer interviewed CEO David Wichmann to find out his take on the future of healthcare and recent disruption by tech companies.

Wichmann said UnitedHealth is passionate about helping people lead healthier lives. He added that data is one of their biggest assets as it helps to solve the challenges and gaps in the healthcare system. They have data for 200M people on the administrative side and 100M in terms of medical records.

"That is used by us for A.I., machine learning, advancing technologies broadly in health care and making a difference on the predictive values of understanding who may get sick and under what circumstances we need to help them with their care," he added. He admitted that US drug prices are high and UNH is focused on making pharmaceuticals more affordable for everyday consumers through point-of-sale discounts.

If he were given the key to the US healthcare system, his focus would be to slash unnecessary costs. "The first thing I'd do is there's about a trillion dollars of cost that's in the fee-for-service system today that's largely unmanaged. There is no question we could do a better job with that in terms of just applying practical, private company practices to that population and I think we'd save a lot there," said Wichmann.

"If you look forward to the future, call it seven, eight, nine, 10 years out, I think you're going to see the real strong implications of technology on helping to curtail health care costs," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI): It's cheaper than United Rentals (NYSE:URI). Cramer likes the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): It does not have a great balance sheet in a nasty industry. Don't buy.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE): It's a cloud king and a long-term buy.

